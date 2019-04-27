More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Tottenham v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 7:16 AM EDT
Tottenham host West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men aim to take another huge stride towards a top four finish with a big London derby win.

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Ajax on Tuesday, Spurs have a four point cushion ahead of Arsenal who sit in fifth place. West Ham sit in 11th and must win all three of their remaining games to have any chance of finishing seventh.

In team news Spurs are without Jan Vertonghen who has picked up a small injury. Juan Foyth starts at right wing back again in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks aren’t fit enough to make the Spurs squad.

West Ham start Marko Arnautovic up top, while Javier Hernandez is fit enough to be on the bench as Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks come into the back four.

LINEUPS

FIFA to hold human rights talks on 2022 World Cup expansion

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 27, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
FIFA will hold talks with human rights groups about issues associated with expanding the 2022 World Cup in the Persian Gulf beyond host Qatar.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is hoping to secure approval in June to expand the tournament from 32 to 48 teams, which creates the need to accommodate an additional 16 matches in the region.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura wrote to Amnesty International and other activists on Saturday that “this process also includes an assessment of human rights risks and potential opportunities associated with a possible expansion. In that respect, we look forward to the bilateral consultation calls with many of you in the coming days and weeks.”

A FIFA feasibility study has already determined that jumping from 64 to 80 games would require two stadiums in at least one more country in the region.

A regional diplomatic crisis left neutral Kuwait and Oman as the viable options, but Oman has said it isn’t keen on hosting games at the FIFA showpiece.

Who would make a PFA Team of the Year without Top Six teams?

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT
The PFA Team of the Year was dominated by Manchester City and Liverpool, to no one’s surprise, though which players comprised the team surprised many.

For example, the team may be without the league’s Golden Boot winner.

Mohamed Salah was left off the team, likely due to his cold form while the players were voting for the peers, and he’d be an easy part of any “The Best of the Rest” list (along with Christian Eriksen, Roberto Firmino, Harry Kane, and Eden Hazard).

But we’ve added another angle, as we’ll make a “Best Outside The Top Six of the Year.” Here is a team to join the PFA Team of the Year.

“No Top Six” Team of the Year

Fabianski (West Ham)

Wan-Bissaka (Palace) – Tarkowski (Burnley) – Duffy (BHA) – Digne (Everton)

Gana Gueye (Everton) – Ndidi (Leicester City)

Felipe (West Ham)- Doucoure (Watford) – Fraser (Bournemouth)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s 3.8 tackles per game led all backs, full or center; His 2.4 interceptions per match rate isn’t far off from the leader: Cardiff’s Sol Bamba (who just misses).

Shane Duffy and James Tarkowski lead the league in clearances, and are also 1-2 in blocked shots.

Only Hazard has more assists than Fraser’s 12, tied with Eriksen, who also is Top Two in key passes per game.

And even this list leaves out quality like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Joao Moutinho, and Neil Etheridge. Wild.

Galaxy’s Romain Alessandrini out 4-5 months for knee surgery

LA Galaxy / Facebook
Associated PressApr 26, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
CARSON, Calif. (AP) LA Galaxy star Romain Alessandrini will be sidelined until September after undergoing his third knee operation.

The Galaxy announced Friday that he damaged his cartilage two weeks ago.

The 30-year-old French midfielder attempted to play through the injury last weekend against Houston but came off after 16 minutes. He had surgery Thursday in Santa Monica.

Alessandrini joined the Galaxy from Marseille in 2017 and became their best player. The attacking midfielder scored 24 goals in 50 games during his first two seasons with the five-time MLS champions, and he teamed well with Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swedish star arrived last season.

Alessandrini missed a month of the current season with a hamstring injury before his latest knee injury.

USMNT pioneer Banks passes away from pancreatic cancer

twitter.com/BavarianSoccer
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT
United States men’s national team defender Jimmy Banks died Friday, passing away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 54.

When the United States men’s national team made its return to the World Cup after 40 years away, Banks was there.

The left back earned two of his 36 caps at the tournament in Italy, where he was one of the first two African-American players to represent the U.S. in a World Cup squad.

Banks coached the Milwaukee School of Engineering from 1999 until his death, taking the team to a pair of NCAA Division III tournaments.

Banks’ sons all played college soccer. JC Banks played at Green Bay is a 2011 MLS SuperDraft pick of Toronto and continues a near-decade long professional career with USL League One side Forward Madison.

Demetrius Banks played at his father’s alma mater, Milwaukee, while Jordan played at the Milwaukee School of Engineering under his father.