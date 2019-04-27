Report: Wenger, Allardyce both considering returns

According to a pair of reports by the Daily Mirror, former Premier League managers Arsene Wenger and Sam Allardyce are both considering opportunities to return to positions in the coming months.
The first report claims that Wenger, after taking a year off following the end of his 20 year run at Arsenal, is ready to make his return in the French top flight. Wenger is reportedly being watched by both Lyon and PSG, with both clubs wanting him in a general manager position.
Lyon could part ways with manager Bruno Genesio once the season comes to a close, with the relationship strained between the two parties. According to the Mirror report, Lyon is interested in bringing Wenger on in an executive role with his first duty being to hire the next manager. PSG, meanwhile, has been reportedly looking for a technical director for some time, with Thomas Tuchel under fire given the Champions League failure and poor finish to the league season. He would likely have a heavy role in transfer scouting and recruitment, relieving some pressure on Tuchel to manage the team.
Allardyce, who was spent just 67 days in charge of England before he was relieved of his duties, he is reportedly being watched by the Indian national team after they saw Stephen Constantine resign earlier this year following the country’s elimination from the 2019 Asian Cup in the group stages.
According to the report, Allardyce is interested in the position and has contacts in the country, including Phil Brown, current manager of Indian Super League club Pune City and Allardyce’s former number two at Bolton. India currently sits at 101 in the latest FIFA rankings.