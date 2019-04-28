More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news


Bielsa tells Leeds to let Aston Villa score in wild situation (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Marcelo Bielsa told his Leeds United players to let Aston Villa score in their 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Sunday.

And it cost them their slim chances of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

With Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia down injured, Leeds went 1-0 up and then a mass brawl broke out which saw Anwar El Ghazi sent off.

Due to poor sportsmanship, Bielsa then instructed his players to allow Villa to score from the kick off, which didn’t go down well as a win for Leeds would have kept their hopes of being promoted automatically alive. Jack Grealish scored to make it 1-1, and that’s how the game finished.

The draw meant that Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League, but Leeds’ chances of overtaking the Blades to finish in one of the automatic promotions spots were pretty slim anyway given their vastly inferior goal difference.

Maybe this is Bielsa’s way of making up for Spygate…

So what happened? From our partners at Sky Sports, here’s the wild passage of play:

Watch Live: Man United v. Chelsea


By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
Man United host Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive battle for both teams and their top four hopes.

With both Tottenham and Arsenal losing already this weekend, this is a big opportunity if either team wins this game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United are in a huge slump since he took over on a permanent basis, but the Red Devils know if they win this six pointer they will be back in the UEFA Champions League hunt in a big way.

As for Maurizio Sarri‘s Chelsea, the Italian coach knows that his side will finish in the top four, their goal at the start of the season, if they can win their final three games.

When these two teams meet sparks usually fly, and with the likes of Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard both linked with moves away from Man United and Chelsea respectively, maybe we will get a wild outing from the stars on show.

In team news Ander Herrera and Eric Bailly return to the starting lineup for United, while Antonio Rudiger returns for Chelsea and N'Golo Kante is fit enough to start.

LINEUPS

Man City edge past Burnley, go top of the table (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
  • Aguero scores winner
  • Man City go top of the table
  • 12-straight PL wins for City

Manchester City beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Sunday to go back to the top of the Premier League table with two games to go.

Sergio Aguero’s goal in the second half, which was awarded via the goal-decision system, was the difference as the ball just crossed the line as Matt Lowton cleared. Small margins decide titles, and this was another huge moment in the season.

With the win City move to the top of the table on 92 points, as they sit one point clear of Liverpool. City know if they beat Leicester City at home and Brighton away in their final two games then they will win back-to-back titles. Burnley remain in 15th on 40 points.

Burnley started the game brightly and had a huge chance to take the lead.

Wood was played in and was clean through on goal, but his poor first touch saw Ederson rush out and bravely collect the ball. A massive chance came and went for the hosts.

Man City were sloppy in the first half but Tom Heaton had to save from Bernardo Silva as the reigning champs started to wake up.

As the first half played out, City started to grind through the gears and Burnley just couldn’t get a foothold in the game.

Wave after wave of City attack arrived in the second half, with Burnley throwing their bodies in front of the ball at every opportunity. Heaton denied Silva again in the second half as Burnley’s goalkeeper was in sensational form.

Pep Guardiola was then left fuming as Silva’s shot appeared to strike Ashley Barnes‘ arm in the box but no penalty kick was given, but soon after he was smiling.

After another fluid City attack, the ball found its way to Aguero and he bundled his way towards goal before his shot was saved by Heaton… but the ball then crossed the line as Matt Lowton tried to cleared as the goal-decision system was used and awarded the goal.

Late on City came so close to scoring a second as Gabriel Jesus did superbly to get past several challenges but Ben Mee cleared heroically off the line to deny the Brazilian youngster.

John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi came on to help see out the win late on, as City’s players and fans celebrated at the final whistle.

Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League


By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 9:18 AM EDT
Welcome back to the Premier League, Sheffield United.

The Blades had their promotion to the top-flight guaranteed on Sunday as Leeds United drew with Aston Villa.

Norwich City were promoted on Saturday, and are three points ahead of Sheffield United with one game remaining, meaning the Canaries need just one point to secure the second-tier title.

Sheffield United, from England’s Steel City, were last in the Premier League in 2006-07 when Neil Warnock‘s side were relegated after one season. Before that they had been in the Premier League in both the 1992-93 and 1993-94 campaigns.

Here’s how the players reacted to the news they had been promoted in one of the two automatic spots from the Championship:

Manager Chris Wilder, a lifelong Sheffield United fan, led them to promotion from the third-tier two seasons ago and they had a decent season in 2017-18 before kicking on in a big way over the past few months. During his managerial career Wilder has now achieved promotion from the four divisions below the Premier League, the Conference, League Two, League One and the Championship.

Captain Billy Sharp, also a lifelong Sheffield United fan, led their promotion charge with 23 goals and Wilder’s team are a hard-working, attack-minded squad who have largely stayed together since their time in League One.

Leicester hammer 10-man Arsenal (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 9:01 AM EDT
  • Tielemans, Vardy score
  • Maitland-Niles sent off
  • Leicester up to 8th

Leicester City beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, with Youri Tielemans scoring the opener after the Foxes dominated the game and Jamie Vardy added two more goals late on.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off in the first half to complicate the game for Unai Emery’s side, and Leicester deservedly won with Bernd Leno the only reason the defeat wasn’t a heavier one for the Gunners.

With the win Leicester move up to eighth and their battle to qualify for Europe rolls on, while Arsenal missed the chance to make up ground in the top four battle.

The first big chance of the game arrived for Arsenal as Alex Iwobi’s cross found Alexandre Lacazette but he couldn’t finish.

Leicester dominated the early stages but didn’t convert their chances as Bernd Leno denied Wilfried Ndidi’s header, then Vardy went close.

However, the game then swung in Leicester’s favor as Maitland-Niles was shown a second yellow card (his first was for a push on Ben Chilwell) for a foul on James Maddison and Arsenal were down to 10 men before half time.

Leno denied Vardy before the break as the German goalkeeper kept Arsenal in the game with the Gunners a slight threat on the break.

In the second half Leicester continued to dominate and eventually broke through.

Tielemans scored a superb header from Maddison’s cross to finally open the scoring as Leicester kicked on late in the game.

Vardy struck twice in the closing stages — his first goal saw his initial shot hit the bar but he finished the rebound — to put the result beyond doubt, as Arsenal’s terrible form away from home continues.