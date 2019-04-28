More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

La Liga: Real Madrid lose again as poor away form continues

Associated PressApr 28, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid continued to struggle in away matches under coach Zinedine Zidane with a 1-0 defeat to second-to-last Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Sunday, practically ending the team’s chances of catching Atletico Madrid for second place.

A day after seeing Barcelona clinch its second straight title – and eighth in 11 seasons – Madrid stayed nine points behind Atletico with three rounds remaining.

Madrid, which was coming off a 0-0 draw at Getafe, is trying to avoid finishing third for the second straight season. It hasn’t finished outside of the top two in consecutive seasons since 1973-74.

Madrid is yet to win in four away matches under Zidane, with a loss against Valencia and draws against Leganes and Getafe, two other teams from Madrid, like Rayo. It has won all four matches at home with the former France great in charge in his second stint.

“I’ll usually always defend my players, but not today,” said Zidane.

“We can’t play like that, and I’m responsible as well. We didn’t do anything” he said. “I’m upset because we didn’t send the right message. I’m responsible for it. We have to apologize to the fans and to the club.”

It was one of Madrid’s worst games since Zidane — who quit last season after leading the team to three straight Champions League titles — returned to replace Santiago Solari eight matches ago.

“Everything was bad,” he said. “The attitude and the game. We didn’t give our best effort. There’s no explanation for it.”

Rayo, promoted this season, had won only one of its last 13 matches, with 10 losses. It was in last place entering the weekend.

The hosts got the winner with a penalty kick converted by Adrian Embarba in the 23rd minute after a foul awarded by video review.

Rayo moved above Huesca at the bottom of the standings, but it remained six points from safety.

The 2 Robbies: Man City pass the Burnley test to go top

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 28, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss another interesting weekend in the Premier League that saw Liverpool and Man City continue their incredible fight for the title.

Liverpool put five past Huddersfield (01:40) and Man City passed the Burnley test to go top (09:45). Is this the slowest race for the top-four in PL history (18:40)? Both Tottenham and Arsenal lose while Man United and Chelsea had to settle for a point each (31:25).

Then, they look ahead to next season and talk about the new teams we can expect to see in the PL. Both Norwich City and Sheffield United have confirmed their place in the top flight (53:49). Finally, they take a dive into the bizarre goings on at Elland Road. Did Marcelo Bielsa make the right call by giving Aston Villa a goal (56:45)?

If you’re left wanting more after all that check out our break down on the recent Arsenal defensive struggles (WATCH HERE). The latest episode of the Premier League Tactics Session explores how Leicester City capitalized on Arsenal’s poor defending.

Van Dijk beats Sterling to PFA Player of the Year award

Photo credit: @LFC
By Andy EdwardsApr 28, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT
It’s rare that defenders get “the credit they deserve,” but Virgil Van Dijk has been winning plaudits — and points for Liverpool — all season long, culminating in being named the PFA Player of the Year on Sunday.

Perhaps no player in the world has had a greater impact over his first 18 months at a new club, as the Reds’ defense has gone from comical liability prior to his arrival, to conceding a league-low 20 goals through the first 36 games of their ongoing Premier League title race with Manchester City.

“It’s pretty difficult to put into words. I think it’s the highest honor you can get as a player to get voted player of the year by the players you play against every week. It’s special. I’m very proud and honored to receive it.”

Raheem Sterling, who’s arguably been the best player for Man City and the best attacker in the PL this season, was beaten out by Van Dijk for the senior award but still took home the Young Player of the Year award after racking up 17 goals and 10 assists in league play.

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema was named the female Player of the Year, while a fellow Man City star, Georgia Stanway, joined Sterling with Young Player honors.

Bayern unable to end title race after Dortmund self-destruct

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Associated PressApr 28, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich unexpectedly dropped points in a 1-1 draw at 17th-place Nuremberg on Sunday in another twist in the German title race.

Nuremberg could have won the game with a 90th-minute penalty kick but Tim Leibold hit the post.

Bayern leads second-place Borussia Dortmund by two points — 71 to 69 — with three rounds left in the German league.

Matheus Pereira put the hosts ahead shortly after the interval with a low left-footed shot. Serge Gnabry volleyed in the equalizer for Bayern with 15 minutes left for his 10th league goal this season.

Nuremberg was awarded a penalty for Alphonso Davies’ challenge on Georg Margreitter and Leibold stepped up, only to strike the post from the spot.

On Saturday, nine-man Dortmund blew a chance to return to the top after losing 4-2 to Schalke, and third-place Leipzig beat Freiburg 2-1 to secure Champions League soccer next season.

In Sunday’s other Bundesliga game, Wout Weghorst struck twice as Wolfsburg won 4-1 at Hoffenheim, boosting its hopes of a Europa League place next season and denting those of Hoffenheim.

Solskjaer, Mata come to De Gea’s defense after costly error

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 28, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
Even after David de Gea’s costly mistake robbed Manchester United of a pair of sorely needed points in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the Spanish net-minder remains comfortably in the black over his last few seasons, at least in the minds of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Juan Mata.

If anyone has earned himself a bit of leeway should he turn in a bad performance, or three, it’s De Gea. As recently as last season, it was De Gea who, at times singlehandedly, kept Man United in games and willed them to positive results in the face of the atrocious defending taking place in front of him. Mata hasn’t forgotten that — quotes from the BBC:

You know David is unquestionable for me. His level has been fantastic for this club, he has been the best player over the last years and the points he has saved us have been incredible.

“The important thing is how he reacts, I have 100 percent confidence in him and we all have, today he is obviously not happy, we are not happy, but we will return to training with the right attitude. For me his level is unquestionable.

“He knows I’m here for him and what I can do is give him an honest consideration of situation, he is disappointed over his situation but he is one of best in the world. Everyone makes mistakes but he’s strong mentally and he will save many goals in the next games. He has been the best for us and he had the team’s full confidence.”

Three points would have seen United leapfrog Arsenal for fifth and draw level with the Blues for fourth, though they would have remained behind on goal differential.

Still, Solskjaer knows the level at which De Gea has performed for the last half-decade or so, so the idea of dropping him over Sunday’s mistake warranted a very short, direct answer after the game — quotes from the BBC:

“No. David has been a fantastic keeper at this club, his reaction after City was good and I was confident in him. He knows he could do better with their goal but it’s one of those things again.”

“Every single player has good and not so good moments. He’s one of the best and obviously he’s disappointed with their goal. He has been the best player for this club, he has my full support and the club’s full support and everyone who loves the club should give him their support. We must be with him, he has our full confidence, he’s my friend and one of best goalkeepers in the world.”