Leicester hammer 10-man Arsenal (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 9:01 AM EDT
  • Tielemans, Vardy score
  • Maitland-Niles sent off
  • Leicester up to 8th

Leicester City beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, with Youri Tielemans scoring the opener after the Foxes dominated the game and Jamie Vardy added two more goals late on.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off in the first half to complicate the game for Unai Emery’s side, and Leicester deservedly won with Bernd Leno the only reason the defeat wasn’t a heavier one for the Gunners.

With the win Leicester move up to eighth and their battle to qualify for Europe rolls on, while Arsenal missed the chance to make up ground in the top four battle.

The first big chance of the game arrived for Arsenal as Alex Iwobi’s cross found Alexandre Lacazette but he couldn’t finish.

Leicester dominated the early stages but didn’t convert their chances as Bernd Leno denied Wilfried Ndidi’s header, then Vardy went close.

However, the game then swung in Leicester’s favor as Maitland-Niles was shown a second yellow card (his first was for a push on Ben Chilwell) for a foul on James Maddison and Arsenal were down to 10 men before half time.

Leno denied Vardy before the break as the German goalkeeper kept Arsenal in the game with the Gunners a slight threat on the break.

In the second half Leicester continued to dominate and eventually broke through.

Tielemans scored a superb header from Maddison’s cross to finally open the scoring as Leicester kicked on late in the game.

Vardy struck twice in the closing stages — his first goal saw his initial shot hit the bar but he finished the rebound — to put the result beyond doubt, as Arsenal’s terrible form away from home continues.

Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 9:18 AM EDT
Welcome back to the Premier League, Sheffield United.

The Blades had their promotion to the top-flight guaranteed on Sunday as Leeds United drew with Aston Villa.

Norwich City were promoted on Saturday, and are three points ahead of Sheffield United with one game remaining, meaning the Canaries need just one point to secure the second-tier title.

Sheffield United, from England’s Steel City, were last in the Premier League in 2006-07 when Neil Warnock‘s side were relegated after one season. Before that they had been in the Premier League in both the 1992-93 and 1993-94 campaigns.

Here’s how the players reacted to the news they had been promoted in one of the two automatic spots from the Championship:

Manager Chris Wilder, a lifelong Sheffield United fan, led them to promotion from the third-tier two seasons ago and they had a decent season in 2017-18 before kicking on in a big way over the past few months.

Captain Billy Sharp, also a lifelong Sheffield United fan, led their promotion charge with 23 goals and Wilder’s team are a hard-working, attack-minded squad who have largely stayed together since their time in League One.

Watch Live: Burnley v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Burnley host Man City on Sunday at Turf Moor (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s side needing to win to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

A trip to Turf Moor is never easy, and Sean Dyche‘s men have been in fine form in the second half of the season with their draw at Chelsea last time out underlining that. Liverpool fans everywhere will be hoping Burnley can do them a favor in their own quest to win the PL title…

As for Man City, they’ve won 11-straight games and the reigning champs know four more wins (their final three PL games and in the FA Cup final) will secure the domestic treble. Despite being knocked out of the Champions League, City have shown little signs of slowing down in recent games and they know any slip will see Liverpool become the favorites to win the title with two games to go.

City have beat Burnley 5-0 in the league and FA Cup this season, but both of those games were at the Etihad Stadium.

Heading to Turf Moor is, as we’ve already said, a very different proposition.

This is a true test of City’s title credentials.

With Messi at his best, Barcelona had no title rival

Associated PressApr 28, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Without Cristiano Ronaldo around to at least keep it interesting, a spectacular Lionel Messi had no rival to stop him from helping Barcelona successfully defend its Spanish league title.

Barcelona clinched the crown with three rounds left on Saturday, after Messi scored to beat Levante 1-0 at Camp Nou.

But this was coming for a long time. Barcelona lost only two games in 35 rounds, and opened up a significant lead early in the season.

It brushed off the only timid attempt to give it a fight, by Atletico Madrid, to secure an eighth title in 11 seasons.

