Wolves win at Watford to boost Europa hopes (video)

- Mexico’s Jimenez scores from Jota assist
- Gray levels score
- Jota wins it
- Wolves four points clear of 8th
Wolverhampton Wanderers have a solid chance of qualifying for Europe, one season after promotion from the Championship.
Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota scored Saturday in a huge 2-1 win over seventh-place rivals Watford at Vicarage Road and now enjoy a four-point cushion on the Hornets as well as Everton, who drew Crystal Palace.
Watford could still take the Europa League place by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup Final. Their goal came from Andre Gray.
Wolves had four of the match’s five shots on target, though Watford had more of the ball.
Jimenez nodded a Jota cross home to start the scoring in the 41st minute, though Watford equalized shortly after the break.
A Ryan Bennett mistake let Gray free on goal for 1-1, but Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster returned the gift when he misread a long ball from Ruben Neves and Jota headed into the yawning goal.
5 – The most Premier League assists exclusively for one player:
Diogo Jota to Raúl Jiménez – 5
Aki Riihilahti to Andrew Johnson – 4
Geoff Cameron to Peter Crouch – 4
Monogamous.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 27, 2019
