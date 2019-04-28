More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Stalemate as Chelsea peg Man United back (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
  • Mata put United ahead
  • Alonso equalized
  • Chelsea fourth, United sixth

Manchester United were pegged back by Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, as the Red Devils and Blues played to a 1-1 draw.

Juan Mata gave United the lead but Marcos Alonso equalized after a huge error from David De Gea to grab a point for Chelsea.

With two games of the Premier League season to go, Chelsea sit fourth on 68 points and United sit in sixth on 65 points, as the top four battle will go down to the wire.

Lukaku had a huge chance early on as Luke Shaw sent in a wonderful pass for the Belgian forward who ran in on goal, but Kepa smothered and saved.

United didn’t have to wait too long after to take the lead, as Mata scored after 10 minutes. Lukaku’s lovely chip played in Shaw who got free in the box and passed across goal, where Mata took his time and stroked home against his former team.

Pogba then glanced a header just wide as United pushed hard for a second, while some tasty challenges flew in from Cesar Azpilicueta and Matteo Kovacic.

Chelsea were then handed a lifeline as Antonio Rudiger‘s shot from distance was spilled by David de Gea (his poor form continues) and Alonso swept home to make it 1-1.

At the start of the second half neither team grabbed the initiative, and some injuries disrupted the fluidity of the game. Rudiger reinjured his left knee and was replaced, while David Luiz went down, Marcus Rashford was replaced by Alexis Sanchez, Eric Bailly suffered a nasty knock and was replaced, and Kovacic also went down.

When the substitutions were made and played resumed, the speed of play never really returned.

In stoppage time Marcos Rojo‘s header was cleared off the line by Pedro, while Gonzalo Higuain was denied by De Gea, and that was as close as either team came to scoring in the second half.

Honors even.

Lille moves a step closer to Champions League qualification

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 28, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) As its prolific attack came to life in the second half, Lille routed Nimes 5-0 in the French league on Sunday to strengthen its grip on second place and automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

After former France forward Loic Remy put Lille ahead in the 51st minute, forward Jonathan Bamba headed in the second goal and defender Zeki Celik made it 3-0 before top scorer Nicolas Pepe grabbed his 20th league goal of the season.

Only PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, with 30, has scored more than Pepe. Portuguese forward Rui Fonte scored in injury time with his first of the campaign.

Lille is six points ahead of third-place Lyon with four games remaining. The team finishing third goes into the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Later Sunday, fourth-place Saint-Etienne faced Toulouse and fifth-place Marseille hosted Nantes.

OTHER MATCHES

A hat trick came from a surprise source as defender Youcef Atal showed his scoring touch in Nice’s 3-0 home win against Guingamp.

The pacey and skillful right back got his second goal of the game midway through the second half, following a surging run from just inside the Guingamp half, and then slid in at the back post to complete his hat trick with a typical striker’s finish in the 73rd.

Nice climbed into seventh place and Reims dropped to eighth after drawing 1-1 at Angers.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a game in the French first division when she took charge of the 0-0 draw between Amiens and Strasbourg.

Caen beat Dijon 1-0 in their relegation battle, leapfrogging Dijon into 18th, the promotion-relegation playoff spot.

PSG UPSET

Mbappe was sent off for making a dangerous challenge during the French Cup final on Saturday. PSG threw away a 2-0 lead to lose on penalty kicks to Rennes .

Neymar appeared to aim a punch at a fan filming and goading PSG’s players as the players walked up to collect their losers’ medals.

Three things learned: Man United v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
An intense battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League saw Manchester United and Chelsea grind out a draw at Old Trafford, with Chelsea the happier of the two teams with a point.

Juan Mata put United ahead but Marcos Alonso equalized after a mistake from David De Gea, as the top four battle remains intense with two games to go.

Here’s what we learned from a tense battle which summed up the tight race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

ANOTHER DE GEA HOWLER COSTS UNITED

By his own very high standards, David de Gea is having a horrible few weeks. High-profile mistakes against Barcelona, Man City and now Chelsea have seen the man who is so often United’s savior cost them dear.

De Gea, 28, is in the midst of plenty of speculation regarding his future as his contract situation rumbles on, and it would be a little too easy to point to that being the main reason for this poor run of form. It is a reason, but this poor form has arrived sporadically dating back to the end of last season as it surfaced during the 2018 World Cup.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been named United’s Player of the Season in five of the last six seasons for a reason. He is their rock in defense and among all of their problems, his stunning form was the one constant United could rely on. Not anymore. And that’s probably why United won’t finish in the top four this season, the main aim for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he took over in December. At a crucial time of the season, United’s most reliable star has endured a nightmare spell and has probably cost them being among Europe’s elite next season. Whether he will be at United next season or not remains to be seen, but this is far from vintage DDG.