Overall, Barcelona has 26 Liga trophies, second only to Real Madrid with 33.

Now Barcelona can put all of its focus on completing a rare treble of titles. It will face Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals from Wednesday, and plays Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 25.

How did Barcelona do it with such apparent ease?

Here are a few reasons:

MESSI

When Messi couldn’t possibly get any better, he did just that and guided Barcelona to its 10th league title of the 15 he’s disputed.

Messi will be in the running to win a record sixth Ballon d’Or for his season, after scoring 46 goals in all competitions so far and setting up a bunch more for his teammates.

The Liga’s all-time leading scorer was particularly deadly from set-pieces. Six of his 34 league goals came from direct free kicks. At one point, Messi scored from a free kick in three straight matches in late March and early April.

At 31, he is still faster with the ball than most players are without it. His vision of the pitch is unmatched. His left boot is pure danger for goalkeepers whenever he gets a sliver of space near the area.

And to top it off, Messi took over as Barcelona’s vocal leader after the exit of Andres Iniesta last summer.

Long gone was the floppy hair, tight-lipped Messi from his early days, who shied away from the camera and the microphone. Now, it is Messi who speaks for his teammates on the field with referees, and – on occasion- to the media following the match.

His majesty was exemplified in a game in Seville on March 17.

When Messi scored his third goal with a nonchalant-looking lob that floated over the goalie and grazed the bar before going home, the Real Betis fans stood up, applauded, and chanted “Messi! Messi! Messi!” in tribute to his unforgettable performance.

DEFENSE

Long defined by its excellent midfielders, Barcelona’s defenders stepped up as its most complete unit.

Gerard Pique led a back four with his best season to date. Pique, 32, redoubled his dedication to the club after retiring from international football last summer. The result was a constantly flawless series of performances.

Clement Lenglet surpassed expectations as Pique’s partner in the center of the defense. After arriving from Sevilla, he was supposed to be Samuel Umtiti’s backup. But his skill at making timely tackles won him a starter’s job after Umtiti went down with injury.

Jordi Alba was one of Messi’s favorite players to look for in his speedy incursions down the left flank, while Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo gave coach Ernesto Valverde two fast and reliable options at right back.

SQUAD DEPTH

Luis Suarez again was a perfect second scoring option to Messi, chipping in with 21.

Coach Ernesto Valverde masterfully mixed his other weapons to help his team do damage, alternating between the speed of Ousmane Dembele at winger, the ball control of Arthur, and the muscle and hustle of Arturo Vidal as each moment dictated.

Ivan Rakitic also excelled as Valverde’s sturdy two-way player. The Croat provided balance in attack and helped Sergio Busquets sweep the center of the pitch.

The strength of Barcelona’s squad was never more evident than on Oct. 28, when Suarez scored a hat trick to fuel a 5-1 rout of Madrid while Messi was out with an injured arm.

NO CHALLENGERS

It wasn’t hard to predict that if Madrid had rarely stopped Barcelona from winning the title in recent years that it would have an even greater difficulty once Ronaldo left for Juventus.

But Madrid was a disaster from the second month of the season. It was out of the title chase before the winter break and fired coaches Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari before Zinedine Zidane returned to a team with just pride to play for.

Atletico Madrid was the only team worthy of being called a candidate for the title. But a 2-0 win by Barcelona over Atletico thanks to goals by Messi and Suarez ended the slim chances for Diego Simeone’s side with seven rounds left.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch Live: Leicester v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 6:50 AM EDT
Leicester City host Arsenal on Sunday at the King Power Stadium (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Brendan Rodgers‘ men aiming to cause an upset.

Arsenal and Unai Emery have a great chance to gain ground in the top four battle this weekend after Tottenham lost at home to West Ham on Saturday, while Leicester need to win to keep their chances of finishing in seventh alive.

Jamie Vardy has been a thorn in Arsenal’s side in years gone by, while the Gunners will look to the potent duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to do the damage.