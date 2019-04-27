Watch Live: Tottenham v. West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham host West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men aim to take another huge stride towards a top four finish with a big London derby win.

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Ajax on Tuesday, Spurs have a four point cushion ahead of Arsenal who sit in fifth place. West Ham sit in 11th and must win all three of their remaining games to have any chance of finishing seventh.

In team news Spurs are without Jan Vertonghen who has picked up a small injury. Juan Foyth starts at right wing back again in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks aren’t fit enough to make the Spurs squad.

West Ham start Marko Arnautovic up top, while Javier Hernandez is fit enough to be on the bench as Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks come into the back four.

LINEUPS

Our team to take on Spurs ⚒ pic.twitter.com/SpDrpYFSzD — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 27, 2019

