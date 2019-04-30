More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Chelsea defender Rudiger to undergo exploratory knee surgery

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Maurizio Sarri may be rueing a risk he took with Chelsea battling for a Champions League place.

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly in Rome to undergo exploratory surgery to discover the extent of a knee injury he suffered over the weekend against Manchester United, and there are concerns his season is almost certainly over. The fear is meniscus damage, which could see him sidelined for around eight weeks.

Rudiger had been out with a knee injury after coming off 40 minutes into the 2-0 loss to Liverpool in early April. The German international was subsequently sidelined for the Europa League matchup against Slavia Prague plus the ensuing Premier League match against Burnley, but Sarri decided he needed Rudiger for the run-in to the Premier League season with Champions League play on the line, bringing him back for the game at Old Trafford.

The defender made it through 65 minutes before collapsing in real pain, and now goes under the knife with just three weeks remaining on the campaign. It would be tough to see Rudiger return unless the results came back overwhelmingly positive, at the very least missing this week’s Europa League semifinal against Eintracht Frankfurt plus the weekend’s league meeting with Watford.

That leaves Andreas Christensen as the partner to David Luiz at the back, with Sarri potentially forced to bring Gary Cahill back into the fold on the bench. Cahill has been a complete afterthought all season, playing just 23 Premier League minutes back in late September. The other option is 18-year-old academy product Ethan Ampadu who joined from Exeter City’s youth setup two years ago.

Reports: David Wagner set to take over Schalke

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 8:37 AM EDT
According to reports by German publication Bild and Sky Sports in England, former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is the leading candidate to take over at Bundesliga side Schalke, with Sky reporting the two parties are “in advanced talks.”

The move represents a significant step up despite being fired at Huddersfield Town in January with the club in an ultimately unrecoverable position in the Premier League table, now guaranteed to finish bottom of the league sitting on just 14 points with two matches remaining.

Wagner has history at the German club, having spent two seasons at Schalke from 1995-1997 and serving as an unused substitute in the 1997 UEFA Cup final which Schalke emerged victorious.

The 47-year-old former United States international had made a name for himself at Huddersfield Town, earning promotion to the Premier League for the first time in club history in 2017 before keeping the team afloat in its first top-flight campaign against significant odds. This season was one too many, however, and the club sent him packing in a last-ditch effort to turn things around, although new boss Jan Siewart has been unable to do so.

The position at Schalke is open after Domenico Tedesco was dismissed in March with the club in a surprising relegation battle. A season ago, Tedesco was lauded with the club finishing second in the table, but they have struggled mightily for consistency this season. They suffered through a horrible run in early 2019 that produced just two points over eight Bundesliga matches, a run which saw Tedesco eventually dismissed. Interim boss Huub Stevens has recovered things somewhat, topping Borussia Dortmund last time out to jump six points clear of the relegation zone with three matches to go.

According to the reports, current Borussia Monchengladbach manager Dieter Hecking is another candidate to take over at Schalke, but the club at this point prefers the unemployed Wagner.

Tottenham v. Ajax: Key Battles in UCL semifinal

By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
Much of the talk ahead of round one between Tottenham v. Ajax is on the big story, of how Tottenham and Ajax’s magical runs have led them to the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Let’s take a closer look at the story within the story, at some of the key battles on the field that will determine the outcome of the game.

Frenkie de Jong v. Christian Eriksen

This is the obvious matchup, with the current Ajax midfielder facing the former Ajax creator. Eriksen will likely spend a considerable amount of energy tracking de Jong as he looks to hit passes wide and forward, as well as keep the ball moving. At the other end, Eriksen will have to use quick movement to create space around de Jong, who is a strong defender but isn’t known as a true No. 6, and could be beat on the dribble. It will be fascinating to see who comes out on top in this battle.

Danny Rose v. Hakim Ziyech

Along with de Jong and de Ligt, Ziyech is a Dutch-born player who the Netherlands probably wishes it could call up, playing as well as he ever has in his career. The 26-year-old has been tremendous as a winger, especially in the Champions League. He’ll next face Danny Rose and perhaps even Vertonghen. Rose will want to attack at will down the left wing, which could force the creative Ziyech to spend more time defending. However, if Ziyech slips past Rose and can find the ball in space down his right wing, Tottenham will be in big trouble.

Lucas Moura v. Daley Blind/de Ligt

Moura could be the x-factor for Tottenham up top, with no Son or Kane available. The speedy Brazilian has played well in a striker role over the past couple of months, and his speed could keep the centerback duo of Blind and de Ligt honest, as well as putting the attention on Lucas. That could in theory open the door for Llorente to find a pocket of space in the box on a cross from Rose or Kieran Trippier.

Champions League Tuesday Preview: Tottenham v. Ajax

By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
Tottenham fans couldn’t be blamed for thinking it was a favorite to advance to the UEFA Champions League final in the minutes after their away goals rule win in a 4-4 aggregate draw with Manchester City.

Two weeks later, it’s a different story.

Fatigue and injuries have left Tottenham with a shell of a team, with just one win, scraping past Brighton and Hove Albion, and little momentum heading into a monumental matchup with an Ajax team high on confidence. Tottenham have no Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks or Erik Lamela, and even Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Sissoko are injury doubts.

But that doesn’t take into account what Tottenham do have. By not making any signings, this is as tight-knit a group as the Premier League has seen in many, many years. Plus, in manager Mauricio Pochettino, there’s a unique tactician who combines great x’s and o’s with excellent man management, always getting the best out of his players in the key moments of the match.

Even without some stars and coming off a rough 1-0 loss to West Ham at home, Tottenham’s players will be confident facing Ajax, only because they are always a confident bunch. It will be a reminder of where he came from for Davinson Sanchez, who spent one successful season at Ajax, helping them to the Europa League final before heading to England, and Christian Eriksen, another Ajax alum (along with Toby Alderweireld and Vertonghen) will have a big task ahead of him with Frenkie de Jong running the show for Ajax.

Tottenham’s mission is simple, but it’s one that flummoxed Real Madrid and Juventus so far: How to neutralize Dusan Tadic up the middle and then negate de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Whoever of Fernando Llorente or Dele Alli will have to not only occupy de Ligt, but also pull him out of position, opening spaces for Tottenham’s wing backs to exploit on late runs.

Meanwhile, Eriksen or Alli are going to have a busy day keeping tabs on de John, trying to limit his touches, while Alderweireld and Sanchez will have to be quick to pick up Tadic when he drops into space.

Tottenham will have to do all of this on shorter rest, with a shorter bench and less recent confidence than Ajax. But maybe that’s exactly where Pochettino wants his opponents.

“It’s going to be a magical night because to play the semifinals in our new stadium is something that no one could believe or think a few months ago,” Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference Monday. “It’s a game that is impossible to be tired for, not to be excited to play. It’s all mental.

“The energy is going to be there. It’s two legs – tomorrow we are going to play the first half of the game and the second is going to be at Ajax. It’s so important how we approach the game and how we handle the game during 90 minutes.”

See who made Pulisic’s FIFA Ultimate Team

By Daniel KarellApr 29, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT
When Christian Pulisic plays FIFA 19, he plays with a lot of the same players the rest of the world does, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But there’s one exception, and it’s a familiar face to all U.S. Men’s National Team fans.

