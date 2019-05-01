LIVE, Champions League semifinal: Barcelona v. Liverpool

Lionel Messi v. Mohamed Salah. Ernesto Valverde v. Jurgen Klopp. Barcelona v. Liverpool.

The first leg of this UEFA Champions League semifinal should be epic, as two European giants collide on Wednesday (kick off, 3 p.m. ET), with these teams the two favorites to win it all in Madrid on June 1.

Barcelona are the slight favorites in this game, because, Messi, but aside from that these teams are very evenly matched. Liverpool are pushing for the Premier League title and want to reach the UCL final for the second-straight season, while Barca wrapped up the La Liga title at the weekend and Messi is nice and rested for the first leg.

With the second leg at Anfield, Liverpool will probably sit back a little deeper and pick their moments to attack, with the battle between Virgil Van Dijk and Messi set to be the deciding factor across these semifinal games.

Liverpool’s team selection has raised a few eyebrows with Firmino only fit enough for the bench, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have also been left out of the starting lineup.

Barcelona start Arturo Vidal in midfield, with the front three of Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho ready to do work.

LINEUPS

