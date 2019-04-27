Watch Live: Relegation battle headlines 10am ET games

Four Premier League games are coming up at 10 a.m ET as the battle to avoid relegation takes center stage.
Cardiff head to already-relegated Fulham knowing they basically have to win to keep their survival hopes alive, while Southampton host Bournemouth knowing a win will virtually guarantee their safety. Wolves head to Watford in a massive battle for seventh place, while Everton look to keep their chances of finishing seventh alive as they travel to Crystal Palace.
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Cardiff – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]