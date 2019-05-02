More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

LIVE, Europa League — Arsenal, Chelsea start semis

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT
There are only big boys left in the Europa League, and the tests awaiting Arsenal and Chelsea aren’t sleepy ones.

The Gunners tangle with La Liga mainstays Valencia while their London rivals meet dangerous Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt come Thursday in Germany.

Chelsea will neither have Antonio Rudigernor Gary Cahill as options in the center of the park, meaning there’s only one safety net to go with Andreas Christensen and David Luizin the middle.

Europa League Roundup Arsenal comeback to win, Chelsea draw at Eintracht

By Daniel KarellMay 2, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Against the run of play in the first half, Arsenal showed a clinical touch that has been missing from the side in recent weeks.

Alexandre Lacazette did not throw away his shots, scoring a brace as Arsenal defeated Valencia, 3-1, to take a lead in their UEFA Europa League semifinal tie. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who set up Lacazette for his first, scored a goal in second half stoppage time to put Arsenal in a commanding position ahead of next week’s trip to the Mestalla.

Elsewhere, Chelsea used a goal from Pedro to come back and draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-1 at the CommerzBank Arena in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lacazette’s pair of goals gave him four during this season’s Europa League, as Arsenal has seemed to prioritize European competition, especially at home, over the past couple of months.

In just the 11th minute at the Emirates Stadium, Mouctar Diakhaby got on the end of a Rodrigo header in the box and was quickest to react, scoring to put Valencia ahead and give the visitors a shock early lead.

To the Arsenal fans delight, the lead didn’t last long. In the 18th minute, Lacazette and Aubameyang combined to see Aubameyang played through, one-on-one with a Valencia defender. Aubameyang took Neto off his line before centering to Lacazette, who calmly finished into an open net.

Eight minutes later, Lacazette scored again as he headed home from a Granit Xhaka cross into the box, giving Arsenal the lead against the run of play.

The Gunners looked more likely to score in the second half, and Aubameyang finally found the net himself, volleying home off a Saed Kolasinac cross to give Arsenal some breathing room heading into the second leg.

Barcelona legend Xavi announces retirement

By Daniel KarellMay 2, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Xavi Hernandez’s trophy-filled career has come to an end.

The veteran Spanish midfielder and Barcelona legend confirmed this morning that this past season in Qatar was his final as a player. Xavi’s Al-Sadd won the 22-game league season with 18 wins, 57 points and just one defeat.

“It’s been a privilege to play until the age of 39,” Xavi said, via Barcelona’s website. “This 2018/19 season will be my last as a player, but I hope the future offers the chance to be a coach.”

Xavi has been working as a player and youth coach since joining Al-Sadd in 2015 after winning the UEFA Champions League, and he’s expecting to become a coach full-time heading into the future.

“I like to see teams take the initiative on the field,” Xavi said. “To play attacking football, and to demonstrate the essence of what we all have loved since our infancy: possession-based football.”

Xavi finishes his career as one of the most decorated players in the history of soccer. Let’s split it up between club and country.

Born in Catalonia, Xavi joined La Masia in 1991. After rising through the ranks, he finally made his first team debut for Barcelona in a Copa Catalunya match late in the 1997-1998 season. That fall into the next season, Xavi, then just 18-years old, made his first team debut and became the breakthrough player of the season, playing under Louis Van Gaal.

Xavi went on to spend 17 seasons in Barcelona’s first team. He won La Liga eight times. He won the Copa del Rey three times, and the Spanish Super Cup another six occasions. On the European front, Xavi won the Champions League four times, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the FIFA Club World Cup twice. In Qatar, this was the first season Al-Sadd had won the title with him, making him go out a champion.

Internationally, Xavi helped Spain finally overcome its own shortcomings in midfield and led them to a four-year run with some of the most success anyone has ever seen. Xavi and Spain won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, and sandwiched in between was the 2010 World Cup victory, winning the soccer-mad nation’s first World Cup.

Xavi is one of the last few nearly one-club players, spending nearly his whole professional career at Barcelona. One will always wonder how he would have done had he come to the Premier League or to MLS later in his career. However, his time at Barcelona provided some of the most beautiful soccer people have ever seen, and his career as a player will not soon be forgotten.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Things get very crazy in the final weeks of the season as teams go hell for leather to achieve their objectives, while others have nothing to play for and let their hair down a little with the pressure off.

So, it’s quite difficult to predict what the heck is going to happen this weekend…

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Brighton – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 2-0 Watford – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Huddersfield 1-3 Man United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Wolves 3-1 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Everton 2-1 Burnley – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Man City 2-1 Leicester – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
This is it. We have arrived at crunch time in the Premier League season, as the penultimate weekend of the campaign is here.

Hold on tight everyone.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Everton v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Cardiff v. Crystal Palace – NBC [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Watford – CNBC  [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Brighton – NBCSN  [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Man City v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]