AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Pochettino: Formation was a mistake, but not what killed Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs have no doubt they are alive heading to Amsterdam for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, but knows he made a bad bet before the 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Even a master tactician and make mistakes.

Pochettino defended with five at the back against clever, possession-based Ajax, and the Dutch side chewed up possession and scored an early goal through Donny van de Beek. From the BBC:

“Watching now of course I can accept it was a mistake the shape we used. But there were not too many options. I am not happy – you cannot guess what happens if we play in a different way. But our lack of energy… and a little sloppy. It was the not the shape that conceded the goal. Our approach to the game was not good. I am the manager so I have responsibility.”

Sure, but… Spurs were without their two best finishers, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. The pair have combined for 29 of Spurs’ 64 goals.

Is it just as simple as that? Maybe, but Pochettino has earned his reputation as a man with a plan. That plan didn’t work out well on Tuesday in Spurs’ biggest match in ages.

Eriksen: Spurs’ Champions League hole down to slow start

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Injury- and suspension-hit Tottenham Hotspur was playing in its first UEFA Champions League semifinal, and it showed all over the pitch early Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Slow out of the gates, Tottenham allowed an early goal from Ajax’s Donny van de Beek and never found their footing on attack without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in a 1-0 loss.

“In the first 20 minutes, we were ball-watchers,” said Christian Eriksen.

He’s right; Ajax looked like the Barcelona teams of Messi, Iniesta, and Xavi at times in the first half-hour. From the BBC:

“No one wanted to play the first half we did. Everyone knew we didn’t compete. We still lost, but we were better in the second half. … We can’t keep talking about injured players. In a semi-final it doesn’t matter who plays, we have to step up. We’re lucky they hit the post and hopefully we can turns things around in Amsterdam.”

Only three shots found the target on Tuesday, two belonging to the visitors. Spurs will need much better come May 8 in Amsterdam.

Ajax takes 1st leg lead at Spurs

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
  • Just 3 combined shots on target
  • Van de Beek nets lone marker
  • Spurs with 51 percent possession

Spurs couldn’t find the goal in a 1-0 loss to Ajax in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Donny van de Beek scored a 15th minute goal to give Ajax its win, with the second leg set for May 8 at Amsterdam Arena.

Van de Beek’s goal was a pretty bit of play, aided by Danny Rose‘s jump out of position.

The 22-year-old, who also scored against Juventus in the second leg of the quarterfinals, zipped through the box to meet a terrific pass from Hakim Ziyech.

Van de Beek faked a right-footed shot before using his actual effort to beat Hugo Lloris for 1-0.

Spurs were seemingly set to suffer a heavy loss when Jan Vertonghen was bloodied and dazed, but he was allowed to return to the match.

There were moments for Spurs, with Dele Alli perhaps the liveliest of the attackers.

The second best chance of the game was also Ajax’s, as David Neres chipped a shot off the far post which would’ve put Tottenham in a world of hurt.

A late set piece for Spurs saw Toby Alderweireld‘s header of a Christian Eriksen free kick pop over the bar.

Ajax gets early away goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (video)

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
Ajax away goal achievement: Unlocked.

Donny van de Beek’s 15th minute goal withstood VAR scrutiny to give visitors Ajax a 1-0 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg a UEFA Champions League semifinal.

In line with center back Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose inexplicably left Van de Beek in a bid to jump a pass that wasn’t coming through his lane.

Maybe he was trying to draw someone offside, but the line didn’t move with him and Ajax has the advantage in North London.

Clever little fake shot by Van de Beek to freeze Hugo Lloris.

UCL Live: Spurs meets Ajax in fascinating semifinal first leg

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
For the first Champions League match held in the new stadium, the win over Manchester City was something to savor. It was hyped up, it was loud, and Spurs won a famous victory.

For the second match held in the new stadium, the stakes are even higher.

Tottenham vies for its first-ever place in the Champions League final as it begins a two-leg adventure against Dutch side Ajax in London. Both sides are as battle tested as they come, with Ajax having downed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus plus defending champions Real Madrid, and Spurs knocking off Premier League powerhouse Manchester City.

While Ajax is on a dream run featuring young future stars like Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, Tottenham comes into this match as potential underdogs thanks to the brutal list of unavailable players. With Harry Kane likely done for most – if not all – of the season, behind him in-form striker Heung-Min Son is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, leaving Fernando Llorente up front. Dele Alli is fit to start in midfield, while Moussa Sissoko only returns from his groin injury with a place on the bench. A banged up Jan Vertonghen recovers enough for a spot in the starting lineup, while Erik Lamela does not appear in the squad while still recovering from his hamstring injury. Harry Winks and Serge Aurier also miss out with fitness problems.

Mauricio Pochettino opts for a three-CB system with Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, and Vertonghen all in the lineup, utilizing Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier as wing-backs to provide superior width against an Ajax side whose one weakness has been the performance of their full-backs. Look for Alli and Lucas Moura to press the Ajax midfielders hard to win the ball back.

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Trippier, Wanyama, Alli, Rose; Eriksen; Moura, Llorente.
Bench: Gazzaniga, Dier, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Foyth, Davies, Skipp.

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, de Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schone, De Jong, van de Beek; Ziyech, Tadic, Neres.
Bench: Varela, Sinkgraven, Huntelaar, Mazraoui, Magallan, Dolberg, de Wit.