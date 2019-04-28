Man City edge past Burnley, go top of the table (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Sunday to go back to the top of the Premier League table with two games to go.

Sergio Aguero’s goal in the second half, which was awarded via the goal-decision system, was the difference as the ball just crossed the line as Matt Lowton cleared. Small margins decide titles, and this was another huge moment in the season.

With the win City move to the top of the table on 92 points, as they sit one point clear of Liverpool. City know if they beat Leicester City at home and Brighton away in their final two games then they will win back-to-back titles. Burnley remain in 15th on 40 points.

Burnley started the game brightly and had a huge chance to take the lead.

Wood was played in and was clean through on goal, but his poor first touch saw Ederson rush out and bravely collect the ball. A massive chance came and went for the hosts.

Man City were sloppy in the first half but Tom Heaton had to save from Bernardo Silva as the reigning champs started to wake up.

As the first half played out, City started to grind through the gears and Burnley just couldn’t get a foothold in the game.

Wave after wave of City attack arrived in the second half, with Burnley throwing their bodies in front of the ball at every opportunity. Heaton denied Silva again in the second half as Burnley’s goalkeeper was in sensational form.

Pep Guardiola was then left fuming as Silva’s shot appeared to strike Ashley Barnes‘ arm in the box but no penalty kick was given, but soon after he was smiling.

After another fluid City attack, the ball found its way to Aguero and he bundled his way towards goal before his shot was saved by Heaton… but the ball then crossed the line as Matt Lowton tried to cleared as the goal-decision system was used and awarded the goal.

Late on City came so close to scoring a second as Gabriel Jesus did superbly to get past several challenges but Ben Mee cleared heroically off the line to deny the Brazilian youngster.

John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi came on to help see out the win late on, as City’s players and fans celebrated at the final whistle.

