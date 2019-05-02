Ballon d’Or winner refuses pleas to join World Cup squad

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is sticking to her principles despite the urging of her country.

The Norwegian star, 23, will not be joining her national team for this summer’s World Cup in an ongoing protest of the treatment of women’s soccer players in her country.

[ MORE: Messi reacts to win ]

Norwegian manager Martin Sjogren says the federation tried to find a fix for the player, but Hegerberg was unmoved from the position which has kept her away from NT duty since 2017.

Norwegian football has signed an equal pay agreement since Hegerberg left the team. Here’s Sjogren From the BBC:

“As a coach, you need to focus on the players who want to be a part of the team and Ada doesn’t. We respect that and we have been working hard with the other players and they have been doing a great job.”

Hegerberg made her international debut at 16, and has 38 goals in 66 caps. The Lyon star has a robust 246 goals in 244 club appearances, including a 54-goal season in 2015-16.

Is there a chance for a late change of heart? Norway is in a group with Nigeria, South Korea, and hosts France.

Follow @NicholasMendola