UCL Live: Spurs meets Ajax in fascinating semifinal first leg

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
For the first Champions League match held in the new stadium, the win over Manchester City was something to savor. It was hyped up, it was loud, and Spurs won a famous victory.

For the second match held in the new stadium, the stakes are even higher.

Tottenham vies for its first-ever place in the Champions League final as it begins a two-leg adventure against Dutch side Ajax in London. Both sides are as battle tested as they come, with Ajax having downed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus plus defending champions Real Madrid, and Spurs knocking off Premier League powerhouse Manchester City.

While Ajax is on a dream run featuring young future stars like Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, Tottenham comes into this match as potential underdogs thanks to the brutal list of unavailable players. With Harry Kane likely done for most – if not all – of the season, behind him in-form striker Heung-Min Son is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, leaving Fernando Llorente up front. Dele Alli is fit to start in midfield, while Moussa Sissoko only returns from his groin injury with a place on the bench. A banged up Jan Vertonghen recovers enough for a spot in the starting lineup, while Erik Lamela does not appear in the squad while still recovering from his hamstring injury. Harry Winks and Serge Aurier also miss out with fitness problems.

Mauricio Pochettino opts for a three-CB system with Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, and Vertonghen all in the lineup, utilizing Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier as wing-backs to provide superior width against an Ajax side whose one weakness has been the performance of their full-backs. Look for Alli and Lucas Moura to press the Ajax midfielders hard to win the ball back.

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Trippier, Wanyama, Alli, Rose; Eriksen; Moura, Llorente.
Bench: Gazzaniga, Dier, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Foyth, Davies, Skipp.

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, de Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schone, De Jong, van de Beek; Ziyech, Tadic, Neres.
Bench: Varela, Sinkgraven, Huntelaar, Mazraoui, Magallan, Dolberg, de Wit.

Coach tabs de Ligt as “further” developed than Ajax teammate de Jong

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Ajax is making a dream run through the Champions League, having already taken down Real Madrid and Juventus to reach the semifinals where they are matched up with Tottenham Hotspur. While this run ultimately may cost them a load of youth talent this summer with rich clubs coming in to pick off the biggest names, it will likely net the Dutch club a fortune.

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong, hailed as one of the top young talents in the entire world at 21 years old, has already secured a switch to Barcelona for a reported $84 million, but he is likely the first of many out the door.

19-year-old teammate Matthijs de Ligt, a central defender who has already secured captaincy of this dream squad despite his young age, is another top talent on the team who has been linked to big clubs all over Europe in recent weeks. He made his national team debut as a 17-year-old, and has proven himself imposing in the air and lockdown in man coverage.

While de Jong made headlines with his move to Barcelona, one Ajax coach believes de Ligt could be an even bigger catch for whoever snatches him up this summer. “He [de Ligt] can easily come to the Premier League and play for every team in the world,” said youth team assistant manager Ronald de Boer, brother of Dutch legend and current Atlanta United boss Frank De Boer, in an interview with TalkSport. “Frenkie De Jong went for €75m and that can go up to €85m with Barcelona but in my opinion De Ligt is further in his qualities and more ready to make that step than Frenkie De Jong.”

De Boer says that not only is de Ligt’s play on the pitch beyond his years, he also shows a maturity off the field, critical to handle the pressure of playing at one of Europe’s biggest clubs. “You see him in front of the cameras and his interviews, for me, a 19-year-old boy, I have never seen this before,” de Boer said. “I mean he is so strong. So determined to be a winner. Unbelievable.”

Moving to Liverpool is something de Boer mentioned as a potential positive for the Dutch national team because he could play full-time with a fellow Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk, as the two currently form the preferred center-back partnership on the international level.

Nevertheless, de Boer is just happy to see a player excel at the top level, and he has some advice. “For de Ligt it is up to him. He has to look at a team for him and find out what he wants. Does he want a team that has fun and most of the time on the ball, that’s nice, or he goes to a team that gives it away. For me, Barcelona, Man City, Liverpool…Liverpool wants the ball, [so does] Paris Saint-Germain. Those are teams I would give him advice to go there. All the other teams, including Tottenham, are great teams to play for.”

Klopp says Firmino’s chance of playing against Barcelona “looks good”

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp is hoping that vital striker Roberto Firmino is ready to go tomorrow against Barcelona in a massive Champions League semifinal battle, and while the prospects are positive, the Brazilian is firmly a game-time decision.

According to the Liverpool boss, Firmino’s chances of playing “look good” but he’s not ready to commit to the injured striker’s presence on the field.

“We all knew from the beginning it would be a race,” Klopp said on Tuesday in his pre-match press conference. “We don’t have to make a decision today because there’s no game today, we can wait. It looked good so far but until tomorrow I have to make that decision – after lunchtime tomorrow. That’s what I will do.”

Firmino is dealing with a torn groin muscle suffered in training just last week, and it kept him off the field for the massive 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town last time out. However, with such an important game on the docket, the Brazilian could make his way into the lineup.

