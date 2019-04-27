More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Wolves boss praises Jota, Jimenez, prefers not to focus on Europa

By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
Nuno Espirito Santo has Wolves on the brink of seventh place, but is bristling at the notion that it will lift his promoted side in the Europa League at the first try.

The Wolves manager, buoyed by Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez, saw his side get a measure of vengeance by beating Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday to move four points clear of the pack in the race for seventh.

Now things would be different if Wolves had defeated Watford in the FA Cup semifinal and not required such vengeance. As it stands, Watford could beat Man City in the final and render seventh moot when it comes to the UEL.

Still, most expect Man City to handle its business at Wembley. Most. From the BBC:

“Maybe I’m the only one in the country that knows that seventh position doesn’t guarantee anything. It’s not about finishing as high as possible, but it’s about finishing as well as possible.”

“We don’t have to think about Europe. Nothing is decided and nothing is 100 percent sure. It’s Fulham in our last home game. Let’s give Molineux something.”

Wolves are back on their game after some hiccups following the semifinal setback, beating Arsenal and now Watford. But that’s actually not too far off from their season-long habit of looking like a Top Four contender against the big teams and slipping up a bit when the lights are a bit lower.

One man who’s been consistently strong is Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, who scored his 13th league goal and 17th in all competitions in the win. He also has eight assists on the season, one which gave Wolves little choice but to exercise the option to buy him from Benfica.

Still, Nuno wants more.

“Raul Jimenez has to improve himself,” he said. “The team will improve. As long as we keep together then we will become a better team.”

Diogo Jota also scored and set-up Jimenez for his marker. Jota to Jimenez is the second-top scorer-assist pairing in the league to Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser cueing up Callum Wilson.

“Jota and Jimenez have been working really hard,” said Nuno. “I truly believe the more time they spend together the more good things will happen.”

Wolves finish home to Fulham and away to Liverpool.

Zidane: Neymar, Hazard “compatible” for Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Oh, Zizou, you rascal.

These comments will set the cat amongst the pigeons…

After Neymar stated in an interview that he would like to play with Eden Hazard and together they would “cause havoc” many believe that the duo could link up at Real Madrid this summer.

Asked about Neymar’s comments and if they could play together at Real, Zidane trod a fine line between backing up the comments and keeping his comments as general as he could.

“I think so. It is the same for many players because they know that this club is important,” Zidane said. “Many players, someday, want to play at this club. So it is normal. All the good players are compatible, always. They told me I would not be compatible with Youri Djorkaeff. Do you remember Djorkaeff? Absolute nonsense.”

Pushed further on what type of player he wants to add this summer as his second spell in charge of Real properly kicks off, Zidane wouldn’t name names.

“I am clear about what I want do and the profile of the players I want,” Zidane added. “I won’t be saying names but I have a clear idea of what I want to do and what I want to achieve.”

Pau Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have all been linked with moves to Real this summer, and the profile of player they are able to attract hasn’t changed despite a struggle on the pitch this season for the squad of players who won the UEFA Champions League title in each of the past three seasons.

It is clear that this Real Madrid squad will be broken up this summer, but it is unclear how much money they have to spend on new players and where they want to strengthen. If the likes of Neymar and Hazard are to arrive, then it is likely Gareth Bale will be sold and it looks likely Zidane will retool his attack, one which hasn’t really looked the same since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus last summer.

You could argue that in midfield they are ageing with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but their quality remains, and in defense a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos is needed, while Thibaut Courtois could already be on borrowed time at Real with Keylor Navas performing well in recent weeks with Courtois out injured.

In truth, Zidane needs to do a lot of strengthening but it is clear with his profile and that of Real Madrid’s, he won’t have to do too much persuading to get players on board.

Warnock admits tactics wrong; mourns loss of Sala

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
Neil Warnock held up his hands after Cardiff City lost 1-0 at Fulham on Saturday to move them closer to relegation in the Premier League.

Cardiff’s manager admitted he set his team up to be too defensive, as they sat back for most of the game, then launched a furious onslaught on the Fulham goal late on and almost scored on four occasions.

Speaking after the game, Warnock isn’t giving up hope despite his side being at least three points from safety with two games of the season to go.

