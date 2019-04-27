More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

West Ham stun rivals Tottenham (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 9:25 AM EDT
  • Antonio scores winner
  • West Ham’s first away win since Dec. 27
  • Tottenham slip up in top 4 battle
  • First defeat at new stadium for Spurs

West Ham United shocked Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday, as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men lost for the first time at their new stadium.

Michail Antonio scored the winner (the first goal by an opposition player at Spurs’ new stadium) in a second half which the Hammers dominated, as Spurs failed to take their chances in the first half and looked sluggish throughout with maybe their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday on their mind.

With the win West Ham move on to 46 points for the season and boost their chances of a top 10 finish, while Spurs could be just one point clear of Arsenal by the end of this weekend.

The first big chance of the game fell to Spurs, as Dele Alli picked out Son’s run but the South Korean star saw his near-post effort denied by Lukasz Fabianski.

Ryan Fredericks‘ drive from outside the box was denied by Hugo Lloris, as Felipe Anderson then broke free but his tame effort was right at Lloris.

Lucas Moura flashed a shot inches wide after a sharp turn as the home side pinned the Hammers back before half time.

Fabianski was sharp to deny Eriksen after a shot deflected into his path, with the Hammers a threat on the break as Anderson‘s deflected shot almost caught out Lloris but Spurs dominated the play.

West Ham started well in the second half as Arnautovic played in Fredericks but his shot was deflected over, while Anderson caused plenty of problems.

Eventually the Hammers scored the goal their second half performance deserved as Arnautovic clipped in a delightful ball to Antonio who controlled well and smashed home to send the away fans wild.

Arnautovic almost curled in a second for West Ham late on as Spurs struggled to create chances and Antonio was denied a second by Lloris after another searing counter from the Hammers.

Issa Diop then surged in on goal but his shot didn’t have the power to beat Lloris, as it was the visitors, not the home side, who looked most likely to add to their tally.

Vincent Janssen almost rescued a point for Spurs with the final kick of the game, but Fabian Balbuena cleared off the line to secure a big derby win for West Ham.

Watch Live: Relegation battle headlines 10am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming up at 10 a.m ET as the battle to avoid relegation takes center stage.

Cardiff head to already-relegated Fulham knowing they basically have to win to keep their survival hopes alive, while Southampton host Bournemouth knowing a win will virtually guarantee their safety. Wolves head to Watford in a massive battle for seventh place, while Everton look to keep their chances of finishing seventh alive as they travel to Crystal Palace.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Cardiff – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

FIFA to hold human rights talks on 2022 World Cup expansion

Associated PressApr 27, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
FIFA will hold talks with human rights groups about issues associated with expanding the 2022 World Cup in the Persian Gulf beyond host Qatar.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is hoping to secure approval in June to expand the tournament from 32 to 48 teams, which creates the need to accommodate an additional 16 matches in the region.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura wrote to Amnesty International and other activists on Saturday that “this process also includes an assessment of human rights risks and potential opportunities associated with a possible expansion. In that respect, we look forward to the bilateral consultation calls with many of you in the coming days and weeks.”

A FIFA feasibility study has already determined that jumping from 64 to 80 games would require two stadiums in at least one more country in the region.

A regional diplomatic crisis left neutral Kuwait and Oman as the viable options, but Oman has said it isn’t keen on hosting games at the FIFA showpiece.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch Live: Tottenham v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 7:16 AM EDT
Tottenham host West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men aim to take another huge stride towards a top four finish with a big London derby win.

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Ajax on Tuesday, Spurs have a four point cushion ahead of Arsenal who sit in fifth place. West Ham sit in 11th and must win all three of their remaining games to have any chance of finishing seventh.

In team news Spurs are without Jan Vertonghen who has picked up a small injury. Juan Foyth starts at right wing back again in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks aren’t fit enough to make the Spurs squad.

West Ham start Marko Arnautovic up top, while Javier Hernandez is fit enough to be on the bench as Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks come into the back four.

LINEUPS

Who would make a PFA Team of the Year without Top Six teams?

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT
The PFA Team of the Year was dominated by Manchester City and Liverpool, to no one’s surprise, though which players comprised the team surprised many.

For example, the team may be without the league’s Golden Boot winner.

Mohamed Salah was left off the team, likely due to his cold form while the players were voting for the peers, and he’d be an easy part of any “The Best of the Rest” list (along with Christian Eriksen, Roberto Firmino, Harry Kane, and Eden Hazard).

But we’ve added another angle, as we’ll make a “Best Outside The Top Six of the Year.” Here is a team to join the PFA Team of the Year.

“No Top Six” Team of the Year

Fabianski (West Ham)

Wan-Bissaka (Palace) – Tarkowski (Burnley) – Duffy (BHA) – Digne (Everton)

Gana Gueye (Everton) – Ndidi (Leicester City)

Felipe (West Ham)- Doucoure (Watford) – Fraser (Bournemouth)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s 3.8 tackles per game led all backs, full or center; His 2.4 interceptions per match rate isn’t far off from the leader: Cardiff’s Sol Bamba (who just misses).

Shane Duffy and James Tarkowski lead the league in clearances, and are also 1-2 in blocked shots.

Only Hazard has more assists than Fraser’s 12, tied with Eriksen, who also is Top Two in key passes per game.

And even this list leaves out quality like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Joao Moutinho, and Neil Etheridge. Wild.