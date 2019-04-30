Ajax takes 1st leg lead at Spurs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just 3 combined shots on target

Van de Beek nets lone marker

Spurs with 51 percent possession

Spurs couldn’t find the goal in a 1-0 loss to Ajax in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Donny van de Beek scored a 15th minute goal to give Ajax its win, with the second leg set for May 8 at Amsterdam Arena.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

9 – @AFCAjax have scored in nine consecutive Champions League away games for the first time in their club history. Adaptable. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 30, 2019

Van de Beek’s goal was a pretty bit of play, aided by Danny Rose‘s jump out of position.

The 22-year-old, who also scored against Juventus in the second leg of the quarterfinals, zipped through the box to meet a terrific pass from Hakim Ziyech.

Van de Beek faked a right-footed shot before using his actual effort to beat Hugo Lloris for 1-0.

Spurs were seemingly set to suffer a heavy loss when Jan Vertonghen was bloodied and dazed, but he was allowed to return to the match.

There were moments for Spurs, with Dele Alli perhaps the liveliest of the attackers.

The second best chance of the game was also Ajax’s, as David Neres chipped a shot off the far post which would’ve put Tottenham in a world of hurt.

A late set piece for Spurs saw Toby Alderweireld‘s header of a Christian Eriksen free kick pop over the bar.

¡¡GOOOOOOOLLLLLLL DEL AJAXX!! Donny van de Beek con toda la calma del mundo, define como crack y abre el marcador.#UCL: @Spurs_ES 0-1 @AFCAjax Disfruta EN VIVO 👉 https://t.co/rMT4wl1xF7 pic.twitter.com/IVQMH2JvFr — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) April 30, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola