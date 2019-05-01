More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Liverpool suffers harsh 3-0 loss in Barcelona

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez…

Well, if Liverpool supporters knew the recap was going to start like that, they might not have tuned into the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Messi scored twice, including a breathtaking free kick, after Luis Suarez netted early in a 3-0 win over the Reds at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool was quite good in the second half, and the score line flattered to deceive the hosts, but there is no doubting the Reds are behind the 8-ball.

Liverpool was hit with an injury and then with a deficit, as Naby Keita pulled up with a groin injury before Barcelona took the lead.

Jordi Alba’s curling pass from the left was deftly finished by Suarez, the ex-Liverpool man cutting between Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk to flash the ball inside the near post as Alisson Becker flailed to find only air.

A fantastic piece of work from Jordan Henderson nearly cued up an equalizer, but Sadio Mane‘s effort to snap a first touch shot past Ter Stegen sailed over the bar.

The first quality shot of the second half came via Mohamed Salah, who drilled a low shot through traffic which was pawed out for a corner kick.

And the Reds were certainly the better money to score in the second half, which will mean very little considering Barca netted next.

Barcelona made it 2-0 through Messi, who started a dribble through the middle that popped into the path of Suarez. The Uruguayan used his thigh to redirect the ball off the cross bar, and Messi was quicker than Van Dijk at reacting to the rebound.

If that goal was easy, then this one, well, just watch it.

That’s scintillating stuff from the best player in the world, who may just be the actual GOAT.

Liverpool nearly climbed back into it with a pivotal away goal, but the Blaugranas goal line clearance onto the path of Salah was clanked off the post.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

LIVE, Champions League semifinal: Barcelona v. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
Lionel Messi v. Mohamed Salah. Ernesto Valverde v. Jurgen Klopp. Barcelona v. Liverpool.

The first leg of this UEFA Champions League semifinal should be epic, as two European giants collide on Wednesday (kick off, 3 p.m. ET), with these teams the two favorites to win it all in Madrid on June 1.

Barcelona are the slight favorites in this game, because, Messi, but aside from that these teams are very evenly matched. Liverpool are pushing for the Premier League title and want to reach the UCL final for the second-straight season, while Barca wrapped up the La Liga title at the weekend and Messi is nice and rested for the first leg.

With the second leg at Anfield, Liverpool will probably sit back a little deeper and pick their moments to attack, with the battle between Virgil Van Dijk and Messi set to be the deciding factor across these semifinal games.

Liverpool’s team selection has raised a few eyebrows with Firmino only fit enough for the bench, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have also been left out of the starting lineup.

Barcelona start Arturo Vidal in midfield, with the front three of Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho ready to do work.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action, while here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have analysis and reaction from what promises to be an epic game at the Nou Camp.

LINEUPS

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
The penultimate weekend of the Premier League season is almost here. And there are some clubs and players absolutely flying in the final weeks of the 2018-19 campaign.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Players from Liverpool, Man City, Wolves and Leicester dominate our list, as those teams are in fine form right now, along with plenty of new entries in our rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 9
  2. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 1
  3. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Up 15
  4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 2
  5. Ryan Babel (Fulham) – New entry
  6. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  7. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 5
  8. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – New entry
  9. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) –  Down 5
  10. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – New entry
  11. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 5
  12. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 9
  13. Sergio Rico (Fulham) – New entry
  14. James Maddison (Leicester) – New entry
  15. Lucas Digne (Everton) – New entry
  16. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry
  17. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – New entry
  18. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
  19. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry
  20. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry

England to play at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
The Three Lions are going on the road again. They are heading to the south coast of England.

It was announced on Wednesday that the English national team will play against Kosovo at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium in September, as they continue their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign.

The game will take place on Sept. 10 and will be the first competitive match England have played away from Wembley Stadium since 2006.

In recent years England have enjoyed going on the road to play friendlies, with games played in Leeds, Manchester, Sunderland and Leicester (in the Midlands and North of England) to try and help spread the love for the national team in cities across the country rather than playing every single game at Wembley in London.

Given the fact that Gareth Southgate‘s side reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the UEFA Nations League finals this summer, optimism levels for the Three Lions across England is close to an all-time high as their young squad continues to impress.

St Mary’s has only hosted one previous England game, which was back in 2002 as they drew 2-2 with Macedonia with David Beckham and Steven Gerrard scoring for the Three Lions.

This is a big boost for the City of Southampton with the England senior team rolling into town with St Mary’s hosting the U-21 side and the England women’s team in recent years. St Mary’s will also host games for the 2021 women’s UEFA European Championships which is being hosted in England.