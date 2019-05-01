Premier League player Power Rankings

Manchester United have already said they will be “ruthless” as they rebuild their squad this summer, and it appears they are trying to crack on with that as soon as possible.

[ MORE: Can Spurs beat Ajax? ]

A report from the Evening Standard states that the Red Devils are lining up deals for two Portugal youngsters who have impressed mightily in the Portuguese capital this season.

Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes are at the top of United’s summer wishlist, and the report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to seal the deals as soon as possible. A transfer fee of $196 million for both of the players has been suggested, with Felix costing a little more as Benfica aim to cash in on their top talent after his stunning season.

The only snag is that United may not be able to offer the duo Champions League action next season, as their chances of finishing in the top four are very slim heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Man City and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Felix, just 19 years old, as the Portuguese attacker is dubbed ‘the new Cristiano Ronaldo’ in his homeland. The Benfica youngster has scored 18 times in his first season in the top-flight and his trickery and direct play saw him score a hat trick in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

As for Fernandes, 24, Man City are also chasing him hard as he continues to score goals from midfield for Sporting Lisbon (he has 28 in all competitions this season) and is exactly the type of player who could replace Juan Mata and Paul Pogba if they leave this summer, as expected.

These two midfielder are needed, for sure, but United also need to add a center back, right back and another striker this summer if they are truly going to kick on under Solskjaer this summer.

There is a core of players at Old Trafford for Solskjaer to build around, but it is clear they need to cut plenty of players adrift this summer and that will be tough to do.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports