AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

WATCH: Incredible angle of Messi’s free kick versus Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT
Lionel Messi made his 100th appearance as Barcelona captain on Wednesday, then scored his 600th goal, and made the Internet weep for the one-millionth time.

La Pulga‘s goal put the finishing touches on a 3-0 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg defeat of Liverpool with a spectacular free kick goal that someone went as far as to label the “Roberto Carlos versus France” goal of our generation.

[ KLOPP: Goal was “unsaveable” ]

Now, it’s not that incredible, but it sure is wonderful. And thanks to “Guy with a cell phone who films instead of watching” Jordi Trenzano Vilar, we’ve got a breath-taking angle of Messi’s near immaculate goal.

And the “Mes-si! Mes-si!” chants are the chef’s kiss of the fingers to it all.

Enjoy. And enjoy again. And again. Keep enjoying.

Klopp can only shrug at Barcelona performance versus game Liverpool

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
Fittingly, Jurgen Klopp‘s post-match comments might just sum up the Liverpool experience in Barcelona as well as anyone.

The Reds fell 3-0 to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Barca in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, a score line that hardly tells the story of the night.

[ RECAP: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool ]

Liverpool had more shots, a bit more of the ball, and — finish aside — played about as well as any opponent is going to play at the Camp Nou. Mohamed Salah hit the post and Sadio Mane sailed a good first half chance over the bar.

On the other side, Suarez made his first chance count with a clever finish, and Messi followed a rebound off the cross bar to pay dirt before spinning an ethereal free kick past Alisson Becker.

Final score: 3-0.

Klopp would later explain the win in more tactical terms, but here’s his overall, undebatable point:

“Football is like this,” Klopp said. “It’s about scoring goals, and they scored three and we scored none. Our performance was really good, the boys played a super game. But against Barcelona just a few opportunities can be enough.”

Klopp hit a lot of the right notes, only showing a little bitter taste when he passively-aggressively complimented Barcelona’s fouling and staying down after fouls.

And he’s got his finger on the pulse of the game.

“Going out for the second half, I don’t know if we can play much better. But they had one moment against the crossbar and then Lionel Messi’s there for an easy goal, and the other one is a wonder strike. It was unsaveable.”

He also said they are turning their attention to Newcastle which is, let’s be honest, not great for Newcastle (even with Rafa Benitez‘s men in okay form).

It was unsaveable (sp).

Liverpool suffers harsh 3-0 loss in Barcelona

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez…

Well, if Liverpool supporters knew the recap was going to start like that, they might not have tuned into the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Messi scored twice, including a breathtaking free kick, after Luis Suarez netted early in a 3-0 win over the Reds at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool was quite good in the second half, and the score line flattered to deceive the hosts, but there is no doubting the Reds are behind the 8-ball.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Liverpool was hit with an injury and then with a deficit, as Naby Keita pulled up with a groin injury before Barcelona took the lead.

Jordi Alba’s curling pass from the left was deftly finished by Suarez, the ex-Liverpool man cutting between Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk to flash the ball inside the near post as Alisson Becker flailed to find only air.

A fantastic piece of work from Jordan Henderson nearly cued up an equalizer, but Sadio Mane‘s effort to snap a first touch shot past Ter Stegen sailed over the bar.

The first quality shot of the second half came via Mohamed Salah, who drilled a low shot through traffic which was pawed out for a corner kick.

And the Reds were certainly the better money to score in the second half, which will mean very little considering Barca netted next.

Barcelona made it 2-0 through Messi, who started a dribble through the middle that popped into the path of Suarez. The Uruguayan used his thigh to redirect the ball off the cross bar, and Messi was quicker than Van Dijk at reacting to the rebound.

If that goal was easy, then this one, well, just watch it.

That’s scintillating stuff from the best player in the world, who may just be the actual GOAT.

Liverpool nearly climbed back into it with a pivotal away goal, but the Blaugranas goal line clearance onto the path of Salah was clanked off the post.

Barcelona’s Suarez puts Liverpool down at half (video)

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Luis Suarez has Barcelona up 1-0 on Liverpool at the Camp Nou after a classy finish early in the sides’ UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

A fantastic piece of work from Jordan Henderson nearly cued up an equalizer, but Sadio Mane‘s effort to snap a first touch shot past Ter Stegen sailed over the bar.

Here’s Suarez’s goal:

LIVE, Champions League semifinal: Barcelona v. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 1, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
Lionel Messi v. Mohamed Salah. Ernesto Valverde v. Jurgen Klopp. Barcelona v. Liverpool.

The first leg of this UEFA Champions League semifinal should be epic, as two European giants collide on Wednesday (kick off, 3 p.m. ET), with these teams the two favorites to win it all in Madrid on June 1.

[ LIVE: Barcelona v. Liverpool ]

Barcelona are the slight favorites in this game, because, Messi, but aside from that these teams are very evenly matched. Liverpool are pushing for the Premier League title and want to reach the UCL final for the second-straight season, while Barca wrapped up the La Liga title at the weekend and Messi is nice and rested for the first leg.

With the second leg at Anfield, Liverpool will probably sit back a little deeper and pick their moments to attack, with the battle between Virgil Van Dijk and Messi set to be the deciding factor across these semifinal games.

Liverpool’s team selection has raised a few eyebrows with Firmino only fit enough for the bench, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have also been left out of the starting lineup.

Barcelona start Arturo Vidal in midfield, with the front three of Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho ready to do work.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action, while here at Pro Soccer Talk we will have analysis and reaction from what promises to be an epic game at the Nou Camp.

LINEUPS