More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Man United announces Bailly out for season, AFCON with knee injury

By Kyle BonnApr 29, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United confirmed Monday that defender Eric Bailly will miss the final two games of the season and the Africa Cup of Nations this summer with a knee injury he suffered during Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

The injury, however, could have been much worse.

Bailly looked in serious pain as he clutched his knee after an awkward and crunching collision with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. After lengthy treatment which brought the stretcher out, Bailly hobbled off with the assistance of two trainers, refusing the stretcher and instead hopping on one foot all the way down the tunnel.

The scenes Sunday was cause for serious concern, but those were somewhat relieved with Manchester United’s announcement that Bailly suffered MCL damage, not the ACL that was feared. Bailly will miss the final two games of the season but should – according to typical MCL recovery time of around six weeks – be ready for preseason this summer.

“He will need a scan, but I don’t think it is the worst knee injury you can have,” Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the Chelsea match before the extent of the injury was fully confirmed. “He will be out for the rest of the season. But he is a warrior, he played well today, it was just unfortunate that he had to come off.”

Bailly will be a big miss not only for Manchester United as it fights for a Champions League place with remaining matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, but also for the Ivory Coast at this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations. The country has been drawn into a group with Morocco, South Africa, and Namibia and will be without the 32-cap defender for the whole tournament. Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is also injured, picking up a hamstring injury when last on duty for the Ivory Coast, but should return in time for this summer’s tournament.

Tottenham v. Ajax: Key Battles in UCL semifinal

By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Much of the talk ahead of round one between Tottenham v. Ajax is on the big story, of how Tottenham and Ajax’s magical runs have led them to the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Let’s take a closer look at the story within the story, at some of the key battles on the field that will determine the outcome of the game.

[READ: UCL Preview: Tottenham v. Ajax]

Frenkie de Jong v. Christian Eriksen

This is the obvious matchup, with the current Ajax midfielder facing the former Ajax creator. Eriksen will likely spend a considerable amount of energy tracking de Jong as he looks to hit passes wide and forward, as well as keep the ball moving. At the other end, Eriksen will have to use quick movement to create space around de Jong, who is a strong defender but isn’t known as a true No. 6, and could be beat on the dribble. It will be fascinating to see who comes out on top in this battle.

Danny Rose v. Hakim Ziyech

Along with de Jong and de Ligt, Ziyech is a Dutch-born player who the Netherlands probably wishes it could call up, playing as well as he ever has in his career. The 26-year-old has been tremendous as a winger, especially in the Champions League. He’ll next face Danny Rose and perhaps even Vertonghen. Rose will want to attack at will down the left wing, which could force the creative Ziyech to spend more time defending. However, if Ziyech slips past Rose and can find the ball in space down his right wing, Tottenham will be in big trouble.

Lucas Moura v. Daley Blind/de Ligt

Moura could be the x-factor for Tottenham up top, with no Son or Kane available. The speedy Brazilian has played well in a striker role over the past couple of months, and his speed could keep the centerback duo of Blind and de Ligt honest, as well as putting the attention on Lucas. That could in theory open the door for Llorente to find a pocket of space in the box on a cross from Rose or Kieran Trippier.

Champions League Tuesday Preview: Tottenham v. Ajax

By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham fans couldn’t be blamed for thinking it was a favorite to advance to the UEFA Champions League final in the minutes after their away goals rule win in a 4-4 aggregate draw with Manchester City.

Two weeks later, it’s a different story.

Fatigue and injuries have left Tottenham with a shell of a team, with just one win, scraping past Brighton and Hove Albion, and little momentum heading into a monumental matchup with an Ajax team high on confidence. Tottenham have no Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks or Erik Lamela, and even Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Sissoko are injury doubts.

[READ: Man United announces Bailly out for season]

But that doesn’t take into account what Tottenham do have. By not making any signings, this is as tight-knit a group as the Premier League has seen in many, many years. Plus, in manager Mauricio Pochettino, there’s a unique tactician who combines great x’s and o’s with excellent man management, always getting the best out of his players in the key moments of the match.

Even without some stars and coming off a rough 1-0 loss to West Ham at home, Tottenham’s players will be confident facing Ajax, only because they are always a confident bunch. It will be a reminder of where he came from for Davinson Sanchez, who spent one successful season at Ajax, helping them to the Europa League final before heading to England, and Christian Eriksen, another Ajax alum (along with Toby Alderweireld and Vertonghen) will have a big task ahead of him with Frenkie de Jong running the show for Ajax.

Tottenham’s mission is simple, but it’s one that flummoxed Real Madrid and Juventus so far: How to neutralize Dusan Tadic up the middle and then negate de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Whoever of Fernando Llorente or Dele Alli will have to not only occupy de Ligt, but also pull him out of position, opening spaces for Tottenham’s wing backs to exploit on late runs.

Meanwhile, Eriksen or Alli are going to have a busy day keeping tabs on de John, trying to limit his touches, while Alderweireld and Sanchez will have to be quick to pick up Tadic when he drops into space.

Tottenham will have to do all of this on shorter rest, with a shorter bench and less recent confidence than Ajax. But maybe that’s exactly where Pochettino wants his opponents.

“It’s going to be a magical night because to play the semifinals in our new stadium is something that no one could believe or think a few months ago,” Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference Monday. “It’s a game that is impossible to be tired for, not to be excited to play. It’s all mental.

“The energy is going to be there. It’s two legs – tomorrow we are going to play the first half of the game and the second is going to be at Ajax. It’s so important how we approach the game and how we handle the game during 90 minutes.”

See who made Pulisic’s FIFA Ultimate Team

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Christian Pulisic plays FIFA 19, he plays with a lot of the same players the rest of the world does, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But there’s one exception, and it’s a familiar face to all U.S. Men’s National Team fans.

Watch the video to see:

Bale’s agent insists Welsh international is ‘100 percent’ committed to Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Every week, the rumors and reports intensify stating this is for certain Gareth Bale‘s last spring at Real Madrid, with the Welshman set to depart after six years.

And yet again and again, Bale’s agent comes out to deny what appears to be nearly fact.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Speaking to the BBC, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett insisted that Bale is happy and wants to remain at Real Madrid, despite clear disagreements with manager Zinedine Zidane.

“Gareth is 100 percent committed to Real Madrid,” Barnett told the BBC, adding that nothing had changed from Barnett’s recent statement that Bale wanted to finish his career wearing the famous white shirt of La Real.

It’s a surprising twist in a transfer saga that’s had enough to movement to satisfy even the hungriest transfer rumor fans among us. Bale seemed out a year ago, but his outstanding goal in the UEFA Champions League final effectively earned him another season at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially with on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo gone to Juventus and Zidane deciding to resign before the summer.

And yet, Bale never lived up to the lofty expectations, and he’s certainly been present for some of the club’s most embarrassing results.

Bale has scored just 11 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, as Real Madrid look set to fail to finish in the top two, as well as nearly 20 points behind Barcelona in what’s been a forgettable season.

Of course, the issue with Bale is that he can’t really move anywhere unless he’s willing to take a paycut, or Real Madrid are willing to offload him for a much-smaller fee than it paid for him. Bale’s depreciated badly and while he could still be world class in a specific system, there’s not many teams who seem built to take advantage of his speed and ability on the wings, along with a good, but not world class finishing ability.

Perhaps he could move back to Tottenham or even Manchester United, though with the latter, he may not be in the UEFA Champions League, which could give him pause.

Either way, expect the rumor mill to keep on churning, and we’ll see which way it turns for Bale in his ongoing transfer saga.