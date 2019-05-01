Klopp can only shrug at Barcelona performance versus game Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fittingly, Jurgen Klopp‘s post-match comments might just sum up the Liverpool experience in Barcelona as well as anyone.

The Reds fell 3-0 to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Barca in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, a score line that hardly tells the story of the night.

Liverpool had more shots, a bit more of the ball, and — finish aside — played about as well as any opponent is going to play at the Camp Nou. Mohamed Salah hit the post and Sadio Mane sailed a good first half chance over the bar.

On the other side, Suarez made his first chance count with a clever finish, and Messi followed a rebound off the cross bar to pay dirt before spinning an ethereal free kick past Alisson Becker.

Final score: 3-0.

Klopp would later explain the win in more tactical terms, but here’s his overall, undebatable point:

“Football is like this,” Klopp said. “It’s about scoring goals, and they scored three and we scored none. Our performance was really good, the boys played a super game. But against Barcelona just a few opportunities can be enough.”

Klopp hit a lot of the right notes, only showing a little bitter taste when he passively-aggressively complimented Barcelona’s fouling and staying down after fouls.

And he’s got his finger on the pulse of the game.

“Going out for the second half, I don’t know if we can play much better. But they had one moment against the crossbar and then Lionel Messi’s there for an easy goal, and the other one is a wonder strike. It was unsaveable.”

He also said they are turning their attention to Newcastle which is, let’s be honest, not great for Newcastle (even with Rafa Benitez‘s men in okay form).

It was unsaveable (sp).

¡¡QUÉ PEDAZO DE GOLL!! ¡¡GOLAZO DE LA PULGA!! De tiro libre, Lionel le pega como los dioses y marca el GOLAZO DEL TORNEO#LaChampionsUD: @FCBarcelona_es 3-0 @LFC Disfruta EN VIVO 👉 https://t.co/w5oy0exXLS pic.twitter.com/WGRFtspHhB — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 1, 2019

