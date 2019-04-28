The 2 Robbies: Man City pass the Burnley test to go top

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss another interesting weekend in the Premier League that saw Liverpool and Man City continue their incredible fight for the title.

Liverpool put five past Huddersfield (01:40) and Man City passed the Burnley test to go top (09:45). Is this the slowest race for the top-four in PL history (18:40)? Both Tottenham and Arsenal lose while Man United and Chelsea had to settle for a point each (31:25).

Then, they look ahead to next season and talk about the new teams we can expect to see in the PL. Both Norwich City and Sheffield United have confirmed their place in the top flight (53:49). Finally, they take a dive into the bizarre goings on at Elland Road. Did Marcelo Bielsa make the right call by giving Aston Villa a goal (56:45)?

