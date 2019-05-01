How will Barcelona, Liverpool line up?

Ahead of the massive UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg between Barcelona and Liverpool on Wednesday, there is plenty of talk about how both teams will lineup.
Jurgen Klopp may go for a slightly more conservative approach in midfield, while Ernesto Valverde could do the same. However, both managers will want to set the tone and with Barca at home it is expected that Coutinho, Suarez and Messi will all start.
Barcelona have some great options on the bench with Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal among them, but Barca are likely to line up their most experienced group for this huge test as they aim to cope with Liverpool’s jet-fuelled offense.
As for Liverpool, it would not be a surprise to see the more defense-minded James Milner start in midfield ahead of Naby Keita considering Klopp knows they will be favorites for the second leg at Anfield and a draw is a decent result in the first leg. With Firmino struggling with an injury, the Brazilian forward didn’t play against Huddersfield on Friday but has trained ahead of the game in Barcelona. If Firmino isn’t fit, Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri are ready to step up.
Below is a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Barcelona
—– Ter Stegen —–
— Semedo — Pique — Lenglet — Alba —
—- Rakitic —- Busquets —- Arthur —-
—- Messi —- Suarez —- Coutinho —-
Liverpool
—– Alisson —–
— Alexander-Arnold — Lovren — Van Dijk — Robertson —
— Henderson — Wijnaldum — Milner —
— Salah — Firmino — Mane —
Manchester United have already said they will be “ruthless” as they rebuild their squad this summer, and it appears they are trying to crack on with that as soon as possible.
A report from the Evening Standard states that the Red Devils are lining up deals for two Portugal youngsters who have impressed mightily in the Portuguese capital this season.
Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes are at the top of United’s summer wishlist, and the report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to seal the deals as soon as possible. A transfer fee of $196 million for both of the players has been suggested, with Felix costing a little more as Benfica aim to cash in on their top talent after his stunning season.
The only snag is that United may not be able to offer the duo Champions League action next season, as their chances of finishing in the top four are very slim heading into the final two weeks of the season.
Man City and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Felix, just 19 years old, as the Portuguese attacker is dubbed ‘the new Cristiano Ronaldo’ in his homeland. The Benfica youngster has scored 18 times in his first season in the top-flight and his trickery and direct play saw him score a hat trick in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg win against Eintracht Frankfurt.
As for Fernandes, 24, he continues to score goals from midfield for Sporting Lisbon (he has 28 in all competitions this season) and is exactly the type of player who could replace Juan Mata and Paul Pogba if they leave this summer, as expected.
These two midfielder are needed, for sure, but United also need to add a center back, right back and another striker this summer if they are truly going to kick on under Solskjaer this summer.
There is a core of players at Old Trafford for Solskjaer to build around, but it is clear they need to cut plenty of players adrift this summer and that will be tough to do.
Iker Casillas has been rushed to hospital in Portugal after suffering a heart attack during training.
Casillas, 37, is said to be in a stable condition after the incident which happened at FC Porto’s training ground.
FC Porto have confirmed that Casillas suffered the heart attack and was taken to hospital nearby.
“Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia Training and Training Center in Olival. The session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the FC Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem solved.”
The legendary goalkeeper, who captained Spain to their 2010 World Cup and European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, has spent the last four seasons at Porto after moving on from his incredible 16-year professional career with Real Madrid where he won three Champions League title and five La Liga trophies.
Porto are two points behind Benfica with three games to go in the league, while they also face Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese cup final on May 25. Casillas and his teammates were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool at the quarterfinal stage.
Porto sent out the following message on their Twitter page after the news broke about Casillas.
Tottenham Hotspur have a mountain to climb to reach the first-ever UEFA Champions League final in club history, but there are a few reasons for Mauricio Pochettino and Co. to be positive.
They lost 1-0 at home to Ajax on Tuesday and that in itself is a huge bonus as it could have been a much heavier defeat. Donny van de Beek’s early goal set the tone for a dominant first half display from Ajax, and although Spurs did improve and had a few chances, they just couldn’t impose themselves on the Dutch giants.
Below is a look at three reasons why Spurs should be hopeful of turning things around in the second leg in Amsterdam next Wednesday.
Son, Sissoko will be back
The former coming back will be a huge boost, especially away from home, as Spurs missed Son badly due to his suspension. The South Korean star ripped Man City apart on the counter and in Harry Kane‘s absence he has the ability to be a mobile focal of the attack. On Tuesday Fernando Llorente couldn’t link up Spurs’ attacking line and it was unfair to think he could. In midfield the return of Moussa Sissoko helped keep Spurs in this tie. He came on close to the end of the first half to replace the injured Jan Vertonghen and the Frenchman’s powerful funs helped drag his team through with just a one-goal defeat. Sissoko is no doubt the ‘comeback player of the year’ in the Premier League, and the fact he and Son are both available to play the full 90 minutes in the second leg is a massive bonus.
Pressure of home fans on Ajax
Now, this Ajax team is good, we know that. But there’s no doubting they’ve played away from home against Juventus and Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout round. Yes, they created and missed big chances against Juve and Real, but they ended up losing 2-1 to Real and drew 1-1 with Juve at home, then produced fine displays, like the one at Tottenham, away from home in the second legs to knock out those European heavyweights. It will be intriguing to see this young team (the second-youngest in the Champions League this season) cope with the pressure of an expectant home crowd.
Man City experience will ignite Spurs belief
Piggy backing off the intriguing task for Ajax’s stars playing at home, Spurs will also feed off their experience of going to Man City in the last round and getting by them. That was arguably a much tougher task than going to Ajax and getting a win by two goals, or at least winning 1-0 to take the game to extra time. Pochettino admitted he got his tactics wrong in the first leg and his players didn’t press high enough up the pitch. It is also highly unlikely that Tottenham will play as bad as they did in the opening 30 minutes in the first leg. Expect Spurs to come flying out of the traps in Amsterdam and they are at their best when they can press high and have the likes of Son, Alli and Eriksen flying forward. Good teams learn from their experiences. Great teams are able to replicate those stunning performances.
Liverpool are investigating the behavior of their own fans in Barcelona after videos of unsavory incidents appeared on social media.
Fans who congregated in the Placa Reial square were shown pushing people into the fountains, while another video shows a racial slur being directed at a passer by.
The club released a statement on the incidents, as local police travelling with the fans said that they “can act on incidents using British Law and we will take action.”
“Liverpool Football Club is working with Merseyside Police and the authorities in Spain, who are endeavouring to identify those involved in the incident. Such behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“It would be inappropriate to comment further while the situation is ongoing other than to confirm the club will follow due process in any and all cases of this nature.”
In an unrelated incident six Liverpool fans were arrested by local police, as some complaints arrived about police acting in a heavy-handed manner when moving the supporters to difference locations around Barcelona.
Below is video of one of the incidents in question.