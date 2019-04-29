More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Champions League Tuesday Preview: Tottenham v. Ajax

By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
Tottenham fans couldn’t be blamed for thinking it was a favorite to advance to the UEFA Champions League final in the minutes after their away goals rule win in a 4-4 aggregate draw with Manchester City.

Two weeks later, it’s a different story.

Fatigue and injuries have left Tottenham with a shell of a team, with just one win, scraping past Brighton and Hove Albion, and little momentum heading into a monumental matchup with an Ajax team high on confidence. Tottenham have no Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks or Erik Lamela, and even Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Sissoko are injury doubts.

But that doesn’t take into account what Tottenham do have. By not making any signings, this is as tight-knit a group as the Premier League has seen in many, many years. Plus, in manager Mauricio Pochettino, there’s a unique tactician who combines great x’s and o’s with excellent man management, always getting the best out of his players in the key moments of the match.

Even without some stars and coming off a rough 1-0 loss to West Ham at home, Tottenham’s players will be confident facing Ajax, only because they are always a confident bunch. It will be a reminder of where he came from for Davinson Sanchez, who spent one successful season at Ajax, helping them to the Europa League final before heading to England, and Christian Eriksen, another Ajax alum (along with Toby Alderweireld and Vertonghen) will have a big task ahead of him with Frenkie de Jong running the show for Ajax.

Tottenham’s mission is simple, but it’s one that flummoxed Real Madrid and Juventus so far: How to neutralize Dusan Tadic up the middle and then negate de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Whoever of Fernando Llorente or Dele Alli will have to not only occupy de Ligt, but also pull him out of position, opening spaces for Tottenham’s wing backs to exploit on late runs.

Meanwhile, Eriksen or Alli are going to have a busy day keeping tabs on de John, trying to limit his touches, while Alderweireld and Sanchez will have to be quick to pick up Tadic when he drops into space.

Tottenham will have to do all of this on shorter rest, with a shorter bench and less recent confidence than Ajax. But maybe that’s exactly where Pochettino wants his opponents.

“It’s going to be a magical night because to play the semifinals in our new stadium is something that no one could believe or think a few months ago,” Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference Monday. “It’s a game that is impossible to be tired for, not to be excited to play. It’s all mental.

“The energy is going to be there. It’s two legs – tomorrow we are going to play the first half of the game and the second is going to be at Ajax. It’s so important how we approach the game and how we handle the game during 90 minutes.”

Tottenham v. Ajax: Key Battles in UCL semifinal

By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
Much of the talk ahead of round one between Tottenham v. Ajax is on the big story, of how Tottenham and Ajax’s magical runs have led them to the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Let’s take a closer look at the story within the story, at some of the key battles on the field that will determine the outcome of the game.

Frenkie de Jong v. Christian Eriksen

This is the obvious matchup, with the current Ajax midfielder facing the former Ajax creator. Eriksen will likely spend a considerable amount of energy tracking de Jong as he looks to hit passes wide and forward, as well as keep the ball moving. At the other end, Eriksen will have to use quick movement to create space around de Jong, who is a strong defender but isn’t known as a true No. 6, and could be beat on the dribble. It will be fascinating to see who comes out on top in this battle.

Danny Rose v. Hakim Ziyech

Along with de Jong and de Ligt, Ziyech is a Dutch-born player who the Netherlands probably wishes it could call up, playing as well as he ever has in his career. The 26-year-old has been tremendous as a winger, especially in the Champions League. He’ll next face Danny Rose and perhaps even Vertonghen. Rose will want to attack at will down the left wing, which could force the creative Ziyech to spend more time defending. However, if Ziyech slips past Rose and can find the ball in space down his right wing, Tottenham will be in big trouble.

Lucas Moura v. Daley Blind/de Ligt

Moura could be the x-factor for Tottenham up top, with no Son or Kane available. The speedy Brazilian has played well in a striker role over the past couple of months, and his speed could keep the centerback duo of Blind and de Ligt honest, as well as putting the attention on Lucas. That could in theory open the door for Llorente to find a pocket of space in the box on a cross from Rose or Kieran Trippier.

See who made Pulisic’s FIFA Ultimate Team

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT
When Christian Pulisic plays FIFA 19, he plays with a lot of the same players the rest of the world does, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But there’s one exception, and it’s a familiar face to all U.S. Men’s National Team fans.

Watch the video to see:

Bale’s agent insists Welsh international is ‘100 percent’ committed to Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Every week, the rumors and reports intensify stating this is for certain Gareth Bale‘s last spring at Real Madrid, with the Welshman set to depart after six years.

And yet again and again, Bale’s agent comes out to deny what appears to be nearly fact.

Speaking to the BBC, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett insisted that Bale is happy and wants to remain at Real Madrid, despite clear disagreements with manager Zinedine Zidane.

“Gareth is 100 percent committed to Real Madrid,” Barnett told the BBC, adding that nothing had changed from Barnett’s recent statement that Bale wanted to finish his career wearing the famous white shirt of La Real.

It’s a surprising twist in a transfer saga that’s had enough to movement to satisfy even the hungriest transfer rumor fans among us. Bale seemed out a year ago, but his outstanding goal in the UEFA Champions League final effectively earned him another season at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially with on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo gone to Juventus and Zidane deciding to resign before the summer.

And yet, Bale never lived up to the lofty expectations, and he’s certainly been present for some of the club’s most embarrassing results.

Bale has scored just 11 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, as Real Madrid look set to fail to finish in the top two, as well as nearly 20 points behind Barcelona in what’s been a forgettable season.

Of course, the issue with Bale is that he can’t really move anywhere unless he’s willing to take a paycut, or Real Madrid are willing to offload him for a much-smaller fee than it paid for him. Bale’s depreciated badly and while he could still be world class in a specific system, there’s not many teams who seem built to take advantage of his speed and ability on the wings, along with a good, but not world class finishing ability.

Perhaps he could move back to Tottenham or even Manchester United, though with the latter, he may not be in the UEFA Champions League, which could give him pause.

Either way, expect the rumor mill to keep on churning, and we’ll see which way it turns for Bale in his ongoing transfer saga.

Spain approves changes to Copa del Rey and Super Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 29, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Spanish soccer federation approved format changes to the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup on Monday despite opposition from the Spanish league.

The Copa del Rey will be played in single-match series until the semifinals, while the Spanish Super Cup will adopt a “final four” format with the top finishers in the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey.

The changes are expected to take effect at the beginning of next season, although the Spanish league could still appeal the federation’s decision, which was approved during its general assembly.

The Spanish league voted last week in its own general assembly not to support the changes, saying it should have been directly involved in the discussions.

The federation said the changes will help reduce the number of games for clubs and players.

Federation president Luis Rubiales said last week the entity was considering playing the new Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, prompting some criticism by human rights groups who have denounced conditions in the Middle East nation.

The competition has been played at the beginning of the season in a one-game final between the Copa del Rey and the league champions. The final four will now be played in January.

Last year’s final, won by Barcelona against Sevilla, was played in Tangier, Morocco.

The Spanish federation also approved changes aimed at giving more visibility and improving women’s soccer. The women’s league will have two divisions and a Super Cup will be created.

The federation said it will take actions to increase the number of professional women’s players and the number of girls involved in the sport.