Getty Images

Tuchel condemns Neymar punch with lengthy ban likely

By Kyle BonnApr 29, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
Neymar could face up to an eight-match ban for striking a fan in the stands after Paris Saint-Germain fell to Stade Rennes in the Coupe de la Ligue final over the weekend.

The Brazilian was caught on camera hitting a fan in the face during an altercation while walking up the steps of the stands with teammates.

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel condemned the act after the match, not holding back about his player’s petulant actions. “I did not like it, I did not like it at all,” said Tuchel. “It is not possible to do this sort of thing. Defeat is not easy to accept, but you must show respect. You cannot do that.”

Later, Tuchel gave a vague indictment of the mentality of his squad. “What I will say is that there are some players who love to win, and others who hate to lose,” Tuchel said. It’s unclear who he was referring to.

According to Ligue 1 rules, Neymar could face a number of different ban lengths, depending on the league’s interpretations of the action, but it’s clear he could face up to eight games on the sidelines. L’Equipe reports that Neymar is looking at a four-match ban, but there are rules in place that could see him out longer. Acting out “after the match against a player – coach – trainer – official or a member of the public” earns a five-match ban, while  “any violent action by a player, damaging the physical integrity of the person who is the victim” earns eight matches if the “brutality or blow(s) not causing injury or resulting in an injury found by medical certificate to not cause a temporary incapacity for work.”

Neymar has a history of lashing out, and only just received a three-match Champions League ban for a social media outburst following PSG’s elimination at the hands of Manchester United. The Brazilian hammered the referees on Instagram, using foul language to attack a penalty decision late in the match. The ban will see him miss half of next year’s group stage.

The petulant actions coupled with Neymar’s lengthy time off and recent public comments have caused many to speculate he could leave PSG this summer. He spoke about his desire to play with Eden Hazard, causing some to believe he is off to Real Madrid this summer where Hazard is heavily speculated to be headed.

USL side Tulsa terminates player’s contract after racially abusing opponent

Tulsa Roughnecks
By Kyle BonnApr 29, 2019, 9:12 AM EDT
USL club Tulsa Roughnecks have announced they terminated the contract of midfielder Fabian Bastidas after it was learned he racially abused an opposing player during a match against Oklahoma City Energy on Saturday.

After the 1-1 draw, current Oklahoma City player and former MLS defender Atiba Harris posted on social media that he was racially abused by an unnamed player during the match. When that player was identified as Bastidas, the club terminated his contract effective immediately.

“The Tulsa Roughnecks announced today the termination of Fabian Bastidas’ contract with the club following his use of foul and abusive language during last night’s match with OKC Energy FC,” the club said in a statement announcing the termination. “The player’s actions are a violation of the league’s zero-tolerance policy, and do not represent the beliefs and values of our club — nor the community we represent. As an organization, we sincerely apologize to Atiba Harris and OKC Energy FC, and will do what is necessary to prevent this type of behavior in the future.”

“What [Bastidas] said is a disgrace,” said Oklahoma City manager Steve Cooke. “In any other walk of life it’s wrong. In our walk of live, albeit on a soccer field, I think people at times can hide behind the veil of competition and say, ‘Well, I just lost my emotion.’ But that’s too easy. In our industry, our profession, we have to be better.”

Bastidas, a 25-year-old Brooklyn native who joined Tulsa in January, took to Instagram to defend his actions, attempting to explain that “nothing malicious or racist was or will ever be intended” by his words.

Report: Newcastle owner Ashley “unlikely” to bow to Benitez’s transfer wishes

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 29, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
According to a report by Newcastle Chronicle chief writer Lee Ryder, Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is “unlikely” to increase the club’s transfer budget to convince Rafa Benitez to stay on as manager past this season.

Benitez’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and with just two matches remaining, the two parties are yet to agree to an extension for the Spaniard. Benitez has publicly stated his ultimate goal is to get assurances from the club to guarantee financial ambition moving forward, but Ashley appears unmoved.

The 59-year-old boss, formerly in charge of Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Napoli,  joined Newcastle in 2016 and stuck with the club through a season in the Championship, returning them to Premier League status. He is reportedly the club’s first and foremost offseason priority, but according to this recent report, he is not important enough to Ashely to open the coffers, instead instructing managing director Lee Charnley to “live within his means.”

