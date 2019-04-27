More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

MLS roundup: Atlanta grabs late win, Sporting KC completes wild comeback

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Julian Gressel scored in the 74th minute and Atlanta United won for just the second time this season and first in front of the home fans, beating the Colorado Rapids 1-0 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Darlington Nagbe snatched the ball off substitute Nicolas Mezquida in a dangerous position and dribbled all the way to the byline before sending a cross to Gressel positioned right at the near post, and the German squeezed it in past Tim Howard for the game’s only goal. Colorado, meanwhile, was held to just six shots and Brad Guzan kept them off the scoresheet for just his second clean sheet of the season. Atlanta nearly had another in injury time to kill off the game, but Hector Villalba’s curler came off the far post.

Sporting KC, meanwhile, looked to be heading to another defeat, having won just one of its previous five matches and without the recently injured Roger Espinoza, but a pair of 2nd half red cards for the visiting New England Revolution changed the game and saw the hosts come from 3-1 down to draw 4-4.

The first half was all New England as Juan Caciedo scored a first-half brace and the visitors led 3-1 at the break, having gone well in front despite less than 30% possession. Sporting KC looked lost, with just one first-half shot on target despite all the possession, and having shipped seven goals over the previous game and a half.

That all turned in the second half after Brandon Bye was sent off for a last-man foul in the 55th minute. Bye was already on a yellow, but the referee issued a straight red after a lazily hit back-pass came his way and he took down a charging Gerso. That turned the game and both Krisztian Nemeth and Felipe Gutierrez bagged braces for the hosts before it was all over. With Jalil Anibaba also sent off for New England deep in the match, Sporting KC pushed for a winner but nothing came and they were forced to settle for a draw. The draw is disappointing for Sporting KC in a vacuum as their winless run pushes to four matches, but it should serve as a confidence booster moving forward without Espinoza for the foreseeable future.

Toronto FC fell further off the top of the Eastern Conference as they dropped a 2-1 result to the Portland Timbers on Jeremy Ebobisse’s 70th minute winner. The U.S. international got between Justin Morrow and Chris Mavinga and dove to connect with Sebastian Blanco‘s cross, acrobatically heading it in from close range. That proved the decisive moment after Jonathan Osorio and Bill Tuiloma cancelled each other out with first-half goals just two minutes apart.

The win pushed Portland up to 10th as they picked up their second win in a row, but for Toronto, they fell four points off the pace at the top of the Eastern Conference, although they still have two games in hand on the rest of the pack.

Full MLS roundup:

NYCFC 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-2 Portland Timbers
FC Dallas 0-0 San Jose Earthquakes
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Philadelphia Union
Atlanta United 1-0 Colorado Rapids
New York Red Bulls 1-0 FC Cincinnati

Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus Crew
Sporting KC 1-3 New England Revolution

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea v. Man United, Burnley v. Man City, Leicester v. Arsenal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A critical day of Premier League fixtures hits center stage on Sunday as four of the top six are in action, including Manchester City who controls its own destiny in the title race with three matches to go.

With Liverpool having moved in front with a big win over Huddersfield Town on Friday, it is Man City’s turn to respond. In addition, Manchester United meets Chelsea in a critical battle in the race for the top four, with both teams right in the mix for a spot. Also in that conversation is Arsenal who visits Leicester City needing a win to keep pace with whoever comes out of Old Trafford with points.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE HERE

Finish to the Premier League season is riveting at the top of the table, with both the title race and Champions League battle coming down to the wire. Liverpool sits two points ahead of Manchester City at the moment, with the Citizens still to play on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tottenham sits on 70 points in third, with Chelsea three back in fourth on 67, Arsenal in fifth with 66, and Manchester United in sixth on 64.

Leicester City v. Arsenal — 7:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Arsenal travels to Leicester City to take on the in-form Foxes with an early morning kick. Leicester has won four of its last six Premier League matches and scored a late equalizer to draw West Ham last time out. The match is critical for Arsenal with either Chelsea or Manchester United figuring to get points at Old Trafford later in the day.

