Pochettino: Formation was a mistake, but not what killed Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs have no doubt they are alive heading to Amsterdam for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, but knows he made a bad bet before the 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Even a master tactician and make mistakes.

Pochettino defended with five at the back against clever, possession-based Ajax, and the Dutch side chewed up possession and scored an early goal through Donny van de Beek. From the BBC:

“Watching now of course I can accept it was a mistake the shape we used. But there were not too many options. I am not happy – you cannot guess what happens if we play in a different way. But our lack of energy… and a little sloppy. It was the not the shape that conceded the goal. Our approach to the game was not good. I am the manager so I have responsibility.”

Sure, but… Spurs were without their two best finishers, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. The pair have combined for 29 of Spurs’ 64 goals.

Is it just as simple as that? Maybe, but Pochettino has earned his reputation as a man with a plan. That plan didn’t work out well on Tuesday in Spurs’ biggest match in ages.

