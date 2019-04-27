Watch Live: Relegation battle headlines 10am ET games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio scores winner

West Ham’s first away win since Dec. 27

Tottenham slip up in top 4 battle

First defeat at new stadium for Spurs

West Ham United shocked Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday, as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men lost for the first time at their new stadium.

Michail Antonio scored the winner (the first goal by an opposition player at Spurs’ new stadium) in a second half which the Hammers dominated, as Spurs failed to take their chances in the first half and looked sluggish throughout with maybe their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday on their mind.

With the win West Ham move on to 46 points for the season and boost their chances of a top 10 finish, while Spurs could be just one point clear of Arsenal by the end of this weekend.

The first big chance of the game fell to Spurs, as Dele Alli picked out Son’s run but the South Korean star saw his near-post effort denied by Lukasz Fabianski.

Ryan Fredericks‘ drive from outside the box was denied by Hugo Lloris, as Felipe Anderson then broke free but his tame effort was right at Lloris.

Lucas Moura flashed a shot inches wide after a sharp turn as the home side pinned the Hammers back before half time.

Fabianski was sharp to deny Eriksen after a shot deflected into his path, with the Hammers a threat on the break as Anderson‘s deflected shot almost caught out Lloris but Spurs dominated the play.

West Ham started well in the second half as Arnautovic played in Fredericks but his shot was deflected over, while Anderson caused plenty of problems.

Eventually the Hammers scored the goal their second half performance deserved as Arnautovic clipped in a delightful ball to Antonio who controlled well and smashed home to send the away fans wild.

Arnautovic almost curled in a second for West Ham late on as Spurs struggled to create chances and Antonio was denied a second by Lloris after another searing counter from the Hammers.

Issa Diop then surged in on goal but his shot didn’t have the power to beat Lloris, as it was the visitors, not the home side, who looked most likely to add to their tally.

Vincent Janssen almost rescued a point for Spurs with the final kick of the game, but Fabian Balbuena cleared off the line to secure a big derby win for West Ham.

