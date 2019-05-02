Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Things get very crazy in the final weeks of the season as teams go hell for leather to achieve their objectives, while others have nothing to play for and let their hair down a little with the pressure off.

So, it’s quite difficult to predict what the heck is going to happen this weekend…

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Brighton – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 2-0 Watford – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Huddersfield 1-3 Man United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Wolves 3-1 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Everton 2-1 Burnley – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Man City 2-1 Leicester – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
This is it. We have arrived at crunch time in the Premier League season, as the penultimate weekend of the campaign is here.

Hold on tight everyone.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Everton v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Cardiff v. Crystal Palace – NBC [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Watford – CNBC  [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Brighton – NBCSN  [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Man City v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Ellis announces USWNT roster for 2019 World Cup

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
Jill Ellis has selected the 23 women who will bid to defend the United States women’s national team’s champion status at this summer’s World Cup in France.

The USWNT begins its tournament on June 11, and is in a group with Chile, Thailand, and Sweden.

Eleven players will make their World Cup debut, with several recent call-ups not on the roster barring injury. McCall Zerboni, Andi Sullivan, and Casey short were all left off the squad.

That means room for Allie Long, Morgan Brian, and Ali Krieger.

Here’s the full lineup

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch* (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris** (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher** (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper* (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson* (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn* (NC Courage), Ali Krieger*** (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara*** (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn*** (Utah Royals FC), Emily Sonnett* (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Morgan Brian** (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz** (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan* (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle* (Washington Spirit), Allie Long* (Reign FC), Samantha Mewis* (NC Courage)

FORWARDS (7): Tobin Heath*** (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd**** (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald* (NC Courage), Alex Morgan*** (Orlando Pride), Christen Press** (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh* (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe*** (Reign FC)

* First Women’s World Cup
** Second Women’s World Cup
*** Third Women’s World Cup
**** Fourth Women’s World Cup

Premier League club Power Rankings: Week 36

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
It all can’t come clean in the wash, but we more or less know what is permanently stained after 36 match days in the Premier League.

In what’s likely to be our final club power rankings of the season, here are less than three words to describe each club in the PL.

20. Huddersfield Town — End is near.
Last week: 20
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

19. Cardiff City — Unlucky and loud.
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

18. Brighton and Hove Albion — Run its course.
Last week: 17
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

17. Bournemouth — Howe much longer?
Last week: 16
Season high: 6
Season low: 14

16. Fulham — Down, but up.
Last week: 19
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

15. Southampton — Ralph starts again.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

14. Newcastle United — Rafa deserves investment.
Last week: 15
Season high: 11
Season low: 19

13. Burnley Impossible to kill.
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

12. Crystal Palace — Milivojevic penalties.
Last week: 13
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

11. West Ham United — Capable, not consistent.
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 20

10. Watford — Punched out puncher.
Last week: 7
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

9. Leicester City — Hopeful.
Last week: 9
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

8. Manchester United — Exhausted.
Last week: 6
Season high: 3
Season low: 14

7. Everton — Not quite there.
Last week: 8
Season high: 5
Season low: 15

6. Arsenal — Thinking about Baku
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

5. Wolves — Nuno Espirito Santo.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

4. Chelsea — Readying personnel changes.
Last week: 5
Season high: 1
Season low: 7

3. Spurs — New loud home.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

2. Liverpool — Greatest runner-up
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

  1. Manchester City — Kings.
    Last week: 1
    Season high: 1
    Season low: 3

VIDEO: Premier League Pick ‘Em selections, Matchweek 37

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
The penultimate week of the 2018-19 Premier League season is coming up and that means one thing: you only have two more chances to win the $50,000 grand prize in our Premier League Pick ‘Em game.

If you haven’t played the game yet, all you have to do is select the scores for the five selected games in this matchweek. Easy, right…

In the video above I try and help you win the grand prize by pointing you in the right direction with analysis and predictions for the five games this week.

Click here or on the link above to download the NBC Sports Predictor app where you can play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game each week.