“Bobby trained yesterday and was completely normal, it was not high intensity, we had to work on set pieces and a couple of things,” Klopp said. “Apart from the word ‘tear’ everything else is positive, but it’s Bobby so he might be ready for Wednesday but we don’t know obviously at the moment, but because it’s him, it’s more likely than not.”

Klopp also confirmed that Fabinho is available for selection after missing the Huddersfield Town match after a blow to the head, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also a possibility after making his year-long comeback complete with a substitute appearance against the Terriers.

“This is now the most intense period of a long, long season because we now have three games in six days and we need to think about different things,” Klopp said of the injury situation. “Of course with the opponents we have it’s difficult. But the boys are all in good shape so we will use as many as possible.”

Liverpool has the first leg against Barcelona on Wednesday, followed by a Premier League duel with Newcastle on the weekend. Next week is the second leg against the Spanish side at Anfield, followed by the final Premier League match of the season against Wolves. A potential Champions League final would take place on June 1.

Report: Pogba feels he must leave Man United to win trophies

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
There have been plenty of speculative rumblings that Paul Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United, with French tabloids claiming he’s out and French managers talking him up, but nothing firmly concrete had been written or reported on that front. Until now.

The Independent’s Liverpool-based chief writer Miguel Delaney is reporting that Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United and hoping to leave this summer, looking to maximize the prime of his career winning as many trophies as possible, something he reportedly doesn’t believe possible in the near future at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: How to evaluate a player like Paul Pogba? ]

At 26 years old, Pogba has already won four league titles at Juventus, reached a Champions League final with the Italian club, and came out victorious at the 2018 World Cup with France. Still, Manchester United appears stagnant at the moment, unable to recapture the incredible dominance achieved under Sir Alex Ferguson. There has been a revolving door of late, with Ed Woodward hoping to find the right mix of players to bring the club back to the top of the Premier League, so far to no avail.

Delaney reports that Pogba prefers to push through a move to Real Madrid where he would like to be the cornerstone of a rebuild engineered by recently rehired Zinedine Zidane. Madrid won three straight Champions Leagues under Zidane’s watch, but this season they floundered, falling far behind in league play and finding themselves ousted by Ajax in the Champions League quarterfinals. Zidane, having departed in the offseason, is back to rescue the club and is reportedly interested in adding Pogba this summer, according to Delaney.

According to Delaney’s report, it would still require a gargantuan bid of $170 million, but the fact he even has a price is a step towards the door for Pogba, given that Manchester United previously held he was untouchable. The club was so invested to keep the midfielder that they backed the player in a feud with Jose Mourinho, ultimately proving a reason among many to fire the former manager in December.

For Real Madrid to be a player in the Pogba sweepstakes, they would have to find the money, given they are the likely destination for Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard this summer as well, and securing both players would take enormous financial commitments. Still, with just two years left on the Frenchman’s contract, Manchester United could be motivated to sell this summer rather than wait and see his value plummet like Hazard’s approaching the final year of his current deal.

Delaney also reports that a factor in Manchester United’s change of heart is the Pogba’s disappointing marketability, instead seeing his international teammate Kylian Mbappe become the face of that World Cup winning squad.

Pogba is one of the most divisive players in the Premier League and maybe in the world, given the range of opinions not only on his effort level and style of play, but how to go about formulating a tactical plan to get the best out of the midfielder. His strengths and weaknesses are not clear cut, and that makes his use on the pitch a point of constant debate.

Hamsik admits he is struggling to adapt in Chinese league

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
Former Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik, who moved this winter to Chinese club Dalian Yifang, has told Chinese media that he is struggling to adapt to the new league with teammates who don’t speak a familiar language.

The 31-year-old has made six appearances for Dalian Yifang since joining – all starts – but was dropped out of the squad completely for a 4-1 loss at leaders Beijing Guoan on Sunday. Hamsik admitted that he is in uncharted territory for himself at the new club.

“I am not particularly satisfied with my performances,” the Slovakian international midfielder told Chinese channel China Central Television, as quoted by global news agency AFP. “I have always tried my best to help the team but I’ve not encountered a situation like this before. There are big differences between Chinese and European football, but I will try to overcome this and adapt.”

Hamsik does not have a goal or assist yet in 513 minutes of Chinese Super League play, and he believes it comes down to familiarity. “Many times I want to communicate with my teammates, for example on pitch, but because of the language I can’t, so I can only use gestures,” Hamsik said.

The struggles may not just be down to his new club, however. Hamsik was a bit-part player for Napoli this season before moving on, and in 13 Serie A appearances totaling 922 minutes, he did not register a goal or assist either.

Still, the Slovakian international is not the only one from overseas struggling at Dalian Yifang. His current teammate Yannick Carrasco, who started Super League play with a bang registering three goals in the season’s first two matches, is also said to be wanting out. The Belgian told domestic outlet HLN back in late March, “I would like to return to Europe,” saying that he looked for a way out in the winter but couldn’t make it work.

Carrasco cited the struct rules in China as part of the reason for his uncomfortable state, referring back to a training ground fight last fall that resulted in the Chinese government temporarily revoking his passport, which caused him to miss a pair of international matches. The 25-year-old was benched in the loss at Beijing Guoan on Sunday, left as an unused substitute marking the first match he has missed this season.