Charnley is reportedly taking charge of talks with Benitez while Ashley sits in the peripheral, but it is ultimately Ashley who will approve or deny Benitez’s wishes. The manager wants to take the club from relegation battles to a fight for a European place, but does not see that happening without improved financial backing, including both transfer funds and wages.

“I have been trying to win titles everywhere, in different countries. We have to have a team who can compete,” Benitez said after Newcastle topped Leicester City two weeks ago. “This city, the club has potential. It’s massive. I’m not looking to spend 200 million pounds, but doing the right things. You can do everything right with your tactics but the other team has one player that can make the difference. You would have to pay 30 million pounds to buy a Leicester player.”

According to Ryder’s report, the contract talks have indeed “stalled” over the last few days, but there is still plenty of communication and by no means have the discussions come to a halt.

The standoff continues, and appears it will go right down to the wire. It is entirely possible Newcastle could lose its valuable manager unless Ashley budges and bows to the Spaniard’s wishes. If he doesn’t and Benitez leaves, it could strain an already strenuous relationship between Ashley and the Newcastle faithful.

Bus carrying Turkish club crashes, killing Czech international Sural

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnApr 29, 2019, 8:32 AM EDT
A mini-bus carrying a number of squad members from Turkish club Alanyaspor crashed just outside the club’s home city of Alanya on Sunday, killing 28-year-old Czech international Josef Sural.

The bus was returning from the club’s match against Kayserispor when the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Former QPR and Cardiff City defender Steven Caulker was also reportedly aboard the bus, one of six players other than Sural on board, but none of them were seriously harmed. Former Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse was also aboard the bus, according to Turkish news reports. Also reportedly aboard the bus was Angolan winger Djalma Campos, Brazilian defenders Baiano and Welinton, and Ghanian international Isaac Sackey.

Sural owned 20 caps for the Czech Republic and was a member of their Euro 2016 squad. He scored his only international goal against the Netherlands in a 3-2 win during Euro 2016 qualification.

“Our Czech footballer Josef Sural was gravely injured when our private minibus carrying seven of our footballers had an accident coming back from an away game in Kayseri,” the club posted in a tweet. “Despite the Alanya Anadolu private hospital’s best efforts, Sural couldn’t be saved. May he rest in peace.”

The 28-year-old had just joined Alanyaspor in January, his first foray abroad after spending his entire career inside the Czech professional ranks playing for Sparta Praha, Slovan Liberec, and Zbojovka Brno. He made three starts since joining but was mostly used as a substitute, and was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Kayserispor on Sunday.

Czech FA president Martin Malik said, “I want to express my deepest sympathy to my family and friends. Pepa was a humble man who we will all miss very much. We’ll never forget you.”

VIDEO: Zlatan, Onuoha battle ends with Ibra inside RSL locker room

Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 28, 2019, 11:50 PM EDT
The narrative that Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets away with hardly a slap on the wrist for any number of transgressions that most MLS players wouldn’t dream of committing got another chapter longer on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic, whose career has been littered with physical altercations in a number of different countries, found himself at the center of the drama once again after he sought an altercation with Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha not once, not twice, but three times (at a minimum) during the two sides’ meeting at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The two battled all game long, but things started to get personal in the 60th minute.

First, Ibrahimovic wrapped his arm around Onuoha’s neck and threw him to the ground in a lazily disguised attempt to pursue a loose ball. The two then came face-to-face and jawed at one another as Onuoha wasn’t going to be intimidated by Ibrahimovic’s stardom.

18 minutes later, Ibrahimovic scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal — he does this from time to time — but the big Swede marred his own moment by seeking out Onuoha for some more additional taunting. To Onuoha’s credit, he refused to take the bait and remained a consummate professional.

After the game, another turn for the worst: Ibrahimovic entered the RSL locker room and sought out Onuoha once again. They both say he was trying to apologize, but Onuoha had no desire to hear him out. Ibrahimovic was restrained and shown out the door by a member of the Galaxy’s staff.

After the game, Onuoha told his side of the story, which included a threat from Ibrahimovic “that he’s going to hurt me” during the run of play.

After all of that, Ibrahimovic explained his actions thusly…

It’s not the first time Ibrahimovic has overstepped the line of petulance since arriving in MLS. Last May, he open-hand slapped Michael Petrasso in the side of the head/face because the Montreal Impact defender stepped on his foot. The punishment? The automatic one game which comes with the red card he was (rightly) shown for violent conduct, plus… actually, that was it.