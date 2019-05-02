After Messi brilliance, Pochettino further perturbed by Spurs

Barcelona may have put Liverpool behind the UEFA Champions League 8-ball on Wednesday, but it was another Premier League boss who’s been offended by the performance.
While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but shrug at the 3-0 first leg loss in Spain despite a quite decent Liverpool performance at the Camp Nou, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was angered by the result.
[ MORE: Messi reacts to win ]
Why? Because when he watched Lionel Messi’s passionate display against Liverpool, he wondered why his men didn’t have the same fire in their UCL semifinal first leg versus Ajax.
“If we play like [Messi] without the ball, with the desire he showed yesterday, for sure we are going to have the chance to qualify for the final. If not, no chance. … Ajax weren’t better than us. It’s only in the moments they showed more desire than us that they were better.
“That is the key for football. To play Saturday against Bournemouth, we need to show the same desire. If not, it’s difficult to win. Wednesday is going to be the same. It’s so painful when in the same semi-final you watch Messi play with the desire and motivation, and say ‘why did we not feel the same?”
Again, Spurs’ loss seems more about absent Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son than passion, but Pochettino wouldn’t win any point from his players for saying, “Guys were hurt and the other guys just aren’t capable of getting to that level.”
Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is sticking to her principles despite the urging of her country.
The Norwegian star, 23, will not be joining her national team for this summer’s World Cup in an ongoing protest of the treatment of women’s soccer players in her country.
[ MORE: Messi reacts to win ]
Norwegian manager Martin Sjogren says the federation tried to find a fix for the player, but Hegerberg was unmoved from the position which has kept her away from NT duty since 2017.
Norwegian football has signed an equal pay agreement since Hegerberg left the team. Here’s Sjogren From the BBC:
“As a coach, you need to focus on the players who want to be a part of the team and Ada doesn’t. We respect that and we have been working hard with the other players and they have been doing a great job.”
Hegerberg made her international debut at 16, and has 38 goals in 66 caps. The Lyon star has a robust 246 goals in 244 club appearances, including a 54-goal season in 2015-16.
Is there a chance for a late change of heart? Norway is in a group with Nigeria, South Korea, and hosts France.
It’s the time of year when “out for the season” is thrown around a little too dramatically, but Naby Keita‘s absence threatens to hurt Liverpool’s chances of a Premier League title in some jeopardy.
Only some because the Reds got this far in their campaign without a ton from the 24-year-old Guinean, who will miss about a month with a groin injury which caused him to sub out of Liverpool’s Thursday loss to Barcelona after just 24 minutes.
[ MORE: Messi reacts to win ]
The Reds fell 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal and will have to make their improbable comeback bid without Keita, who appeared in Liverpool’s first eight Premier League matches but has been his most consistent in the latter stages of the campaign.
He has two Premier League goals, both coming in his last four matches, and only Virgil Van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum have completed more of their passes this season. Keita has seen his numbers dip in several areas since arriving from RB Leipzig, where he was a much important part of the team.
This is not a drill: The Philadelphia Union stand atop Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.
Fafa Picault and Kacper Przybyłko scored seven minutes apart in the second half of a 2-0 defeat of FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, sending the 5W-2L-3T to 17 points and the rarefied table air.
[ KLOPP: Messi goal was “unsaveable” ]
Both players broke through the lines for their finishes, though Picault’s goal (below) was the better of the runs and finishes.
2.Bundesliga mainstay Przybylko won favor with curtain despite bringing a history of foot injuries to the United States. After scoring three goals in two USL matches, he’s scored in both of his MLS appearances.
Toronto FC’s points-per-game is a bit higher through seven games and fellow 10-gamers DC United and Montreal Impact are also on 17 points, but life is sweet for Jim Curtin’s men.
As for FCC, the expansion side is ahead of only New England in the East.
The Champions League is back, and so are the 2 Robbies.
The guys break down a magical night for Barcelona and Lionel Messi. They also discuss what Liverpool (17:00) and Spurs (28:00) can both do to get back into their respective ties.
The Robbies end with a look ahead to the last two matches in the thrilling race for the title (51:00).
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]