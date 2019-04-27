Watch Live: Brighton v. Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion need this one.
The Seagulls hosts steady Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, when ex-Magpies boss Chris Hughton hopes to move one step closer to avoiding Premier League relegation (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
[ STREAM: Brighton v. Newcastle ]
Newcastle doesn’t give up a ton of chances, and Brighton hasn’t been capitalizing on theirs. The now relegation-threatened Seagulls have not scored in 701 minutes between the Premier League and FA Cup.
The Magpies have won two-straight but are without Miguel Almiron, who has unlocked defenses for Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon. Can that help Brighton get a big point or three?
LINEUPS
Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo, Gross, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo, Murray, Andone. Subs: Button, Burn, Bong, Bissouma, Knockaert, March, Locadia
Newcastle United: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Perez, Atsu, Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Barreca, Diame, Ki, Kennedy, Muto.