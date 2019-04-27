USMNT mid Hyndman makes first PL app in a year

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman has entered Saturday’s New Forest Derby to make his first Premier League appearance in nearly a year.
The American, who turned 23 this month, has suffered through a run of fits and starts since arriving from Fulham in 2016.
Watch Hyndman as Bournemouth visits Saints here.
[ STREAM: Southampton-Bournemouth]
Decent loan stints in Scotland at Rangers and Hibernian have served as his only consistent playing time, and seven of his nine appearances for the Cherries have come in cup play.
The twice-capped Hyndman went 59 minutes against Burnley in last season’s Premier League finale before going on loan to Hibs the first half of this season.
Southampton and Bournemouth are level at 2, but the host Saints have dominated the proceedings. We’ll see if Hyndman can make a positive impression on the game and manager Eddie Howe.