Premier League club Power Rankings: Week 36

It all can’t come clean in the wash, but we more or less know what is permanently stained after 36 match days in the Premier League.
In what’s likely to be our final club power rankings of the season, here are less than three words to describe each club in the PL.
20. Huddersfield Town — End is near.
Last week: 20
Season high: 16
Season low: 20
19. Cardiff City — Unlucky and loud.
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
18. Brighton and Hove Albion — Run its course.
Last week: 17
Season high: 9
Season low: 19
17. Bournemouth — Howe much longer?
Last week: 16
Season high: 6
Season low: 14
16. Fulham — Down, but up.
Last week: 19
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
15. Southampton — Ralph starts again.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
14. Newcastle United — Rafa deserves investment.
Last week: 15
Season high: 11
Season low: 19
13. Burnley — Impossible to kill.
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
12. Crystal Palace — Milivojevic penalties.
Last week: 13
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
11. West Ham United — Capable, not consistent.
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 20
10. Watford — Punched out puncher.
Last week: 7
Season high: 4
Season low: 14
9. Leicester City — Hopeful.
Last week: 9
Season high: 7
Season low: 13
8. Manchester United — Exhausted.
Last week: 6
Season high: 3
Season low: 14
7. Everton — Not quite there.
Last week: 8
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
6. Arsenal — Thinking about Baku
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 9
5. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 13
4. Chelsea — Readying personnel changes.
Last week: 5
Season high: 1
Season low: 7
3. Spurs — New loud home.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 8
2. Liverpool — Greatest runner-up
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4
- Manchester City — Kings.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3