The Gunners, however, are not coming into this match in good form, having lost two straight and three of their last four. The Arsenal defense has coughed up six goals over the last two, and boss Unai Emery is struggling to figure out his squad with a number of injury problems to consider. The most important issue to sort out before kick on Sunday is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed the last match after minor sinus surgery.

INJURIES: Leicester City —  OUT: Daniel Amartey (ankle). | ArsenalQUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (sinus). OUT: Aaron Ramsey (groin), Denis Suarez (hamstring), Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle).

Burnley v. Manchester City — 9:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Manchester City hasn’t dropped points since late January when they suffered a 2-1 loss to Newcastle, and Pep Guardiola‘s squad seems stronger than ever. Last time out was a perfect encapsulation of the squad strength Man City possesses, as Leroy Sane was forced onto the pitch after an injury to vital midfielder Fernandinho, only to see Sane score a goal 15 minutes later.

Burnley was clobbered by Man City last time these two teams matched up back in October, a 5-0 drubbing that sent Man City on a tear through November before bogging down around the holidays. That match also saw Burnley come in with a three-match unbeaten run, but the pasting kickstarted a miserable stretch of seven without a win for Burnley. This time around, the hosts are again coming in having performed well of late, on a run of three wins in four without a loss in that span.

INJURIES: Burnley —  QUESTIONABLE: Phil Bardsley (leg). OUT: Peter Crouch (appendix), Steven Defour (calf), Aaron Lennon (knee). | Man City — QUESTIONABLE: Fernandinho (knee), Ilkay Gundoguan (knock). OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Claudio Bravo (knee).

Manchester United v. Chelsea — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces another brutal test as he looks to bring Manchester United out of the ignominious slump the Red Devils are currently mired in. Manchester United has lost three of its four Premier League matches in April, and that coupled with the Champions League humbling at the hands of Barcelona has left the honeymoon phase of Solskjaer’s managerial tenure in the distant past. Goalkeeper David De Gea will reportedly keep his place in goal for the foreseeable future despite the Spaniard’s struggles over the past few months, which were evident in the derby loss to Man City last time out.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is in a slide of its own with just two wins in the last six matches and Maurizio Sarri desperately hoping to confirm a Champions League place to give Roman Abramovich something to cling to when assessing the Italian’s first season in charge. They also have lost two straight visiting Manchester United, and have not lost three in a row since 1957 – conversely, of the six times Chelsea has won at Old Trafford, five of them came in a manager’s first attempt with the club.

INJURIES: Man United —  QUESTIONABLE: Ander Herrera (hamstring). OUT: Phil Jones, Scott McTominay. | Chelsea — QUESTIONABLE: N'Golo Kante (rib). OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles).

PSG slide continues with loss to Rennes in Coupe de France final

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain may have won the Ligue 1 title by a wide margin, but the close to their season has been a total disaster, and it took its biggest hit yet on Saturday.

PSG fell to Stade Rennes on penalties in the Coupe de France final after a 2-2 draw, failing to win the competition for the first time since 2014.

The favorites had gone 2-0 up before the half-hour mark on goals from Dani Alves and Neymar, but a Presnel Kimpembe own-goal coming off a Hamari Traore started the comeback just before halftime, and Edson Mexer headed in the equalizer off a 66th minute corner.

A key moment came late in extra time when Kylian Mbappe was sent off for a horrible studs-up challenge into the lower leg of Damien Da Silva, leaving the PSG star unable to participate in the shootout. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola failed to stop any of the six Rennes penalties in the eventual shootout and Christopher Nkunku skied his effort to confirm the result.

After the match, Neymar was caught on camera in an altercation with a Rennes fan as he made his way up the steps during the postmatch presentation, appearing to hit the fan in the face before storming off to follow his teammates. The match was Neymar’s second back from a lengthy injury layoff, and his first since it was confirmed he would be suspended for three future Champions League matches for an Instagram tirade after the club’s elimination a few weeks ago.

The failure to secure the domestic cup is the latest failure in what has been a brutal finish to the season. The slide began when PSG coughed up a 2-0 first-leg lead to fall to Manchester United in the Champions League quarterfinals back in early March. Then, despite a monstrous 20-point lead in the Ligue 1 table, they stumbled down the stretch in league play, stumbling through a three-match winless slide before finally confirming their champion status with a win over Monaco last time out.

Manager Thomas Tuchel, who has come under more fire with every passing slip, said after the loss on Saturday he would need time to think over his future. “It is too early to evaluate the season, Tuchel said after the match. “I need a few days to think. It is a complicated situation.”

Rose slams UEFA, says no interest in coaching in honest racism chat

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a lengthy interview with Sky Sports, Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose spoke up about the racist abuse he has received in his career and spoke about his future in the game – or lack thereof.

Rose most notably criticized UEFA for its punishment of Montenegro for racist chants directed towards Rose and other players when England visited for a Nations League match in March. UEFA announced Montenegro would play its next home match behind closed doors, to which Rose replied he was “at a loss for words.”

I don’t think it’s a harsh enough punishment,” Rose said. “I’m not surprised. It’s obviously a bit of a shame this is where we’re at now and I just have to get on with it,” the England left-back added. It’s a bit shocking but there’s not much I can do now. I just hope I don’t ever have to play there again and we just have to move on now.”

The ban leaves Montenegro with an empty stadium for a visit from Kosovo for Euro 2020 qualification in early June.

The 28-year-old also said he has “no interest in” earning his coaching badges, calling it a “waste of time” due to the disadvantages black coaches face.

Rose said in early April that he “can’t wait to see the back of” the sport when he retires, and while at the time those comments were taken to mean he was excited to leave his playing days behind, he expanded upon those to say he has no desire to coach as well.

“When I said I wanted to walk away from football, people think I was just talking about the two or three incidents that have happened on the pitch,” Rose said to Sky Sports. “When I said that, I was talking about the lack of black managers in football now, or working upstairs in football clubs. People ask me if I want to do my coaching badges. Why? You are not given a chance, so no, I wouldn’t be looking forward to doing my badges – it is a waste of time. That is what I meant by I am looking forward to calling it day when the time is right.”

Rose pointed at former Tottenham and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell, currently in his first managerial job as boss of League Two side Macclesfield Town, compared to other former players. “No disrespect to League Two, others are at the top end of the Championship, top end of the Premier League for their first jobs, even national teams,” Rose said. “If somebody like Sol Campbell, with his resume, who he has played for, what he has won – possibly at the time there may have been an argument that he was England’s best centre-half – if he has had to go to the bottom of League Two, which I wouldn’t mind doing, and others get to be here, why would I want to do that?”

Steven Gerrard is the most high-profile recent case of a white former player earning a top-level job in his first go, currently in charge of Scottish side Rangers.

Report: Wenger, Allardyce both considering returns

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to a pair of reports by the Daily Mirror, former Premier League managers Arsene Wenger and Sam Allardyce are both considering opportunities to return to positions in the coming months.

The first report claims that Wenger, after taking a year off following the end of his 20 year run at Arsenal, is ready to make his return in the French top flight. Wenger is reportedly being watched by both Lyon and PSG, with both clubs wanting him in a general manager position.

Lyon could part ways with manager Bruno Genesio once the season comes to a close, with the relationship strained between the two parties. According to the Mirror report, Lyon is interested in bringing Wenger on in an executive role with his first duty being to hire the next manager. PSG, meanwhile, has been reportedly looking for a technical director for some time, with Thomas Tuchel under fire given the Champions League failure and poor finish to the league season. He would likely have a heavy role in transfer scouting and recruitment, relieving some pressure on Tuchel to manage the team.

Allardyce, who was spent just 67 days in charge of England before he was relieved of his duties, he is reportedly being watched by the Indian national team after they saw Stephen Constantine resign earlier this year following the country’s elimination from the 2019 Asian Cup in the group stages.

According to the report, Allardyce is interested in the position and has contacts in the country, including Phil Brown, current manager of Indian Super League club Pune City and Allardyce’s former number two at Bolton. India currently sits at 101 in the latest FIFA rankings.