Monterrey wins CONCACAF Champions League

Nicolas Sanchez’s 25th minute penalty on Wednesday gave Monterrey its fourth CONCACAF Champions League title via a 2-1 aggregate win over UANL Tigres.

The 1-1 second leg draw followed last week’s 1-0 away win for Rayados.

Winners in 2011, 2012, and 2013 prior to this campaign, Rayados now have the fourth-most titles in CCL history.

It’s a very rough third CCL final loss in four years for UANL.

Marc-Andre Gignac scored for Tigres in the loss.

After sneaking past Honduran side Alianza 1-0 in the first round, Monterrey hit its stride with a comfortable quarterfinal defeat of Atlanta United and a straight-up demolition of Sporting KC in the semis.

Tigres’ former West Ham man Enner Valencia led the tournament in scoring, while Sanchez paced the champions with five.

An MLS team has not won the tournament under its current name, the league last lifting a trophy via the LA Galaxy in 2000.

