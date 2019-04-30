More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Report: Pogba feels he must leave Man United to win trophies

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
1 Comment

There have been plenty of speculative rumblings that Paul Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United, with French tabloids claiming he’s out and French managers talking him up, but nothing firmly concrete had been written or reported on that front. Until now.

The Independent’s Liverpool-based chief writer Miguel Delaney is reporting that Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United and hoping to leave this summer, looking to maximize the prime of his career winning as many trophies as possible, something he reportedly doesn’t believe possible in the near future at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: How to evaluate a player like Paul Pogba? ]

At 26 years old, Pogba has already won four league titles at Juventus, reached a Champions League final with the Italian club, and came out victorious at the 2018 World Cup with France. Still, Manchester United appears stagnant at the moment, unable to recapture the incredible dominance achieved under Sir Alex Ferguson. There has been a revolving door of late, with Ed Woodward hoping to find the right mix of players to bring the club back to the top of the Premier League, so far to no avail.

Delaney reports that Pogba prefers to push through a move to Real Madrid where he would like to be the cornerstone of a rebuild engineered by recently rehired Zinedine Zidane. Madrid won three straight Champions Leagues under Zidane’s watch, but this season they floundered, falling far behind in league play and finding themselves ousted by Ajax in the Champions League quarterfinals. Zidane, having departed in the offseason, is back to rescue the club and is reportedly interested in adding Pogba this summer, according to Delaney.

According to Delaney’s report, it would still require a gargantuan bid of $170 million, but the fact he even has a price is a step towards the door for Pogba, given that Manchester United previously held he was untouchable. The club was so invested to keep the midfielder that they backed the player in a feud with Jose Mourinho, ultimately proving a reason among many to fire the former manager in December.

For Real Madrid to be a player in the Pogba sweepstakes, they would have to find the money, given they are the likely destination for Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard this summer as well, and securing both players would take enormous financial commitments. Still, with just two years left on the Frenchman’s contract, Manchester United could be motivated to sell this summer rather than wait and see his value plummet like Hazard’s approaching the final year of his current deal.

Delaney also reports that a factor in Manchester United’s change of heart is the Pogba’s disappointing marketability, instead seeing his international teammate Kylian Mbappe become the face of that World Cup winning squad.

Pogba is one of the most divisive players in the Premier League and maybe in the world, given the range of opinions not only on his effort level and style of play, but how to go about formulating a tactical plan to get the best out of the midfielder. His strengths and weaknesses are not clear cut, and that makes his use on the pitch a point of constant debate.

Klopp says Firmino’s chance of playing against Barcelona “looks good”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp is hoping that vital striker Roberto Firmino is ready to go tomorrow against Barcelona in a massive Champions League semifinal battle, and while the prospects are positive, the Brazilian is firmly a game-time decision.

According to the Liverpool boss, Firmino’s chances of playing “look good” but he’s not ready to commit to the injured striker’s presence on the field.

“We all knew from the beginning it would be a race,” Klopp said on Tuesday in his pre-match press conference. “We don’t have to make a decision today because there’s no game today, we can wait. It looked good so far but until tomorrow I have to make that decision – after lunchtime tomorrow. That’s what I will do.”

Firmino is dealing with a torn groin muscle suffered in training just last week, and it kept him off the field for the massive 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town last time out. However, with such an important game on the docket, the Brazilian could make his way into the lineup.

“Bobby trained yesterday and was completely normal, it was not high intensity, we had to work on set pieces and a couple of things,” Klopp said. “Apart from the word ‘tear’ everything else is positive, but it’s Bobby so he might be ready for Wednesday but we don’t know obviously at the moment, but because it’s him, it’s more likely than not.”

Klopp also confirmed that Fabinho is available for selection after missing the Huddersfield Town match after a blow to the head, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also a possibility after making his year-long comeback complete with a substitute appearance against the Terriers.

“This is now the most intense period of a long, long season because we now have three games in six days and we need to think about different things,” Klopp said of the injury situation. “Of course with the opponents we have it’s difficult. But the boys are all in good shape so we will use as many as possible.”

Liverpool has the first leg against Barcelona on Wednesday, followed by a Premier League duel with Newcastle on the weekend. Next week is the second leg against the Spanish side at Anfield, followed by the final Premier League match of the season against Wolves. A potential Champions League final would take place on June 1.

Hamsik admits he is struggling to adapt in Chinese league

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik, who moved this winter to Chinese club Dalian Yifang, has told Chinese media that he is struggling to adapt to the new league with teammates who don’t speak a familiar language.

