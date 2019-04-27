More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Rose slams UEFA, says no interest in coaching in honest racism chat

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a lengthy interview with Sky Sports, Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose spoke up about the racist abuse he has received in his career and spoke about his future in the game – or lack thereof.

Rose most notably criticized UEFA for its punishment of Montenegro for racist chants directed towards Rose and other players when England visited for a Nations League match in March. UEFA announced Montenegro would play its next home match behind closed doors, to which Rose replied he was “at a loss for words.”

I don’t think it’s a harsh enough punishment,” Rose said. “I’m not surprised. It’s obviously a bit of a shame this is where we’re at now and I just have to get on with it,” the England left-back added. It’s a bit shocking but there’s not much I can do now. I just hope I don’t ever have to play there again and we just have to move on now.”

The ban leaves Montenegro with an empty stadium for a visit from Kosovo for Euro 2020 qualification in early June.

The 28-year-old also said he has “no interest in” earning his coaching badges, calling it a “waste of time” due to the disadvantages black coaches face.

Rose said in early April that he “can’t wait to see the back of” the sport when he retires, and while at the time those comments were taken to mean he was excited to leave his playing days behind, he expanded upon those to say he has no desire to coach as well.

“When I said I wanted to walk away from football, people think I was just talking about the two or three incidents that have happened on the pitch,” Rose said to Sky Sports. “When I said that, I was talking about the lack of black managers in football now, or working upstairs in football clubs. People ask me if I want to do my coaching badges. Why? You are not given a chance, so no, I wouldn’t be looking forward to doing my badges – it is a waste of time. That is what I meant by I am looking forward to calling it day when the time is right.”

Rose pointed at former Tottenham and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell, currently in his first managerial job as boss of League Two side Macclesfield Town, compared to other former players. “No disrespect to League Two, others are at the top end of the Championship, top end of the Premier League for their first jobs, even national teams,” Rose said. “If somebody like Sol Campbell, with his resume, who he has played for, what he has won – possibly at the time there may have been an argument that he was England’s best centre-half – if he has had to go to the bottom of League Two, which I wouldn’t mind doing, and others get to be here, why would I want to do that?”

Steven Gerrard is the most high-profile recent case of a white former player earning a top-level job in his first go, currently in charge of Scottish side Rangers.

Report: Wenger, Allardyce both considering returns

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to a pair of reports by the Daily Mirror, former Premier League managers Arsene Wenger and Sam Allardyce are both considering opportunities to return to positions in the coming months.

The first report claims that Wenger, after taking a year off following the end of his 20 year run at Arsenal, is ready to make his return in the French top flight. Wenger is reportedly being watched by both Lyon and PSG, with both clubs wanting him in a general manager position.

Lyon could part ways with manager Bruno Genesio once the season comes to a close, with the relationship strained between the two parties. According to the Mirror report, Lyon is interested in bringing Wenger on in an executive role with his first duty being to hire the next manager. PSG, meanwhile, has been reportedly looking for a technical director for some time, with Thomas Tuchel under fire given the Champions League failure and poor finish to the league season. He would likely have a heavy role in transfer scouting and recruitment, relieving some pressure on Tuchel to manage the team.

Allardyce, who was spent just 67 days in charge of England before he was relieved of his duties, he is reportedly being watched by the Indian national team after they saw Stephen Constantine resign earlier this year following the country’s elimination from the 2019 Asian Cup in the group stages.

According to the report, Allardyce is interested in the position and has contacts in the country, including Phil Brown, current manager of Indian Super League club Pune City and Allardyce’s former number two at Bolton. India currently sits at 101 in the latest FIFA rankings.

La Liga: Messi crowns Barcelona with league title

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi scored his 33rd goal of the Spanish top flight season as Barcelona topped Levante 1-0, confirming the club’s seventh La Liga title in the last 10 years.

Messi started the match on the bench, but came on at halftime to replace the continually ineffective Philippe Coutinho. Messi needed just 17 minutes to find the back of the net, with Levante unable to clear in the 62nd minute and a charging Arturo Vidal stole the ball and immediately fed his superstar striker in the box.

