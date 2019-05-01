Premier League player Power Rankings

The penultimate weekend of the Premier League season is almost here. And there are some clubs and players absolutely flying in the final weeks of the 2018-19 campaign.
Players from Liverpool, Man City, Wolves and Leicester dominate our list, as those teams are in fine form right now, along with plenty of new entries in our rankings.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 9
- Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 1
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Up 15
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 2
- Ryan Babel (Fulham) – New entry
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 5
- Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – New entry
- Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 5
- Idrissa Gueye (Everton) – Down 5
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 5
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 9
- Shane Long (Southampton) – New entry
- James Maddison (Leicester) – New entry
- Licas Digne (Everton) – New entry
- Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry
- Diogo Jota (Wolves) – New entry
- Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
- Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry
- Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Down 5
The Three Lions are going on the road again. They are heading to the south coast of England.
It was announced on Wednesday that the English national team will play against Kosovo at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium in September, as they continue their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign.
The game will take place on Sept. 10 and will be the first competitive match England have played away from Wembley Stadium since 2006.
In recent years England have enjoyed going on the road to play friendlies, with games played in Leeds, Manchester, Sunderland and Leicester (in the Midlands and North of England) to try and help spread the love for the national team in cities across the country rather than playing every single game at Wembley in London.
Given the fact that Gareth Southgate‘s side reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the UEFA Nations League finals this summer, optimism levels for the Three Lions across England is close to an all-time high as their young squad continues to impress.
St Mary’s has only hosted one previous England game, which was back in 2002 as they drew 2-2 with Macedonia with David Beckham and Steven Gerrard scoring for the Three Lions.
This is a big boost for the City of Southampton with the England senior team rolling into town with St Mary’s hosting the U-21 side and the England women’s team in recent years. St Mary’s will also host games for the 2021 women’s UEFA European Championships which is being hosted in England.
Manchester United have already said they will be “ruthless” as they rebuild their squad this summer, and it appears they are trying to crack on with that as soon as possible.
A report from the Evening Standard states that the Red Devils are lining up deals for two Portugal youngsters who have impressed mightily in the Portuguese capital this season.
Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes are at the top of United’s summer wishlist, and the report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to seal the deals as soon as possible. A transfer fee of $196 million for both of the players has been suggested, with Felix costing a little more as Benfica aim to cash in on their top talent after his stunning season.
The only snag is that United may not be able to offer the duo Champions League action next season, as their chances of finishing in the top four are very slim heading into the final two weeks of the season.
Man City and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Felix, just 19 years old, as the Portuguese attacker is dubbed ‘the new Cristiano Ronaldo’ in his homeland. The Benfica youngster has scored 18 times in his first season in the top-flight and his trickery and direct play saw him score a hat trick in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg win against Eintracht Frankfurt.
As for Fernandes, 24, Man City are also chasing him hard as he continues to score goals from midfield for Sporting Lisbon (he has 28 in all competitions this season) and is exactly the type of player who could replace Juan Mata and Paul Pogba if they leave this summer, as expected.
These two midfielder are needed, for sure, but United also need to add a center back, right back and another striker this summer if they are truly going to kick on under Solskjaer this summer.
There is a core of players at Old Trafford for Solskjaer to build around, but it is clear they need to cut plenty of players adrift this summer and that will be tough to do.
Iker Casillas has been rushed to hospital in Portugal after suffering a heart attack during training.
Casillas, 37, is said to be in a stable condition after the incident which happened at FC Porto’s training ground.
FC Porto have confirmed that Casillas suffered the heart attack and was taken to hospital nearby.
“Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia Training and Training Center in Olival. The session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the FC Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem solved.”
The legendary goalkeeper, who captained Spain to their 2010 World Cup and European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, has spent the last four seasons at Porto after moving on from his incredible 16-year professional career with Real Madrid where he won three Champions League title and five La Liga trophies.
Porto are two points behind Benfica with three games to go in the league, while they also face Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese cup final on May 25. Casillas and his teammates were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool at the quarterfinal stage.
Porto sent out the following message on their Twitter page after the news broke about Casillas.
Ahead of the massive UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg between Barcelona and Liverpool on Wednesday, there is plenty of talk about how both teams will lineup.
Jurgen Klopp may go for a slightly more conservative approach in midfield, while Ernesto Valverde could do the same. However, both managers will want to set the tone and with Barca at home it is expected that Coutinho, Suarez and Messi will all start.
Barcelona have some great options on the bench with Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Arturo Vidal among them, and Barca are likely to line up their most experienced group for this huge test as they aim to cope with Liverpool’s jet-fuelled offense.
As for Liverpool, it would not be a surprise to see the more defense-minded James Milner start in midfield ahead of Naby Keita considering Klopp knows they will be favorites for the second leg at Anfield and a draw is a decent result in the first leg. With Firmino struggling with an injury, the Brazilian forward didn’t play against Huddersfield on Friday but has trained ahead of the game in Barcelona. If Firmino isn’t fit, Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri are ready to step up.
Below is a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Barcelona
—– Ter Stegen —–
— Semedo — Pique — Lenglet — Alba —
—- Rakitic —- Busquets —- Arthur —-
—- Messi —- Suarez —- Coutinho —-
Liverpool
—– Alisson —–
— Alexander-Arnold — Lovren — Van Dijk — Robertson —
— Henderson — Wijnaldum — Milner —
— Salah — Firmino — Mane —