The 31-year-old has made six appearances for Dalian Yifang since joining – all starts – but was dropped out of the squad completely for a 4-1 loss at leaders Beijing Guoan on Sunday. Hamsik admitted that he is in uncharted territory for himself at the new club.

“I am not particularly satisfied with my performances,” the Slovakian international midfielder told Chinese channel China Central Television, as quoted by global news agency AFP. “I have always tried my best to help the team but I’ve not encountered a situation like this before. There are big differences between Chinese and European football, but I will try to overcome this and adapt.”

Hamsik does not have a goal or assist yet in 513 minutes of Chinese Super League play, and he believes it comes down to familiarity. “Many times I want to communicate with my teammates, for example on pitch, but because of the language I can’t, so I can only use gestures,” Hamsik said.

The struggles may not just be down to his new club, however. Hamsik was a bit-part player for Napoli this season before moving on, and in 13 Serie A appearances totaling 922 minutes, he did not register a goal or assist either.

Still, the Slovakian international is not the only one from overseas struggling at Dalian Yifang. His current teammate Yannick Carrasco, who started Super League play with a bang registering three goals in the season’s first two matches, is also said to be wanting out. The Belgian told domestic outlet HLN back in late March, “I would like to return to Europe,” saying that he looked for a way out in the winter but couldn’t make it work.

Carrasco cited the struct rules in China as part of the reason for his uncomfortable state, referring back to a training ground fight last fall that resulted in the Chinese government temporarily revoking his passport, which caused him to miss a pair of international matches. The 25-year-old was benched in the loss at Beijing Guoan on Sunday, left as an unused substitute marking the first match he has missed this season.

Reports: David Wagner set to take over Schalke

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 8:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

According to reports by German publication Bild and Sky Sports in England, former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is the leading candidate to take over at Bundesliga side Schalke, with Sky reporting the two parties are “in advanced talks.”

The move represents a significant step up despite being fired at Huddersfield Town in January with the club in an ultimately unrecoverable position in the Premier League table, now guaranteed to finish bottom of the league sitting on just 14 points with two matches remaining.

Wagner has history at the German club, having spent two seasons at Schalke from 1995-1997 and serving as an unused substitute in the 1997 UEFA Cup final which Schalke emerged victorious.

The 47-year-old former United States international had made a name for himself at Huddersfield Town, earning promotion to the Premier League for the first time in club history in 2017 before keeping the team afloat in its first top-flight campaign against significant odds. This season was one too many, however, and the club sent him packing in a last-ditch effort to turn things around, although new boss Jan Siewart has been unable to do so.

The position at Schalke is open after Domenico Tedesco was dismissed in March with the club in a surprising relegation battle. A season ago, Tedesco was lauded with the club finishing second in the table, but they have struggled mightily for consistency this season. They suffered through a horrible run in early 2019 that produced just two points over eight Bundesliga matches, a run which saw Tedesco eventually dismissed. Interim boss Huub Stevens has recovered things somewhat, topping Borussia Dortmund last time out to jump six points clear of the relegation zone with three matches to go.

According to the reports, current Borussia Monchengladbach manager Dieter Hecking is another candidate to take over at Schalke, but the club at this point prefers the unemployed Wagner.

Chelsea defender Rudiger to undergo exploratory knee surgery

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Maurizio Sarri may be rueing a risk he took with Chelsea battling for a Champions League place.

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly in Rome to undergo exploratory surgery to discover the extent of a knee injury he suffered over the weekend against Manchester United, and there are concerns his season is almost certainly over. The fear is meniscus damage, which could see him sidelined for around eight weeks.

Rudiger had been out with a knee injury after coming off 40 minutes into the 2-0 loss to Liverpool in early April. The German international was subsequently sidelined for the Europa League matchup against Slavia Prague plus the ensuing Premier League match against Burnley, but Sarri decided he needed Rudiger for the run-in to the Premier League season with Champions League play on the line, bringing him back for the game at Old Trafford.

The defender made it through 65 minutes before collapsing in real pain, and now goes under the knife with just three weeks remaining on the campaign. It would be tough to see Rudiger return unless the results came back overwhelmingly positive, at the very least missing this week’s Europa League semifinal against Eintracht Frankfurt plus the weekend’s league meeting with Watford.

That leaves Andreas Christensen as the partner to David Luiz at the back, with Sarri potentially forced to bring Gary Cahill back into the fold on the bench. Cahill has been a complete afterthought all season, playing just 23 Premier League minutes back in late September. The other option is 18-year-old academy product Ethan Ampadu who joined from Exeter City’s youth setup two years ago.