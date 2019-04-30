More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Wagner or not, Schalke’s next manager hire big for USMNT

By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT
Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie may get a manager who’s represented his same national team.

Former USMNT striker David Wagner is reportedly in “very advanced” talks to take the helm of the Bundesliga outfit.

Wagner, 47, was the Borussia Dortmund II manager before taking the job at Huddersfield Town and guiding the Terriers to the Premier League, but left the club in January en route to relegation.

Now with Schalke having dodged relegation and beaten rivals Borussia Dortmund this weekend under interim boss Huub Stevens, who himself has led the club on two other occasions.

The German-born Wagner won the UEFA Cup during a short stint as a player at Schalke, and was capped eight times by the United States.

But the move, whether Wagner or not, is significant for American soccer.

McKennie doesn’t turn 21 until the start of next season, and already boasts 44 Bundesliga appearances, a half-dozen Champions League matches, and six more German Cup slots.

He’s played in every central midfield position, as well as right back, right mid, and even a little center back and center forward. McKennie is one of the most industrious and experienced young players in USMNT history, but how much of his experience at the club level will even matter to Gregg Berhalter?

I mean, look at his positional usage at Schalke this season via Transfermarkt (right).

This could also become a David Alaba situation. The Austrian has played the majority of his Bayern Munich career as a left back, and then a center back. Yet the 26-year-old has only recently made the move to left mid or left back for Das Team, having been a center midfielder in World Cups and EURO tournaments.

So perhaps Wagner takes over at Schalke, and slots McKennie at right back. Does Berhalter think at all about whether Tyler Adams should go into the middle role and McKennie play a more natural right back? Or does Berhalter say Adams is his right back and McKennie a center mid, end of story?

Also, Wagner was a Danny Williams fan, so perhaps he’d consider the option of an All-American midfield with McKennie and Williams. Half-kidding aside, Schalke’s next manager and their intention for McKennie will be one of the more intriguing and important moves for the future of the U.S. midfield.

Pochettino: Formation was a mistake, but not what killed Spurs

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs have no doubt they are alive heading to Amsterdam for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, but knows he made a bad bet before the 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Even a master tactician and make mistakes.

Pochettino defended with five at the back against clever, possession-based Ajax, and the Dutch side chewed up possession and scored an early goal through Donny van de Beek. From the BBC:

“Watching now of course I can accept it was a mistake the shape we used. But there were not too many options. I am not happy – you cannot guess what happens if we play in a different way. But our lack of energy… and a little sloppy. It was the not the shape that conceded the goal. Our approach to the game was not good. I am the manager so I have responsibility.”

Sure, but… Spurs were without their two best finishers, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. The pair have combined for 29 of Spurs’ 64 goals.

Is it just as simple as that? Maybe, but Pochettino has earned his reputation as a man with a plan. That plan didn’t work out well on Tuesday in Spurs’ biggest match in ages.

Eriksen: Spurs’ Champions League hole down to slow start

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Injury- and suspension-hit Tottenham Hotspur was playing in its first UEFA Champions League semifinal, and it showed all over the pitch early Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Slow out of the gates, Tottenham allowed an early goal from Ajax’s Donny van de Beek and never found their footing on attack without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in a 1-0 loss.

“In the first 20 minutes, we were ball-watchers,” said Christian Eriksen.

He’s right; Ajax looked like the Barcelona teams of Messi, Iniesta, and Xavi at times in the first half-hour. From the BBC:

“No one wanted to play the first half we did. Everyone knew we didn’t compete. We still lost, but we were better in the second half. … We can’t keep talking about injured players. In a semi-final it doesn’t matter who plays, we have to step up. We’re lucky they hit the post and hopefully we can turns things around in Amsterdam.”

Only three shots found the target on Tuesday, two belonging to the visitors. Spurs will need much better come May 8 in Amsterdam.

Ajax takes 1st leg lead at Spurs

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
  • Just 3 combined shots on target
  • Van de Beek nets lone marker
  • Spurs with 51 percent possession

Spurs couldn’t find the goal in a 1-0 loss to Ajax in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Donny van de Beek scored a 15th minute goal to give Ajax its win, with the second leg set for May 8 at Amsterdam Arena.

Van de Beek’s goal was a pretty bit of play, aided by Danny Rose‘s jump out of position.

The 22-year-old, who also scored against Juventus in the second leg of the quarterfinals, zipped through the box to meet a terrific pass from Hakim Ziyech.

Van de Beek faked a right-footed shot before using his actual effort to beat Hugo Lloris for 1-0.

Spurs were seemingly set to suffer a heavy loss when Jan Vertonghen was bloodied and dazed, but he was allowed to return to the match.

There were moments for Spurs, with Dele Alli perhaps the liveliest of the attackers.

The second best chance of the game was also Ajax’s, as David Neres chipped a shot off the far post which would’ve put Tottenham in a world of hurt.

A late set piece for Spurs saw Toby Alderweireld‘s header of a Christian Eriksen free kick pop over the bar.

Ajax gets early away goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (video)

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
Ajax away goal achievement: Unlocked.

Donny van de Beek’s 15th minute goal withstood VAR scrutiny to give visitors Ajax a 1-0 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg a UEFA Champions League semifinal.

In line with center back Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose inexplicably left Van de Beek in a bid to jump a pass that wasn’t coming through his lane.

Maybe he was trying to draw someone offside, but the line didn’t move with him and Ajax has the advantage in North London.

Clever little fake shot by Van de Beek to freeze Hugo Lloris.