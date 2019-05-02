Picault, Przybylko put Philly atop the Eastern Conference

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is not a drill: The Philadelphia Union stand atop Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

Fafa Picault and Kacper Przybyłko scored seven minutes apart in the second half of a 2-0 defeat of FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, sending the 5W-2L-3T to 17 points and the rarefied table air.

Both players broke through the lines for their finishes, though Picault’s goal (below) was the better of the runs and finishes.

2.Bundesliga mainstay Przybylko won favor with curtain despite bringing a history of foot injuries to the United States. After scoring three goals in two USL matches, he’s scored in both of his MLS appearances.

Toronto FC’s points-per-game is a bit higher through seven games and fellow 10-gamers DC United and Montreal Impact are also on 17 points, but life is sweet for Jim Curtin’s men.

As for FCC, the expansion side is ahead of only New England in the East.