“It is disappointing, The team selection was wrong, I should have changed it earlier, but they have tried hard, I can not fault them, we are not out of it yet,” Warnock said. “We still had enough opportunities, on another day we could have scored two or three goals. We could not get it in at the end. I always thought this was a must win game, but you just don’t know in football.”

Warnock’s men hit the crossbar and missed several glorious chances late in the game as Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico made a couple of fine saves, but it was more about the poor finishing from Cardiff.

After the tragic plane crash which killed club-record $19 million signing Emiliano Sala in January without him playing a game for the club, Warnock pointed to the fact that the Argentine striker would have added 10 goals in the second half of the campaign.

“You see the chances, we should score some of those chances. You pay for your finishers in this league, we have never been blessed with that,” Warnock said. “Emiliano Sala would have been that and that was a big blow… I was over the moon to get him and he could have scored 10 goals for the rest of the season on his own.”

Cardiff are still in with a chance, but it’s a very slim one as they host Crystal Palace next weekend and then travel to Manchester United on the final day of the season.

Warnock’s side will have to win both to have a realistic chance, but Brighton do have Arsenal and Man City to play in their final two games.

Wolves win at Watford to boost Europa hopes (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
  • Mexico’s Jimenez scores from Jota assist
  • Gray levels score
  • Jota wins it
  • Wolves four points clear of 8th

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a solid chance of qualifying for Europe, one season after promotion from the Championship.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota scored Saturday in a huge 2-1 win over seventh-place rivals Watford at Vicarage Road and now enjoy a four-point cushion on the Hornets as well as Everton, who drew Crystal Palace.

Watford could still take the Europa League place by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup Final. Their goal came from Andre Gray.

Wolves had four of the match’s five shots on target, though Watford had more of the ball.

Jimenez nodded a Jota cross home to start the scoring in the 41st minute, though Watford equalized shortly after the break.

A Ryan Bennett mistake let Gray free on goal for 1-1, but Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster returned the gift when he misread a long ball from Ruben Neves and Jota headed into the yawning goal.

Fulham win, Cardiff on the brink (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
  • Babel scores winner
  • Third-straight win for Fulham
  • Cardiff 3 points from safety, two games to go

Already-relegated Fulham won a third-straight Premier League game with a shutout as they beat Cardiff City 1-0 at Craven Cottage to push their opponents closer to the drop.

Ryan Babel smashed home an incredible strike to win it for Fulham who impressed throughout, while Cardiff sat back and then pummelled the Fulham goal late on but a combination of Sergio Rico making stops and poor finishing saw the Bluebirds lose.

After a third-straight win Fulham move on to 26 points, while Cardiff have 31 points and face Crystal Palace and Manchester United in their final two games of the season. Neil Warnock‘s side will likely have to win both to stay up, and even then it may not be enough.

There was an even start to the game as Sean Morrison went down in the box and appealed for a penalty kick after tussling with Mitrovic.

At the other end Mitrovic was then denied by Neil Etheridge who made a fine save across his goal to deny Fulham’s top goalscorer.

A worrying moment then arrived as Denis Odoi was kicked in the face by his own teammate Maxime Le Marchand and appeared to be knocked out instantly. Odoi was down for almost 10 minutes receiving treatment before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

After that lengthy break in play Fulham were the better team as Ryan Sessegnon went close.

Mitrovic spurned a glorious chance at the start of the second half as Tom Cariney picked him out, but the Serbian striker fired way over the bar. At the other end Cardiff started to push men forward as Leandro Bacuna slipped at a vital moment.

Late on Cardiff threw themselves at the ball as Joe Bennett denied Joe Bryan with a great last-ditch tackle. Mitrovic curled another effort just over as Fulham looked the more likely to score and then they did.

Babel curled home a magnificent strike to make it 1-0, as his sensational strike from distance was his fourth goal in his last six games. But that strike sprung Cardiff into life as Sergio Rico saved on multiple occasions.

Bennett went close but Rico saved, then Hoilett hit the crossbar and Rico then denied Bennett, Morrison (twice) and Danny Ward who all should have scored.

Somehow Fulham held on for the win which pushed Cardiff closer to relegation.