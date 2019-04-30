More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Champions League preview: Barcelona v. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT
Score.

It’s as simple as that, really. When it comes to Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, the Reds can deal with being behind but have little hope with a zero on the board in terms of away goals.

And we know they aren’t playing for 0-0.

“We need to be completely free,” says Jurgen Klopp. “I know people say we’ve been better in the past couple of years and that Barcelona aren’t the same Barcelona any more but they are a brilliant team.”

It’s Klopp’s first time managing against the Blaugranas, and that presents the question of whether what he’ll bring to the match will be able to flummox Barca or whether the first time dealing with the Catalan club will leave Klopp without answers.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is prepared for a free-flowing Liverpool attack, saying the key to beating the Reds is dealing with their “15-minute” bursts of pressure and surviving the high press.

From Marca:

“They have a set game that feeds the three attackers; they push forward their defense and they want to steal the ball in your area to throw it fast to the forwards,” he noted. “You have to have an answer to their impetus and you have to know how to overcome the suffocating pressure they implement.”

Maybe the Reds can make Barca see ghosts.

Alisson Becker was the goalkeeper when Roma stunned Barca in last season’s quarterfinal.

Then again, he also allowed four goals at the Camp Nou. And Virgil Van Dijk has been there before, and knows it can’t get much worse than the 6-1 loss he suffered with Celtic in 2013.

That’s a long time ago, and both Van Dijk and his supporting cast are far superior to that iteration of the Bhoys.

Klopp and the Reds have had a lot of success in tournament play, making a Europa League and Champions League Final in addition to this season’s semifinal (at a minimum) performance.

“You can’t aim to be legends of the future, you just have to do the work and if someone looks at you like that and thinks ‘legend’ then it happens and it’s all good,” he said.

Report: Man City set to meet with Sporting CP on Fernandes

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT
From Fernando to Fernandinho to Fernandes.

Or Bernardo to Bruno, if you please.

Yeah, it fits.

Alliteration aside, Manchester City is said to be looking hard at 24-year-old Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes ahead of a summer move.

A Bola says City technical director Txiki Begiristain will welcome Sporting’s hierarchy to Manchester soon to discuss terms.

Fernandes has 28 goals and 16 assists in 49 matches across all competitions this season, though he was blanked over 180 minutes by Arsenal in Europa League play.

He was productive as a young player in Serie A with Udinese and Sampdoria, but the 11-times capped Portuguese has found a new level since returning home.

He was the Portuguese league’s Player of the Year last season and was also named to the Europa League Squad of the Season.

Wagner or not, Schalke’s next manager hire big for USMNT

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT
Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie may get a manager who’s represented his same national team.

Former USMNT striker David Wagner is reportedly in “very advanced” talks to take the helm of the Bundesliga outfit.

Wagner, 47, was the Borussia Dortmund II manager before taking the job at Huddersfield Town and guiding the Terriers to the Premier League, but left the club in January en route to relegation.

Now with Schalke having dodged relegation and beaten rivals Borussia Dortmund this weekend under interim boss Huub Stevens, who himself has led the club on two other occasions.

The German-born Wagner won the UEFA Cup during a short stint as a player at Schalke, and was capped eight times by the United States.

But the move, whether Wagner or not, is significant for American soccer.

McKennie doesn’t turn 21 until the start of next season, and already boasts 44 Bundesliga appearances, a half-dozen Champions League matches, and six more German Cup slots.

He’s played in every central midfield position, as well as right back, right mid, and even a little center back and center forward. McKennie is one of the most industrious and experienced young players in USMNT history, but how much of his experience at the club level will even matter to Gregg Berhalter?

I mean, look at his positional usage at Schalke this season via Transfermarkt (right).

This could also become a David Alaba situation. The Austrian has played the majority of his Bayern Munich career as a left back, and then a center back. Yet the 26-year-old has only recently made the move to left mid or left back for Das Team, having been a center midfielder in World Cups and EURO tournaments.

So perhaps Wagner takes over at Schalke, and slots McKennie at right back. Does Berhalter think at all about whether Tyler Adams should go into the middle role and McKennie play a more natural right back? Or does Berhalter say Adams is his right back and McKennie a center mid, end of story?

Also, Wagner was a Danny Williams fan, so perhaps he’d consider the option of an All-American midfield with McKennie and Williams. Half-kidding aside, Schalke’s next manager and their intention for McKennie will be one of the more intriguing and important moves for the future of the U.S. midfield.

Pochettino: Formation was a mistake, but not what killed Spurs

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs have no doubt they are alive heading to Amsterdam for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, but knows he made a bad bet before the 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Even a master tactician and make mistakes.

Pochettino defended with five at the back against clever, possession-based Ajax, and the Dutch side chewed up possession and scored an early goal through Donny van de Beek. From the BBC:

“Watching now of course I can accept it was a mistake the shape we used. But there were not too many options. I am not happy – you cannot guess what happens if we play in a different way. But our lack of energy… and a little sloppy. It was the not the shape that conceded the goal. Our approach to the game was not good. I am the manager so I have responsibility.”

Sure, but… Spurs were without their two best finishers, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. The pair have combined for 29 of Spurs’ 64 goals.

Is it just as simple as that? Maybe, but Pochettino has earned his reputation as a man with a plan. That plan didn’t work out well on Tuesday in Spurs’ biggest match in ages.

Eriksen: Spurs’ Champions League hole down to slow start

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

Injury- and suspension-hit Tottenham Hotspur was playing in its first UEFA Champions League semifinal, and it showed all over the pitch early Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

[ RECAP: Spurs 0-1 Ajax ]

Slow out of the gates, Tottenham allowed an early goal from Ajax’s Donny van de Beek and never found their footing on attack without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in a 1-0 loss.

“In the first 20 minutes, we were ball-watchers,” said Christian Eriksen.

He’s right; Ajax looked like the Barcelona teams of Messi, Iniesta, and Xavi at times in the first half-hour. From the BBC:

“No one wanted to play the first half we did. Everyone knew we didn’t compete. We still lost, but we were better in the second half. … We can’t keep talking about injured players. In a semi-final it doesn’t matter who plays, we have to step up. We’re lucky they hit the post and hopefully we can turns things around in Amsterdam.”

Only three shots found the target on Tuesday, two belonging to the visitors. Spurs will need much better come May 8 in Amsterdam.