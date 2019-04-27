More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Hasenhuttl masterminds Saints’ survival: now it gets tough

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
Southampton had one win on the board and nine points from their opening 15 games of the season.

They looked certain for relegation. Years of poor decisions in the transfer market had cost them dear. Fans took aim at the new owners and Director of Football Les Reed and Chairman Ralph Krueger (both of whom have left the club this season) for hiring and firing three managers in just over 12 months.

Then Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived for his first taste of English soccer and everything changed. Fans love his enthusiasm on the sidelines and his honesty in interviews created a Jurgen Klopp-esque bond.

The talented but previously unenthused players ran themselves into the ground and beat the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves and Everton at home, results which were unthinkable earlier in the campaign.

Hasenhuttl’s clear vision led to gritty displays which saw Saints secure their status as a Premier League side on Saturday after their 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

Now the really, really hard work starts if Saints are to return to being contenders for a top 10 finish rather than what they’ve now become, perennial relegation strugglers.

The former RB Leipzig head coach knows it.

“We will have a few players leaving. In every position we will try to get better next year,” Hasenhuttl said. “We had a very interesting last transfer period – no signings, just giving players away. This summer we will rebuild. We can start planning for next year tomorrow. A bit less stress would be nice [next season], sitting relaxed outside and taking the points we need. The target is to get 40 points earlier than this year.”

That planning for next season should start right now at Southampton.

The Austrian coach didn’t spend any money in the January transfer window, his only window since arriving at the club, and it is unlikely he will be able to spend that much this summer.

Saints are hamstrung by having expensive signings on long-term contracts who they can’t get rid of.

Similar to the likes of Aston Villa and Sunderland before them, who kept their heads just above water season after season before finally being relegated, Saints are stuck with a bloated squad who haven’t proved their worth.

Wesley Hoedt, Sofiane Boufal, Cedric and Guido Carrillo are all out on loan right now and are unlikely to return. Manolo Gabbiadini was sold to Sampdoria in January. Fraser Forster is one of their highest earners but hasn’t played since December 2017. The list goes on and on.

Quite simply, Hasenhuttl will have to live with the legacy of Saints getting it wrong in several transfer windows since Ronald Koeman left in the summer of 2016. Since that summer they’ve spent over $200 million in transfer fees alone, and although the sale of Virgil Van Dijk and others negate those fees, players are on very large wages for a club of Southampton’s size.

Something drastic has to change, and Hasenhuttl is now the right man to lead these decisions, as he’s rejuvenated many members of the current squad in just five months.

The best thing Saints can now do is let Hasenhuttl have the huge clear out they need. Deadwood needs to be chopped.

Whatever it costs, they need to take the financial hit and let players leave on loan or for good, and let Hasenhuttl start the 2019-20 campaign with a fresh, hungry squad. The way he has brought out the best in Nathan Redmond, Pierre Hojbjerg and James Ward-Prowse among others proves his skill in inspiring players he inherited.

Imagine if he could actually add a handful of players he wants…

This season has to be the wake-up call that Saints should have had last season when they survived relegation with one game to go. And that was largely down to Swansea’s slump rather than a good run of their own.

Saints’ academy is one of the best in the league and that is where a lot of their fresh talent can come from. Hasenhuttl has put faith in youth his entire managerial career and that hasn’t changed since he arrived in the Premier League, with Yan Valery, Michael Obafemi, Josh Sims and James Ward-Prowse all becoming regulars under him.

Hasenhuttl has been brave by cutting out more experienced players and he and Southampton have been rewarded for that.

Now Southampton, who don’t have a chairman or anyone in charge of the football side of the club long-term since Krueger left, must back Hasenhuttl. Krueger brought Hasenhuttl in, but the Austrian is happy to remain at the club and continue to push on, with a new leader or sporting director needed to get things right behind-the-scenes.

Saints can now start to focus on next season and they have Hasenhuttl to thank for that.

“We had to take a lot of points [after taking over in December]. If you told me after our first game against Cardiff, when we were five points behind them [that Southampton would stay up], it’s amazing,” Hasenhuttl said. “We deserve this. We invested a lot in this time and learned a lot. We showed how beautiful we can play. The next step must be to get more clinical in some situations. Two games before the end to be clear is fantastic for us.”

Gross goal saves Brighton point, maybe PL status (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT
  • Seagulls move four points clear of drop
  • Magpies unbeaten in three
  • Perez scores fifth in three matches

Pascal Gross‘ late goal, Brighton and Hove Albion’s first in 735 minutes, saved the Seagulls a massive point in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Ayoze Perez scored his 11th goal of the season as Newcastle United, having scored thrice last week and once the previous match day.

Newcastle now has 42 points, good for 13th, while Brighton is four points clear of 18th place Cardiff City.

Brighton faces Arsenal and Man City in its remaining fixtures, while Cardiff has Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Newcastle was far superior over the first hour, and were denied a pair of penalty shouts.

In the first half, Salomon Rondon was felled in the box after tangling legs with Bruno. Early in the second frame, it was a close range handball that went uncalled off a corner kick. The first was more interesting than the second.

Perez scored his goal at the quarter hour mark, taking a chested layoff from Salomon Rondon and absolutely screaming a shot into the upper reaches of the goal from 12 yards. 1-0 Magpies.

Brighton snapped into the match after the hour mark, but Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was in command of his 18 as the pressure increased at the Amex.

A Pascal Gross flick of a Solly March cross nearly met Glenn Murray at the back post but Dubravka was wise to the play.

Brighton found its way through when Bruno’s cross was headed back across goal by Murray, and Gross snapped at the chance to nod it over the line.

The Seagulls kept pushing, and were easily the better side over the final stages.

A 90th minute corner saw Murray flash a header over the goal in what would’ve almost certainly sealed the Seagulls’ PL status.

Zidane: Neymar, Hazard “compatible” for Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Oh, Zizou, you rascal.

These comments will set the cat amongst the pigeons…

After Neymar stated in an interview that he would like to play with Eden Hazard and together they would “cause havoc” many believe that the duo could link up at Real Madrid this summer.

Asked about Neymar’s comments and if they could play together at Real, Zidane trod a fine line between backing up the comments and keeping his comments as general as he could.

“I think so. It is the same for many players because they know that this club is important,” Zidane said. “Many players, someday, want to play at this club. So it is normal. All the good players are compatible, always. They told me I would not be compatible with Youri Djorkaeff. Do you remember Djorkaeff? Absolute nonsense.”

Pushed further on what type of player he wants to add this summer as his second spell in charge of Real properly kicks off, Zidane wouldn’t name names.

“I am clear about what I want do and the profile of the players I want,” Zidane added. “I won’t be saying names but I have a clear idea of what I want to do and what I want to achieve.”

Pau Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have all been linked with moves to Real this summer, and the profile of player they are able to attract hasn’t changed despite a struggle on the pitch this season for the squad of players who won the UEFA Champions League title in each of the past three seasons.

It is clear that this Real Madrid squad will be broken up this summer, but it is unclear how much money they have to spend on new players and where they want to strengthen. If the likes of Neymar and Hazard are to arrive, then it is likely Gareth Bale will be sold and it looks likely Zidane will retool his attack, one which hasn’t really looked the same since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus last summer.

You could argue that in midfield they are ageing with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but their quality remains, and in defense a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos is needed, while Thibaut Courtois could already be on borrowed time at Real with Keylor Navas performing well in recent weeks with Courtois out injured.

In truth, Zidane needs to do a lot of strengthening but it is clear with his profile and that of Real Madrid’s, he won’t have to do too much persuading to get players on board.

Wolves boss praises Jota, Jimenez, prefers not to focus on Europa

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
Nuno Espirito Santo has Wolves on the brink of seventh place, but is bristling at the notion that it will lift his promoted side in the Europa League at the first try.

The Wolves manager, buoyed by Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez, saw his side get a measure of vengeance by beating Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday to move four points clear of the pack in the race for seventh.

[ RECAP: Watford 1-2 Wolves ]

Now things would be different if Wolves had defeated Watford in the FA Cup semifinal and not required such vengeance. As it stands, Watford could beat Man City in the final and render seventh moot when it comes to the UEL.

Still, most expect Man City to handle its business at Wembley. Most. From the BBC:

“Maybe I’m the only one in the country that knows that seventh position doesn’t guarantee anything. It’s not about finishing as high as possible, but it’s about finishing as well as possible.”

“We don’t have to think about Europe. Nothing is decided and nothing is 100 percent sure. It’s Fulham in our last home game. Let’s give Molineux something.”

Wolves are back on their game after some hiccups following the semifinal setback, beating Arsenal and now Watford. But that’s actually not too far off from their season-long habit of looking like a Top Four contender against the big teams and slipping up a bit when the lights are a bit lower.

One man who’s been consistently strong is Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, who scored his 13th league goal and 17th in all competitions in the win. He also has eight assists on the season, one which gave Wolves little choice but to exercise the option to buy him from Benfica.

Still, Nuno wants more.

“Raul Jimenez has to improve himself,” he said. “The team will improve. As long as we keep together then we will become a better team.”

Diogo Jota also scored and set-up Jimenez for his marker. Jota to Jimenez is the second-top scorer-assist pairing in the league to Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser cueing up Callum Wilson.

“Jota and Jimenez have been working really hard,” said Nuno. “I truly believe the more time they spend together the more good things will happen.”

Wolves finish home to Fulham and away to Liverpool.

Warnock admits tactics wrong; mourns loss of Sala

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
Neil Warnock held up his hands after Cardiff City lost 1-0 at Fulham on Saturday to move them closer to relegation in the Premier League.

Cardiff’s manager admitted he set his team up to be too defensive, as they sat back for most of the game, then launched a furious onslaught on the Fulham goal late on and almost scored on four occasions.

Speaking after the game, Warnock isn’t giving up hope despite his side being at least three points from safety with two games of the season to go.

“It is disappointing, The team selection was wrong, I should have changed it earlier, but they have tried hard, I can not fault them, we are not out of it yet,” Warnock said. “We still had enough opportunities, on another day we could have scored two or three goals. We could not get it in at the end. I always thought this was a must win game, but you just don’t know in football.”

Warnock’s men hit the crossbar and missed several glorious chances late in the game as Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico made a couple of fine saves, but it was more about the poor finishing from Cardiff.

After the tragic plane crash which killed club-record $19 million signing Emiliano Sala in January without him playing a game for the club, Warnock pointed to the fact that the Argentine striker would have added 10 goals in the second half of the campaign.

“You see the chances, we should score some of those chances. You pay for your finishers in this league, we have never been blessed with that,” Warnock said. “Emiliano Sala would have been that and that was a big blow… I was over the moon to get him and he could have scored 10 goals for the rest of the season on his own.”

Cardiff are still in with a chance, but it’s a very slim one as they host Crystal Palace next weekend and then travel to Manchester United on the final day of the season.

Warnock’s side will have to win both to have a realistic chance, but Brighton do have Arsenal and Man City to play in their final two games.