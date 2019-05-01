More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Three reasons for Tottenham to be hopeful v. Ajax

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have a mountain to climb to reach the first-ever UEFA Champions League final in club history, but there are a few reasons for Mauricio Pochettino and Co. to be positive.

They lost 1-0 at home to Ajax on Tuesday and that in itself is a huge bonus as it could have been a much heavier defeat. Donny van de Beek’s early goal set the tone for a dominant first half display from Ajax, and although Spurs did improve and had a few chances, they just couldn’t impose themselves on the Dutch giants.

Below is a look at three reasons why Spurs should be hopeful of turning things around in the second leg in Amsterdam next Wednesday.

Son, Sissoko will be back
The former coming back will be a huge boost, especially away from home, as Spurs missed Son badly due to his suspension. The South Korean star ripped Man City apart on the counter and in Harry Kane‘s absence he has the ability to be a mobile focal of the attack. On Tuesday Fernando Llorente couldn’t link up Spurs’ attacking line and it was unfair to think he could. In midfield the return of Moussa Sissoko helped keep Spurs in this tie. He came on close to the end of the first half to replace the injured Jan Vertonghen and the Frenchman’s powerful funs helped drag his team through with just a one-goal defeat. Sissoko is no doubt the ‘comeback player of the year’ in the Premier League, and the fact he and Son are both available to play the full 90 minutes in the second leg is a massive bonus.

Pressure of home fans on Ajax
Now, this Ajax team is good, we know that. But there’s no doubting they’ve played away from home against Juventus and Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout round. Yes, they created and missed big chances against Juve and Real, but they ended up losing 2-1 to Real and drew 1-1 with Juve at home, then produced fine displays, like the one at Tottenham, away from home in the second legs to knock out those European heavyweights. It will be intriguing to see this young team (the second-youngest in the Champions League this season) cope with the pressure of an expectant home crowd.

Man City experience will ignite Spurs belief
Piggy backing off the intriguing task for Ajax’s stars playing at home, Spurs will also feed off their experience of going to Man City in the last round and getting by them. That was arguably a much tougher task than going to Ajax and getting a win by two goals, or at least winning 1-0 to take the game to extra time. Pochettino admitted he got his tactics wrong in the first leg and his players didn’t press high enough up the pitch. It is also highly unlikely that Tottenham will play as bad as they did in the opening 30 minutes in the first leg. Expect Spurs to come flying out of the traps in Amsterdam and they are at their best when they can press high and have the likes of Son, Alli and Eriksen flying forward. Good teams learn from their experiences. Great teams are able to replicate those stunning performances.

Liverpool condemn behavior of fans in Barcelona

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Liverpool are investigating the behavior of their own fans in Barcelona after videos of unsavory incidents appeared on social media.

Fans who congregated in the Placa Reial square were shown pushing people into the fountains, while another video shows a racial slur being directed at a passer by.

The club released a statement on the incidents, as local police travelling with the fans said that they “can act on incidents using British Law and we will take action.”

“Liverpool Football Club is working with Merseyside Police and the authorities in Spain, who are endeavouring to identify those involved in the incident. Such behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while the situation is ongoing other than to confirm the club will follow due process in any and all cases of this nature.”

In an unrelated incident six Liverpool fans were arrested by local police, as some complaints arrived about police acting in a heavy-handed manner when moving the supporters to difference locations around Barcelona.

Below is video of one of the incidents in question.

China FA silent on prospects of Lippi replacing Cannavaro

Getty Inages
Associated PressMay 1, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
The Chinese Football Association is staying silent over speculation that Marcello Lippi could make a surprise return to take over the national team job after Fabio Cannavaro quit this week.

With China’s official state news agency and Italian media outlets reporting Lippi is back in the country ready to sign a deal, the CFA declined a request for comment from the Associated Press.

Cannavaro lifted the World Cup in 2006 as captain of an Italy team that was coached by Lippi. He succeeded the 71-year-old Lippi at the helm of China’s national team in January but handed in his notice after just two games and two defeats against Uzbekistan and Thailand.

“Out of respect for the country that has been hosting me for some years, I feel the duty to communicate that I have renounced my position as head coach of the Chinese national football team,” Cannavaro posted on social media to explain his decision.

Cannavaro was combining the national team post with his position as head coach of Guangzhou Evergrande – a team coached by Lippi from 2012-14 – and announced that he wants to focus solely on leading China’s leading club.

“I wish to sincerely thank Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club and the Chinese Football Association for having offered me the position of the head coach of the two most important football teams in the country, however, this double assignment would take me away from my family for too long.”

It leaves China, ranked No. 74 in the world by FIFA, without a coach just four months ahead of the start of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Lippi could be an easy replacement, although his first stint in charge of China from October 2016 until he returned to Italy in January, didn’t produce the results that the CFA hoped for.

China reached the last eight of the Asian Cup despite having the oldest roster in the 24-team tournament.

Report: Man City set to meet with Sporting CP on Fernandes

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT
From Fernando to Fernandinho to Fernandes.

Or Bernardo to Bruno, if you please.

Yeah, it fits.

Alliteration aside, Manchester City is said to be looking hard at 24-year-old Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes ahead of a summer move.

A Bola says City technical director Txiki Begiristain will welcome Sporting’s hierarchy to Manchester soon to discuss terms.

Fernandes has 28 goals and 16 assists in 49 matches across all competitions this season, though he was blanked over 180 minutes by Arsenal in Europa League play.

He was productive as a young player in Serie A with Udinese and Sampdoria, but the 11-times capped Portuguese has found a new level since returning home.

He was the Portuguese league’s Player of the Year last season and was also named to the Europa League Squad of the Season.

Champions League preview: Barcelona v. Liverpool

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 30, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT
Score.

It’s as simple as that, really. When it comes to Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, the Reds can deal with being behind but have little hope with a zero on the board in terms of away goals.

And we know they aren’t playing for 0-0.

“We need to be completely free,” says Jurgen Klopp. “I know people say we’ve been better in the past couple of years and that Barcelona aren’t the same Barcelona any more but they are a brilliant team.”

It’s Klopp’s first time managing against the Blaugranas, and that presents the question of whether what he’ll bring to the match will be able to flummox Barca or whether the first time dealing with the Catalan club will leave Klopp without answers.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is prepared for a free-flowing Liverpool attack, saying the key to beating the Reds is dealing with their “15-minute” bursts of pressure and surviving the high press.

From Marca:

“They have a set game that feeds the three attackers; they push forward their defense and they want to steal the ball in your area to throw it fast to the forwards,” he noted. “You have to have an answer to their impetus and you have to know how to overcome the suffocating pressure they implement.”

Maybe the Reds can make Barca see ghosts.

Alisson Becker was the goalkeeper when Roma stunned Barca in last season’s quarterfinal.

Then again, he also allowed four goals at the Camp Nou. And Virgil Van Dijk has been there before, and knows it can’t get much worse than the 6-1 loss he suffered with Celtic in 2013.

That’s a long time ago, and both Van Dijk and his supporting cast are far superior to that iteration of the Bhoys.

Klopp and the Reds have had a lot of success in tournament play, making a Europa League and Champions League Final in addition to this season’s semifinal (at a minimum) performance.

“You can’t aim to be legends of the future, you just have to do the work and if someone looks at you like that and thinks ‘legend’ then it happens and it’s all good,” he said.