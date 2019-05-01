The 2 Robbies podcast: Messi Is Magic

The Champions League is back, and so are the 2 Robbies.
The guys break down a magical night for Barcelona and Lionel Messi. They also discuss what Liverpool (17:00) and Spurs (28:00) can both do to get back into their respective ties.
The Robbies end with a look ahead to the last two matches in the thrilling race for the title (51:00).
There are only big boys left in the Europa League, and the tests awaiting Arsenal and Chelsea aren’t sleepy ones.
The Gunners tangle with La Liga mainstays Valencia while their London rivals meet dangerous Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt come Thursday in Germany.
Chelsea will neither have Antonio Rudiger nor Gary Cahill as options in the center of the park, meaning there’s only one safety net to go with Andreas Christensen and David Luiz in the middle.
“We are in trouble with the centre-backs. In the last two trainings we played with Cesar Azpilicueta as a centre-back because I think he is the only other one who can play there. So we are in trouble but this is normal as we have played about 58 games. In the past we were lucky with injuries but in the last 10 days not.”
Eintracht presents a huge problem with a variety of terrific attackers including Real Madrid target Luka Jovic.
Arsenal faces an opponent with similar challenges to itself when it comes to a return to the Champions League; Valencia sits sixth, three points back of Getafe and Sevilla. Only one of the three will go to the Champions League as La Liga’s fourth place team, unless Valencia wins the UEL.
Gunners boss Unai Emery used to run Valencia, well before he was a UEL force with Sevilla, but says not much has changed besides his age. From Arsenal.com:
“My career is about thinking about progressing and learning every day,” he said. “I was there for four years and I enjoyed it. I worked, I learned, I had some very good moments. I also have a lot of friends there, my son and some other big parts of my life.”
The positives of Liverpool’s performance on Wednesday at the Camp Nou are all in spirit and statistics, but several negatives remain for the Reds following a 3-0 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg loss to Barcelona.
The three-goal deficit was bad. No away goals scored = also bad. And the fact that it’s Barcelona on the other side of the field falls into a similar category.
Additionally, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde reiterated what anyone with a pulse would’ve acknowledged: The Blaugranas‘ come-from-ahead loss to AS Roma last season has them awake to all possibilities ahead of the second leg at Anfield.
That said, Ousmane Dembele butchered a stunning chance to make the score line 4-0 in stoppage time. That is a positive, and none other than Lionel Messi admitted a finish would’ve all but put Liverpool away. From Marca:
“Four would’ve been better than three but it’s still a very good result,” Messi added. “3-0 is a very good result. The tie is not decided because we are going to a historical stadium and it will demand a lot, but we are very satisfied.”
Still, Barca is just one goal away from demanding a five-star performance from the Reds at Anfield, one that would require a four-goal advantage on the day.
One other thing that don’t go well for Barcelona, and it’s likely to occur in a different manner come next week: Ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho continues to hear it from his home crowd, and Messi says it’s not doing anything for the club at this pivotal point in the season.
As for that free kick? Messi admits he struck it sweetly.
“It went in spectacularly well; I saw the spot and luckily enough, that’s where it went,” said Messi.
SEATTLE (AP) Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan will be eligible to play when Seattle travels to Minnesota United after his red card from last weekend’s game was rescinded.
The team said Wednesday that it had won its appeal of Roldan’s red card from Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC. Roldan would otherwise have been suspended for Saturday’s game.
Roldan was shown the red card in the 18th minute. He and LAFC’s Mark-Anthony Kaye got into a shoving match near the midfield line. Eduard Atuesta ran in to intervene, and Roldan tried to push him off but struck Atuesta across the face.
Referee Ted Unkel, after a discussion with the sideline official, pulled out the red card, dismissing Roldan for violent conduct.
Roldan did not dispute the hand-to-the-face call. But he insisted that it was not his intent.
Lionel Messi made his 100th appearance as Barcelona captain on Wednesday, then scored his 600th goal, and made the Internet weep for the one-millionth time.
La Pulga‘s goal put the finishing touches on a 3-0 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg defeat of Liverpool with a spectacular free kick goal that someone went as far as to label the “Roberto Carlos versus France” goal of our generation.
[ KLOPP: Goal was “unsaveable” ]
Now, it’s not that incredible, but it sure is wonderful. And thanks to “Guy with a cell phone who films instead of watching” Jordi Trenzano Vilar, we’ve got a breath-taking angle of Messi’s near immaculate goal.
And the “Mes-si! Mes-si!” chants are the chef’s kiss of the fingers to it all.
Enjoy. And enjoy again. And again. Keep enjoying.