Reports: Real Madrid pursuing both Hazard and Pogba

Eden Hazard isn’t the only Premier League player Real Madrid is seriously considering pursuing this summer.

According to two reports from Marca, which often has a tight connection with Real Madrid’s front office, Real Madrid is both in advanced discussions with Eden Hazard’s representatives, as well as thinking about signing Paul Pogba this summer.

The Marca report on Hazard states Chelsea is requesting a $156.5 million transfer fee for the Belgian international. The report adds that initially Real Madrid scoffed at the bid, but after the season the club has had, they’ve settled for having to spend a boatload of cash for Hazard.

That complicates things for Real Madrid’s pursuit of Pogba. Per Marca, Zinedine Zidane has requested Real Madrid attempt to sign the Manchester United midfielder, but Man United reportedly won’t accept anything less than $223 million, much more than Real Madrid is willing to spend on one player. Combine that with Hazard’s fee, and it seems near impossible.

It’s not clear exactly how both players will work in Zidane’s system, regardless. Pogba could be successful if he plays alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield, but that may leave Casemiro out of the fold, which could hurt the balance of Real Madrid’s lineup.

Additionally, while Hazard will be a boost for the team, Vinicius Jr. has already been terrific as a left winger and truly, the team needs a better striker up top, and we’ve seen Hazard struggle when playing as a false nine.

Regardless, it will be sad for the Premier League to lose two of its most talented, marketable stars, should they leave this summer.