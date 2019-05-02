Ballon d’Or winner refuses pleas to join World Cup squad

Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is sticking to her principles despite the urging of her country.
The Norwegian star, 23, will not be joining her national team for this summer’s World Cup in an ongoing protest of the treatment of women’s soccer players in her country.
[ MORE: Messi reacts to win ]
Norwegian manager Martin Sjogren says the federation tried to find a fix for the player, but Hegerberg was unmoved from the position which has kept her away from NT duty since 2017.
Norwegian football has signed an equal pay agreement since Hegerberg left the team. Here’s Sjogren From the BBC:
“As a coach, you need to focus on the players who want to be a part of the team and Ada doesn’t. We respect that and we have been working hard with the other players and they have been doing a great job.”
Hegerberg made her international debut at 16, and has 38 goals in 66 caps. The Lyon star has a robust 246 goals in 244 club appearances, including a 54-goal season in 2015-16.
Is there a chance for a late change of heart? Norway is in a group with Nigeria, South Korea, and hosts France.
It’s the time of year when “out for the season” is thrown around a little too dramatically, but Naby Keita‘s absence threatens to hurt Liverpool’s chances of a Premier League title in some jeopardy.
Only some because the Reds got this far in their campaign without a ton from the 24-year-old Guinean, who will miss about a month with a groin injury which caused him to sub out of Liverpool’s Thursday loss to Barcelona after just 24 minutes.
[ MORE: Messi reacts to win ]
The Reds fell 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal and will have to make their improbable comeback bid without Keita, who appeared in Liverpool’s first eight Premier League matches but has been his most consistent in the latter stages of the campaign.
He has two Premier League goals, both coming in his last four matches, and only Virgil Van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum have completed more of their passes this season. Keita has seen his numbers dip in several areas since arriving from RB Leipzig, where he was a much important part of the team.
This is not a drill: The Philadelphia Union stand atop Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.
Fafa Picault and Kacper Przybyłko scored seven minutes apart in the second half of a 2-0 defeat of FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, sending the 5W-2L-3T to 17 points and the rarefied table air.
[ KLOPP: Messi goal was “unsaveable” ]
Both players broke through the lines for their finishes, though Picault’s goal (below) was the better of the runs and finishes.
2.Bundesliga mainstay Przybylko won favor with curtain despite bringing a history of foot injuries to the United States. After scoring three goals in two USL matches, he’s scored in both of his MLS appearances.
Toronto FC’s points-per-game is a bit higher through seven games and fellow 10-gamers DC United and Montreal Impact are also on 17 points, but life is sweet for Jim Curtin’s men.
As for FCC, the expansion side is ahead of only New England in the East.
The Champions League is back, and so are the 2 Robbies.
The guys break down a magical night for Barcelona and Lionel Messi. They also discuss what Liverpool (17:00) and Spurs (28:00) can both do to get back into their respective ties.
The Robbies end with a look ahead to the last two matches in the thrilling race for the title (51:00).
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]
There are only big boys left in the Europa League, and the tests awaiting Arsenal and Chelsea aren’t sleepy ones.
[ KLOPP: Messi goal was “unsaveable” ]
The Gunners tangle with La Liga mainstays Valencia while their London rivals meet dangerous Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt come Thursday in Germany.
Chelsea will neither have Antonio Rudiger nor Gary Cahill as options in the center of the park, meaning there’s only one safety net to go with Andreas Christensen and David Luiz in the middle.
“We are in trouble with the centre-backs. In the last two trainings we played with Cesar Azpilicueta as a centre-back because I think he is the only other one who can play there. So we are in trouble but this is normal as we have played about 58 games. In the past we were lucky with injuries but in the last 10 days not.”
Eintracht presents a huge problem with a variety of terrific attackers including Real Madrid target Luka Jovic.
Arsenal faces an opponent with similar challenges to itself when it comes to a return to the Champions League; Valencia sits sixth, three points back of Getafe and Sevilla. Only one of the three will go to the Champions League as La Liga’s fourth place team, unless Valencia wins the UEL.
Gunners boss Unai Emery used to run Valencia, well before he was a UEL force with Sevilla, but says not much has changed besides his age. From Arsenal.com:
“My career is about thinking about progressing and learning every day,” he said. “I was there for four years and I enjoyed it. I worked, I learned, I had some very good moments. I also have a lot of friends there, my son and some other big parts of my life.”