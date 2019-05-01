More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Barcelona’s Messi reacts to three-goal defeat of Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The positives of Liverpool’s performance on Wednesday at the Camp Nou are all in spirit and statistics, but several negatives remain for the Reds following a 3-0 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg loss to Barcelona.

[ KLOPP: Goal was “unsaveable” ]

The three-goal deficit was bad. No away goals scored = also bad. And the fact that it’s Barcelona on the other side of the field falls into a similar category.

Additionally, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde reiterated what anyone with a pulse would’ve acknowledged: The Blaugranas‘ come-from-ahead loss to AS Roma last season has them awake to all possibilities ahead of the second leg at Anfield.

That said, Ousmane Dembele butchered a stunning chance to make the score line 4-0 in stoppage time. That is a positive, and none other than Lionel Messi admitted a finish would’ve all but put Liverpool away. From Marca:

“Four would’ve been better than three but it’s still a very good result,” Messi added. “3-0 is a very good result. The tie is not decided because we are going to a historical stadium and it will demand a lot, but we are very satisfied.”

Still, Barca is just one goal away from demanding a five-star performance from the Reds at Anfield, one that would require a four-goal advantage on the day.

One other thing that don’t go well for Barcelona, and it’s likely to occur in a different manner come next week: Ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho continues to hear it from his home crowd, and Messi says it’s not doing anything for the club at this pivotal point in the season.

As for that free kick? Messi admits he struck it sweetly.

“It went in spectacularly well; I saw the spot and luckily enough, that’s where it went,” said Messi.

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan has red card rescinded

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SEATTLE (AP) Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan will be eligible to play when Seattle travels to Minnesota United after his red card from last weekend’s game was rescinded.

The team said Wednesday that it had won its appeal of Roldan’s red card from Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC. Roldan would otherwise have been suspended for Saturday’s game.

[ KLOPP: Messi goal was “unsaveable” ]

Roldan was shown the red card in the 18th minute. He and LAFC’s Mark-Anthony Kaye got into a shoving match near the midfield line. Eduard Atuesta ran in to intervene, and Roldan tried to push him off but struck Atuesta across the face.

Referee Ted Unkel, after a discussion with the sideline official, pulled out the red card, dismissing Roldan for violent conduct.

Roldan did not dispute the hand-to-the-face call. But he insisted that it was not his intent.

WATCH: Incredible angle of Messi’s free kick versus Liverpool

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi made his 100th appearance as Barcelona captain on Wednesday, then scored his 600th goal, and made the Internet weep for the one-millionth time.

La Pulga‘s goal put the finishing touches on a 3-0 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg defeat of Liverpool with a spectacular free kick goal that someone went as far as to label the “Roberto Carlos versus France” goal of our generation.

[ KLOPP: Goal was “unsaveable” ]

Now, it’s not that incredible, but it sure is wonderful. And thanks to “Guy with a cell phone who films instead of watching” Jordi Trenzano Vilar, we’ve got a breath-taking angle of Messi’s near immaculate goal.

And the “Mes-si! Mes-si!” chants are the chef’s kiss of the fingers to it all.

Enjoy. And enjoy again. And again. Keep enjoying.

Klopp can only shrug at Barcelona performance versus game Liverpool

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fittingly, Jurgen Klopp‘s post-match comments might just sum up the Liverpool experience in Barcelona as well as anyone.

The Reds fell 3-0 to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Barca in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, a score line that hardly tells the story of the night.

[ RECAP: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool ]

Liverpool had more shots, a bit more of the ball, and — finish aside — played about as well as any opponent is going to play at the Camp Nou. Mohamed Salah hit the post and Sadio Mane sailed a good first half chance over the bar.

On the other side, Suarez made his first chance count with a clever finish, and Messi followed a rebound off the cross bar to pay dirt before spinning an ethereal free kick past Alisson Becker.

Final score: 3-0.

Klopp would later explain the win in more tactical terms, but here’s his overall, undebatable point:

“Football is like this,” Klopp said. “It’s about scoring goals, and they scored three and we scored none. Our performance was really good, the boys played a super game. But against Barcelona just a few opportunities can be enough.”

Klopp hit a lot of the right notes, only showing a little bitter taste when he passively-aggressively complimented Barcelona’s fouling and staying down after fouls.

And he’s got his finger on the pulse of the game.

“Going out for the second half, I don’t know if we can play much better. But they had one moment against the crossbar and then Lionel Messi’s there for an easy goal, and the other one is a wonder strike. It was unsaveable.”

He also said they are turning their attention to Newcastle which is, let’s be honest, not great for Newcastle (even with Rafa Benitez‘s men in okay form).

It was unsaveable (sp).

Liverpool suffers harsh 3-0 loss in Barcelona

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez…

Well, if Liverpool supporters knew the recap was going to start like that, they might not have tuned into the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Messi scored twice, including a breathtaking free kick, after Luis Suarez netted early in a 3-0 win over the Reds at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool was quite good in the second half, and the score line flattered to deceive the hosts, but there is no doubting the Reds are behind the 8-ball.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Liverpool was hit with an injury and then with a deficit, as Naby Keita pulled up with a groin injury before Barcelona took the lead.

Jordi Alba’s curling pass from the left was deftly finished by Suarez, the ex-Liverpool man cutting between Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk to flash the ball inside the near post as Alisson Becker flailed to find only air.

A fantastic piece of work from Jordan Henderson nearly cued up an equalizer, but Sadio Mane‘s effort to snap a first touch shot past Ter Stegen sailed over the bar.

The first quality shot of the second half came via Mohamed Salah, who drilled a low shot through traffic which was pawed out for a corner kick.

And the Reds were certainly the better money to score in the second half, which will mean very little considering Barca netted next.

Barcelona made it 2-0 through Messi, who started a dribble through the middle that popped into the path of Suarez. The Uruguayan used his thigh to redirect the ball off the cross bar, and Messi was quicker than Van Dijk at reacting to the rebound.

If that goal was easy, then this one, well, just watch it.

That’s scintillating stuff from the best player in the world, who may just be the actual GOAT.

Liverpool nearly climbed back into it with a pivotal away goal, but the Blaugranas goal line clearance onto the path of Salah was clanked off the post.