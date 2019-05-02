Top Premier League storylines for Week 37

The race for the Premier League title looks set to go all the way down to the wire, with plenty of drama still to play out. Week 37 may be lacking in Big Six matchups but there are still plenty of intriguing matchups to watch, which we’ll look at below.

Can Rafa Benitez stop Liverpool?

Newcastle v. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The title hopes are out of its control, but Liverpool must continue to win its final two remaining league games to keep any hope of winning its first Premier League crown. Standing in its way this week is former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, who still maintains property in the area and reportedly still holds fond feelings for the club. Will Benitez put the final nail in the coffin for Liverpool’s Premier League hopes, or have his team let Liverpool come away with a massive away victory, keeping the pressure on Manchester City. Once again, Man City plays after Liverpool, so they’ll know that a win will either seal the title or just put them back on top by one point.

Back to @premierleague action on Saturday. 💪 Up the Reds. 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/qxYH57oMK8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2019

Brendan Rogers rematch with Manchester City

Manchester City v. Leicester City, 3 p.m. ET, Monday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

If Newcastle presents a challenge for Liverpool, the similarly, Leicester City, even at the Etihad Stadium, is a challenge for Pep Guardiola and Man City. Brendan Rodgers‘ side is coming off a rousing 3-0 win over Arsenal, though the Gunners were quite poor defensively. Youri Tielemans has been terrific and Jamie Vardy has come to life under Rodgers after struggling to find regular playing time under Claude Puel. Manchester City though has won 12 straight games in the Premier League, and are making their own luck, winning by some of the finest margins – 29 millimeters worth of space in its last game.

Wolves can lock down seventh place

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The race for seventh place has been a wild one in the last few weeks. However, finally, after Wolves win last weekend at Watford, Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side can put itself in position to play in Europe next season, one year after coming up from the Championship. With a Wolves win over Fulham, the club will secure the seventh position and should Watford lose in the FA Cup final, Wolves will be heading to the UEFA Europa League.