England to play at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium

The Three Lions are going on the road again. They are heading to the south coast of England.

It was announced on Wednesday that the English national team will play against Kosovo at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium in September, as they continue their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign.

The game will take place on Sept. 10 and will be the first competitive match England have played away from Wembley Stadium since 2006.

In recent years England have enjoyed going on the road to play friendlies, with games played in Leeds, Manchester, Sunderland and Leicester (in the Midlands and North of England) to try and help spread the love for the national team in cities across the country rather than playing every single game at Wembley in London.

Given the fact that Gareth Southgate‘s side reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the UEFA Nations League finals this summer, optimism levels for the Three Lions across England is close to an all-time high as their young squad continues to impress.

St Mary’s has only hosted one previous England game, which was back in 2002 as they drew 2-2 with Macedonia with David Beckham and Steven Gerrard scoring for the Three Lions.

This is a big boost for the City of Southampton with the England senior team rolling into town with St Mary’s hosting the U-21 side and the England women’s team in recent years. St Mary’s will also host games for the 2021 women’s UEFA European Championships which is being hosted in England.

