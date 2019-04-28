Sheffield United promoted to Premier League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome back to the Premier League, Sheffield United.

The Blades had their promotion to the top-flight guaranteed on Sunday as Leeds United drew with Aston Villa.

Norwich City were promoted on Saturday, and are three points ahead of Sheffield United with one game remaining, meaning the Canaries need just one point to secure the second-tier title.

Sheffield United, from England’s Steel City, were last in the Premier League in 2006-07 when Neil Warnock‘s side were relegated after one season. Before that they had been in the Premier League in both the 1992-93 and 1993-94 campaigns.

Here’s how the players reacted to the news they had been promoted in one of the two automatic spots from the Championship:

Manager Chris Wilder, a lifelong Sheffield United fan, led them to promotion from the third-tier two seasons ago and they had a decent season in 2017-18 before kicking on in a big way over the past few months. During his managerial career Wilder has now achieved promotion from the four divisions below the Premier League, the Conference, League Two, League One and the Championship.

Captain Billy Sharp, also a lifelong Sheffield United fan, led their promotion charge with 23 goals and Wilder’s team are a hard-working, attack-minded squad who have largely stayed together since their time in League One.