NOBODY WANTS TO WIN THIS TOP FOUR RACE

Tottenham and Arsenal lost in disappointing fashion this weekend, and neither United or Chelsea could make the most of their slip ups in the top four race. It’s almost like these teams don’t want to play in the UEFA Champions League next season…

The lackluster second half displays from United and Chelsea summed up this top four race. Teams are running out of steam and are inconsistent and whoever does finish in fourth will have limped over the line.

What their ineptitude does is set up the top four race for a thrilling finish to the campaign. With two games to go Tottenham in third are five points ahead of Man United in sixth, with just three points between Chelsea in fourth and United.

With Spurs in the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Ajax and both Arsenal and Chelsea in the semifinals of the Europa League, Man United could have the edge with their remaining games easier, on paper, than their top four rivals. But this draw for Chelsea puts them in a very good position.

Here are the games the four teams fighting for third and fourth have remaining:

  • Tottenham – Bournemouth (A), Everton (H)
  • Chelsea – Watford (H), Leicester (A)
  • Arsenal – Brighton (H), Burnley (A)
  • Man United – Huddersfield (H), Cardiff (A)

CHELSEA’S ATTACK STUTTERS, BUT SARRI COULD BE A SUCCESS

Gonzalo Higuain just couldn’t stay onside for most of the game on Sunday, let alone score a goal. We all know the Argentine striker loves to play on the shoulder of the last defender, but he yet again failed to offer that much in attack and Willian, Pedro and Eden Hazard couldn’t get going underneath him.

It looks like Chelsea are now favorites ahead of Arsenal and United finish in the top four, and coupled with their run to the League Cup final and Europa League semifinal, Maurizio Sarri‘s men aren’t doing too badly at all. If he stays, which is looking more likely, Sarri can turn things around at Stamford Bridge after a rough few months.

But the Italian coach knows his attack may well look very different next season with Eden Hazard likely to leave, Christian Pulisic coming in and the futures of Higuain, Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi still up in the air. Unless Hazard scores, Chelsea struggle to score and that is the main problem for Sarri to sort out this summer. For all of their intricate play in midfield and solid defensive outings (at least in recent weeks), Sarri must find a way to reignite Chelsea’s attack if they’re going to be genuine title contenders next season. They are the lowest scorers in the top six and still have a Diego Costa size hole in their attack.

VIDEO: Neymar punches fan in altercation after PSG’s cup final defeat

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
Neymar isn’t having a great week. And it appears he is doing his best to not play for Paris Saint-Germain again.

Following PSG’s defeat on penalty kicks to Rennes in the French Cup final on Saturday, Neymar was shown walking up the stairs with his teammates to collect his runners up medal.

A fan then walked towards Neymar and words were exchanged, which resulted in the Brazilian superstar throwing a punch and connecting with the individual. Le Equipe say that the fan has made an official complaint about the punch from Neymar, while it is believed that the fan insulted both Gianluigi Buffon and Neymar.

Below is the incident in question, from two angles, as on Friday Neymar was banned for the opening three games of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League season after being found guilty of verbally abusing officials.

This punch coupled with the ban and his comments that he’d like to play with Eden Hazard all points to one thing: Neymar wants out at PSG.

With injuries keeping him out for a large chunk of last season and this season, it appears Neymar may have played his final game for Les Parisiens.

WATCH: ‘The Impossible Dream’ details Man United’s amazing treble

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
It is likely you still remember where you were when this happened.

Manchester United’s amazing treble-winning season is still one of the greatest achievements in soccer history, and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Man United’s historic 1998-99 season, NBC Sports debuts “The Impossible Dream” focusing on the incredible achievement led by Sir Alex Ferguson.

STREAM THE MOVIE RIGHT HERE

The documentary looks back at the club’s unprecedented run to the three most prestigious club trophies an English team can win — the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League.

United clinched the three trophies in a thrilling stretch many recall as the “10 Days in May” as the likes of David Beckham, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starred for Sir Alex with amazing celebrations lasting for days in the red half of Manchester.

“The Impossible Dream” premieres this Sunday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, following the Red Devils’ match against Chelsea.

You can also watch the movie on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app by clicking on the link above.

Take a look at the video above to get a taste of what you can expect.