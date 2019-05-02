VIDEO: Premier League Pick ‘Em selections, Matchweek 37

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The penultimate week of the 2018-19 Premier League season is coming up and that means one thing: you only have two more chances to win the $50,000 grand prize in our Premier League Pick ‘Em game.

If you haven’t played the game yet, all you have to do is select the scores for the five selected games in this matchweek. Easy, right…

In the video above I try and help you win the grand prize by pointing you in the right direction with analysis and predictions for the five games this week.