The one was all Barcelona would get, but it wasn’t without trying. Barcelona absolutely beat Levante into submission, outshooting the visitors at the Camp Nou 23-7, including 12-2 on frame. Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernández made 11 saves but came up one short. The league title is the 10th in Lionel Messi’s stunning career, becoming just the third player in Spanish top flight history to reach that mark and the first for a club other than Real Madrid. He is also the first foreign player to reach that mark.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid came closer to confirming a second-place finish with a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid. The lone goal came from a terrible error by Valladolid defender Joaquin who headed the ball into his own net on an attempted clear. With three games remaining, the three points moved Atletico nine ahead of Real Madrid who plays tomorrow.

Alaves and Athletic Club drew 1-1 in a disappointing result for both sides as they look to strengthen European places. Beñat and Borja Baston cancelled each other out just before halftime, and that was it for either squad as neither side gets a leg up in the chase for a Europa League position. Athletic remains in seventh with 50 points, two back of Valencia in sixth, while Alaves sits just behind them in eighth with 47 points.

Leganes and Celta Vigo drew 0-0 in a match that featured just three total shots on target. Leganes is already safe and has little to play for, but Celta Vigo will have wished for a better attacking display as they sit just three points above the relegation zone.

Serie A: Ronaldo pegs back Inter, Roma into top four

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Inter dominated the first half, but Cristiano Ronaldo struck just past the hour mark and gave Juventus a 1-1 draw at Inter that prevented the hosts from truly pulling away from the Champions League muck.

Juventus, having already confirmed the Italian title last weekend, was held to just one shot on target through the first half. On the other end, Radja Nainggolan struck a beautiful goal to to pen the scoring, a blistering hit from outside the top right corner of the box that left Wojciech Szczesny late to react.

That had Inter in the lead, with a win set to push them six points above fourth-placed Roma, into a great spot leaving the Champions League race well behind them. Instead, Ronaldo played a one-two with Paulo Dybala and found space in the box to slot home the equalizer from near the penalty spot. That confirmed the 1-1 final scoreline, pushing Inter just four points above Roma and leaving with AC Milan with the opportunity to pull within three of Inter with a win Sunday.

AS Roma moved into the top four – at least for now – with a convincing 3-0 win against Cagliari in the Italian capital. The home side got revenge for the reverse fixture that featured a two-goal comeback by Cagliari despite being down two men. This time around, Roma went up 2-0 inside the opening 10 minutes on goals from Federico Fazio and Javier Pastore, and Aleksandr Kolarov finished it off late. The win moves them up to 58 points, good to move past AC Milan into fourth. AC Milan still has to take the field tomorrow at Torino, but any slip would see Roma gain the advantage for the final Champions League spot.

Finally, Bologna topped Empoli 3-1 at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to keep the visitors in serious relegation trouble. Empoli had a 1-0 lead at halftime, but Roberto Soriano, Riccardo Orsolini, and Nicola Sansone all scored throughout the second half to send the home side on its way. That left Empoli in the final relegation position, four points back of 17th placed Udinese.

Norwich City promoted to Premier League

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Norwich City finally cemented their place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road on Saturday.

This is the Canaries’ third promotion since 2014, and next season will be the club’s first in the top flight since finishing 19th in 2015-16.

Marco Stiepermann and Mario Vrancic staked Norwich to a 2-0 lead and the Canaries controlled chances and the ball despite allowing a concession to Lewis Travis two minutes after their second goal. The Vrancic goal was especially emphatic, a howitzer from a good distance out.

Sheffield United also looks set for the Premier League after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 in their penultimate match of the season. The Blades have a six-point lead on third place Leeds United, who has two matches left and would concede second with anything other than a win over Aston Villa on Sunday morning.

The Playoff Race

Only one spot hasn’t been sewn up in the promotion playoffs. Leeds United has a miniscule chance at automatic promotion, but should finish third. West Bromwich Albion has seized a spot as has Villa.

The last spot will belong to either Derby County, the current sixth place side, Middlesbrough, or Bristol City.

Derby and Boro each have 70 points, which Derby having two matches left to Boro’s one and a six-goal advantage in differential. Bristol has 66 points and has to win both of its matches and get help.