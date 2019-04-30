Eriksen: Spurs’ Champions League hole down to slow start

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Injury- and suspension-hit Tottenham Hotspur was playing in its first UEFA Champions League semifinal, and it showed all over the pitch early Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

[ RECAP: Spurs 0-1 Ajax ]

Slow out of the gates, Tottenham allowed an early goal from Ajax’s Donny van de Beek and never found their footing on attack without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in a 1-0 loss.

“In the first 20 minutes, we were ball-watchers,” said Christian Eriksen.

He’s right; Ajax looked like the Barcelona teams of Messi, Iniesta, and Xavi at times in the first half-hour. From the BBC:

“No one wanted to play the first half we did. Everyone knew we didn’t compete. We still lost, but we were better in the second half. … We can’t keep talking about injured players. In a semi-final it doesn’t matter who plays, we have to step up. We’re lucky they hit the post and hopefully we can turns things around in Amsterdam.”

Only three shots found the target on Tuesday, two belonging to the visitors. Spurs will need much better come May 8 in Amsterdam.

Follow @NicholasMendola