Liverpool condemn behavior of fans in Barcelona

Liverpool are investigating the behavior of their own fans in Barcelona after videos of unsavory incidents appeared on social media.
Fans who congregated in the Placa Reial square were shown pushing people into the fountains, while another video shows a racial slur being directed at a passer by.
The club released a statement on the incidents, as local police travelling with the fans said that they “can act on incidents using British Law and we will take action.”
“Liverpool Football Club is working with Merseyside Police and the authorities in Spain, who are endeavouring to identify those involved in the incident. Such behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
“It would be inappropriate to comment further while the situation is ongoing other than to confirm the club will follow due process in any and all cases of this nature.”
In an unrelated incident six Liverpool fans were arrested by local police, as some complaints arrived about police acting in a heavy-handed manner when moving the supporters to difference locations around Barcelona.
Below is video of one of the incidents in question.